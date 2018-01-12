Society 14:33 12/01/2018 Armenia

Fog disrupts Yerevan Zvartnots Airport operations

Operations at the Yerevan Zvartnots airport have been suspended this morning amid adverse weather conditions, Press Secretary at the Armenia International Airports CJSC Gevorg Abrahamyan told Panorama.am. 

As Abrahamyan informed, several flights took off at night yet in the morning it became impossible for the planes to land in airport due to heavy fog and low visibility. 

According to the flights schedule on the airport’s website, the flights of Moscow-Yerevan, Dubai-Yerevan, Sharjah – Yerevan, Tbilisi-Yerevan, Voronezk-Yerevan were delayed. Consequently, all the mentioned flights In the reverse direction have been also delayed, Abrahamyan added.



Source Panorama.am
Share |
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

17:51
Armenian envoy to OSCE stresses the need to withdraw snipers from contact line
Armenia supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group towards settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of three main principles...
Source Panorama.am
16:26
Zvartnots Airport operations back to normal
Zvartnots International Airport has resumed normal operations starting from 14:00, Press Secretary at the Armenia International Airports CJSC...
Source Panorama.am
16:10
Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles as of 15:00 January 12 due to an avalanche, the Armenian Ministry of Transport,...
Source Panorama.am
15:58
Armenia’s Football Federation boss says Mkhitaryan can play in any world-class club
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will never remain on the reserve bench, President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA), Ruben Hayrapetyan said on...
Source Panorama.am
14:56
National Gallery extends Aivazovsky exhibition one month
Due to its popularity, the National Gallery of Armenia, announced a one-month extension of the exhibition “Hovhannes Aivazovsky....
Source Panorama.am
14:33
Fog disrupts Yerevan Zvartnots Airport operations
Operations at the Yerevan Zvartnots airport have been suspended this morning amid adverse weather conditions, Press Secretary at the Armenia...
Source Panorama.am
13:57
The Armenian Ski Championships kick off in Ashotsk
The Armenian Open Ski Championships kicked off on Friday in Ashotsk which is the final he qualifier tournament ahead of the he XXIII Olympic...
Source Panorama.am
13:10
“SOURCE” Foundation summed up the results of another year of cooperation with VivaCell-MTS
For already 2 years, 40 children with special needs benefit from the specialized personal assistant service in Yerevan thanks to VivaCell-MTS...
Source Panorama.am
12:28
Donald Trump cancels his trip to London, blames Obama
President Donald Trump confirmed late Thursday that he canceled a trip to London next month to help open the new U.S. Embassy there, saying he...
Source Panorama.am
12:26
Closed and difficult to pass roads reported in territory of Armenia
Armenia’s ministry of emergency saturations(MES) reports that as of 09:00, January 12 there are closed and difficult to pass roads in the...
Source Panorama.am
12:03
Ex-Rome Mayor Ignazio Marino convicted of embezzlement
Former Rome mayor Ignazio Marino was found guilty of embezzlement and falsehood in an expenses case Thursday and sentenced to two years in jail...
Source Panorama.am
20:30
Motörhead guitarist 'Fast' Eddie Clarke dies
Motörhead’s classic lineup in "Fast" Eddie Clarke died last night.  The guitarist was 67 years old, The Daily Mail...
Source Panorama.am
20:09
7 road accidents, one injured over past day in Armenia
According to the operations reports of Police of the Republic of Armenia, all the 14 cases of infliction of bodily injuries registered in the...
Source Panorama.am
19:19
11% increase in meat product prices recorded in Armenia
11% increase in prices of meat products has been recorded in the domestic market of Armenia in December 2017 to compare with the data of...
Source Panorama.am
19:01
Moscow snowstorm delays dozens of flights at Moscow airports
Around forty flights have been delayed and four flights cancelled at Moscow airports due to a snowstorm, Vesti.ru reported, citing data received...
Source Panorama.am
17:39
Armenian organization attacked on Christmas Eve in Brussels
Unidentified people opened fire at the Office “Sahakyan Union” of the Armenian community in Schaerbeek neighborhood of Brussels,...
Source Panorama.am
17:02
National Assembly speaker awards members of Ararat-73 football team
Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly (NA) Ara Babloyan handed awards to the members of Ararat-73 Football Team. As the parliament press...
Source Panorama.am
16:04
Asma al-Assad meets with members of Armenian Relief Cross of Syria in Damascus
The First Lady of Syria Asma al-Assad has met with the members of the executive board of the Damascus branch of the Armenian Relief Cross (ARC)...
Source Panorama.am
15:02
Argentine-Armenian billionaire to pass baton to nephew in airport IPO
Argentine-Armenian billionaire Eduardo Eurnekian is likely to pass the ownership of his airport business to his nephew. When the bell sounds...
Source Panorama.am
14:40
Prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages up 3.6% in Armenia in Dec 2017: statistics
A 1.5% inflation was recorded in Armenia’s consumer market in December 2017 compared to the figures of the previous month, according to...
Source Panorama.am
13:40
Russia to skip PACE January session
Russia will not send its delegation to the January session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) as no amendments have...
Source Panorama.am
13:11
Government adopts decision to ban import of right-hand drive cars to Armenia
The Armenian government adopted the draft decision proposing a ban on the import of right-hand drive cars to Armenia at a session on Thursday,...
Source Panorama.am
12:04
US State Department includes Azerbaijan in list of countries with risk of terrorism
The US Department of State has included Azerbaijan in the list of countries with increased security threat after launching improvements, which...
Source Panorama.am
11:10
World oil prices down
As a result of e-commerce in London and New York stock exchanges, the world oil prices are falling, Gazeta.ru reports. According to the...
Source Panorama.am
11:04
Assange appears in Ecuador database, spurring citizenship speculation
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s name has appeared in an Ecuadorean government database of citizen identification numbers, fuelling...
Source Panorama.am
10:36
Vardenyats pass open for traffic
Black ice is formed on some roadways in the territory of Armenia as of 8:00am January 11, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. No...
Source Panorama.am
20:30
Turkey summons US charge d’affaires over Syria
Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Philip Kosnett in Ankara over recent developments in...
Source Panorama.am
20:20
Upward trend in Russian economy continues – Putin
The Russian economy has recovered and is growing, according to President Vladimir Putin. Last year, Russian GDP grew after the recession of 2015...
Source Panorama.am
20:00
"Days of Artsakh in France" underway in Les Pennes-Mirabeau city
Events are underway in ten French cities, which have established friendly relations with the towns of Artsakh as part of the "Days of...
Source Panorama.am
19:34
Armenia weather: Precipitation expected over coming days
No precipitation is predicted in the territory of Armenia in the daytime of January 10 and 12, on 13, “Hydromet” Service of the...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
17:27 10/01/2018, Armenia
Larisa Alaverdyan calls on parliament to adopt document on Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions
17:01 05/01/2018, Armenia
Alexander Markarov: Armenia-EU Agreement to bring tangible results in the course of practical...
13:18 04/01/2018, World
‘That leads us to war’: US, Israel & Saudi Arabia should tone down Iran rhetoric, says Macron
Comments
19:19 11/01/2018, Armenia
11% increase in meat product prices recorded in Armenia
19:07 10/01/2018, Armenia
Turkish Besiktas reportedly wants Aras Ozbiliz out
19:02 09/01/2018
1208 people hospitalized during New Year holiday - Ambulance Service
Analysis
14:40 11/01/2018, Armenia
Prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages up 3.6% in Armenia in Dec 2017: statistics
11:22 10/01/2018, World
Turkey summons Russian, Iranian ambassadors over Syria cease-fire violations
16:38 09/01/2018, Armenia
Armenia always interested in a peaceful and stable Iran, analyst says
Topic of the day
12:04 11/01/2018, Region
US State Department includes Azerbaijan in list of countries with risk of terrorism
20:00 10/01/2018, NKR
"Days of Artsakh in France" underway in Les Pennes-Mirabeau city
11:45 06/01/2018
Armenian Church celebrates today Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ
Miscellaneous
16:00 10/01/2018, Armenia
Lars highway closed for heavy trucks
17:25 09/01/2018, Armenia
Vardenyats pass difficult to pass due to blizzard and low visibility
13:57 06/01/2018, Armenia
Lars road open for all types of vehicles

Videos

Statement by Minister Nalbandian at the Informal Ministerial Meeting of EaP in Chisinau
17:58 10/07/2017

Statement by Minister Nalbandian at the Informal Ministerial Meeting of EaP in Chisinau

Armenia marks 25th anniversary of military aviation
15:06 26/06/2017
Armenia marks 25th anniversary of military aviation
Punitive measures of the NKR Defense Army
16:04 17/05/2017
Punitive measures of the NKR Defense Army
Kharatyan: Postanjyan has electorate in certain layers of the city
17:09 18/04/2017
Kharatyan: Postanjyan has electorate in certain layers of the city
Sargis Grigoryan: No fluctuation expected for the Russian-Turkish relations at present
17:06 18/04/2017
Sargis Grigoryan: No fluctuation expected for the Russian-Turkish relations at present
Anahit Khosroyev:Assyrian community has no political problems with authorities
17:01 18/04/2017
Anahit Khosroyev:Assyrian community has no political problems with authorities
Serzh Sargsyan, Vladimir Putin discuss NK conflict settlement process
18:51 15/03/2017
Serzh Sargsyan, Vladimir Putin discuss NK conflict settlement process
Vigen Sargsyan. We face interesting times in an interesting region
13:14 11/03/2017
Vigen Sargsyan. We face interesting times in an interesting region
Vigen Sargsyan: The Armenian Armed Forces are forced to retaliate in the contact line to cool the hot-heads
13:09 11/03/2017
Vigen Sargsyan: The Armenian Armed Forces are forced to retaliate in the contact line to cool the hot-heads
Vigen Sargsyan. CSTO still has not so effective points
13:04 11/03/2017
Vigen Sargsyan. CSTO still has not so effective points
Larisa Alaverdyan: Sumgait pogroms came as warning to all Armenians around the world
16:08 28/02/2017
Larisa Alaverdyan: Sumgait pogroms came as warning to all Armenians around the world

Photos

. 2017: The year in photos of Panorama.am Natural "Christmas tree market" reopens on Saryan Street in Yerevan President Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan host children at Presidential Palace .

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

19:19 11/01/2018 11% increase in meat product prices recorded in Armenia 19:01 11/01/2018 Moscow snowstorm delays dozens of flights at Moscow airports 12:28 12/01/2018 Donald Trump cancels his trip to London, blames Obama 14:33 12/01/2018 Fog disrupts Yerevan Zvartnots Airport operations 15:58 12/01/2018 Armenia’s Football Federation boss says Mkhitaryan can play in any world-class club
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}