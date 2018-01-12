Fog disrupts Yerevan Zvartnots Airport operations

Operations at the Yerevan Zvartnots airport have been suspended this morning amid adverse weather conditions, Press Secretary at the Armenia International Airports CJSC Gevorg Abrahamyan told Panorama.am.



As Abrahamyan informed, several flights took off at night yet in the morning it became impossible for the planes to land in airport due to heavy fog and low visibility.



According to the flights schedule on the airport’s website, the flights of Moscow-Yerevan, Dubai-Yerevan, Sharjah – Yerevan, Tbilisi-Yerevan, Voronezk-Yerevan were delayed. Consequently, all the mentioned flights In the reverse direction have been also delayed, Abrahamyan added.