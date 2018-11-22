Society 16:04 22/11/2018 Armenia

HayPost issues new postage stamp dedicated to Jamanak daily

A new postage stamp dedicated to the Jamanak daily newspaper of Constantinople (present-day Istanbul) was cancelled and put into circulation on Thursday by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the New Technologies Development and Training Center of the company.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 100 AMD is printed in Cartor printing house in France with the print-run of 30 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is HayPost designer David Dovlatyan, the company said in a press release.

The postage stamp depicts the founders of Jamanak daily newspaper, brothers Misak and Sarkis Koçunyan. It also depicts the old building of Jamanak daily and its logotype.

The postage stamp was cancelled by Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Armen Arzumanyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, Editor-in-Chief of Jamanak daily newspaper Ara Gochunian and President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia  Hovik Musayelyan.

Jamanak daily newspaper is being published in Istanbul since October 28, 1908 and is considered as the oldest daily of the Armenian world which has been uninterruptedly published.

Date of issue: November 22, 2018
Designer: David Dovlatyan
Printing house: Cartor, France
Size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm
Print run: 30 000 pcs 



Source Panorama.am
Share |

Related news

Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

20:27
NSS donates around 10 million AMD to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
On the eve of the Telethon 2018, Artur Vanetsyan, Head of the National Security Service visited Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Yerevan...
Source Panorama.am
20:21
Newly established IT companies to be granted tax privileges
The government's legislative initiative on the package of draft laws "On Making Amendments and Amendments to the RA Law on State...
Source Panorama.am
20:19
Erdogan's spokesman: Turkey has no prejudices towards Armenia
During the conference “Turkey-Russia relations: Building the Future” Turkish President's Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin talked about...
Source Panorama.am
19:42
Leaning Tower of Pisa going straight
The Leaning Tower of Pisa is known worldwide for its precarious tilt - but now experts have revealed it's going straight, BBC reported....
Source Panorama.am
19:06
515 released under amnesty
515 people have been released by 6pm Monday, 19 November, under the RA Law on Amnesty on Criminal Cases on the occasion of the 2800th...
Source Panorama.am
18:50
70-72 CIS observers to monitor snap parliamentary elections in Armenia
Head of the CIS Executive Committee Yevgeny Sloboda voiced hope that the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Armenia due on December 9 will...
Source Panorama.am
18:33
Pashinyan signed all necessary documents for granting citizenship to Sefilyan
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed all the documents required for granting citizenship to Zhirayr Sefilyan....
Source Panorama.am
18:01
Denmark suspends Saudi weapon export approvals over Khashoggi, Yemen concerns
Denmark has suspended future approvals of weapons and military equipment exports to Saudi Arabia in response to the killing of a dissident Saudi...
Source Panorama.am
17:50
VivaCell-MTS, MobiDram, Globbing launch innovative solution ahead of Black Friday
Official press release by VivaCell-MTS Millions of people, in almost every corner of the world using online shopping opportunities, know...
Source Panorama.am
17:37
Police chief says crime rate growth in Armenia not linked with amnesty
The crime rate has grown in Armenia, but it is not agreed with the recently declared amnesty, Police Chief Valeriy Osipyan told reporters after...
Source Panorama.am
17:02
Hayastan Fund kicks off its 21st annual Telethon today
The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s 21st annual Telethon launches today in Los Angeles, the Fund's press service reports. The...
Source Panorama.am
16:40
Armenia’s Aronian to take part in London Chess Classic
Leading Armenian chess players will take part in a number of international tournaments in December. GM Levon Aronian will participate at...
Source Panorama.am
16:04
HayPost issues new postage stamp dedicated to Jamanak daily
A new postage stamp dedicated to the Jamanak daily newspaper of Constantinople (present-day Istanbul) was cancelled and put into circulation on...
Source Panorama.am
15:52
When will Yerevan Circus open its doors?
The construction works of the new building of Yerevan Circus have been going on for more than five years. Every time a set deadline expires but...
Source Panorama.am
15:00
Armenia, Russia sign agreement on international aviation incidents investigation bureau
Armenia and Russia signed on Thursday an agreement in Moscow on the creation of an international bureau of investigation of aviation accidents...
Source Panorama.am
14:37
Rembrandt painting featuring artist's 'fingerprints' to go on sale in London
Two fingerprints almost certainly belonging to Rembrandt have been discovered on a small painting portraying Jesus, which is to be auctioned in...
Source Panorama.am
14:21
Ethnic minority reps. included only in 3 Armenian political forces’ election lists
Only three out of eleven political forces running in the snap parliamentary elections have involved representatives of ethnic minorities in...
Source Panorama.am
13:35
Recalled Armenian envoy to CSTO to hold top post at Foreign Ministry – spox
Armenia’s former Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) David Virabyan,...
Source Panorama.am
13:05
Arshile Gorky to receive first Italian retrospective during 2019 Venice Biennale
With the opening of the 2019 Venice Biennale less than six months away, many participating nations have picked artists for their pavilions, and...
Source Panorama.am
12:50
Armenia appoints new permanent representative to CSTO
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree to appoint Victor Biyagov Armenia’s Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative...
Source Panorama.am
12:29
Armenian parliament approves 2019 state budget
The Armenian National Assembly adopted the draft state budget for 2019 at a special session on Thursday. 66 MPs voted in favor of the draft...
Source Panorama.am
11:59
Watertown's Armenian Museum of America exhibits new gallery
Town officials and community members came together on 15 November to celebrate the opening of a new gallery at the Armenian Museum of America in...
Source Panorama.am
11:44
World-famous Polish accordionist Frąckiewicz to perform in Armenia
Prominent Polish virtuoso accordionist Maciej Frąckiewicz will perform in two Armenian cities on the sidelines of Yerevan Perspectives...
Source Panorama.am
11:04
California wildfires death toll climbs to 86, with over 500 still unaccounted for
Hundreds of people remain missing in the wake of a pair of deadly wildfires that have been burning across both ends of California, ABC News...
Source Panorama.am
10:52
Snow, fog hit some roads in Armenia
Snowfalls are reported on the roadways in Vayk, Sisian, Meghri and Artik districts of Armenia as of 9:30am Thursday, the Ministry of Transport,...
Source Panorama.am
10:34
Michelle Obama’s book sells 1.4 million copies in a week
Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” has become a massive hit. Crown Publishing told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the...
Source Panorama.am
20:24
Aid group: 85,000 children may have died of hunger in Yemen
A leading international aid group said Wednesday that an estimated 85,000 Yemeni children under the age of 5 may have died of hunger and disease...
Source Panorama.am
20:11
Dolce & Gabbana cancels Shanghai show amid racism row
Dolce & Gabbana has cancelled a catwalk show in Shanghai after an outcry over racially offensive posts on its social media accounts, the...
Source Panorama.am
20:01
‘In Armenia, time flows with its own rules’ – photographer invites people to ‘his’ Armenia
Professional Armenian photographer Hayk Melkonyan, who also organises tours, took to Facebook to introduce his ‘own’ Armenia to...
Source Panorama.am
19:12
509 convicts released under amnesty in Armenia
A total of 509 convicts have been released from correctional facilities across Armenia under the recently adopted amnesty law as of 6pm...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
13:35 22/11/2018, Armenia
Recalled Armenian envoy to CSTO to hold top post at Foreign Ministry – spox
14:16 21/11/2018, Armenia
RPA member Gevorg Kostanyan to leave Armenia
13:06 20/11/2018, Armenia
Pashinyan: We have fulfilled all obligations toward people
Comments
11:59 22/11/2018, Armenia
Watertown's Armenian Museum of America exhibits new gallery
13:52 21/11/2018, Armenia
Armenia’s snap parliamentary elections: CEC publishes electoral lists
11:11 20/11/2018, Armenia
Ombudsman’s reps. pay a surprise visit to Yerevan military hospital
Analysis
14:21 22/11/2018, Armenia
Ethnic minority reps. included only in 3 Armenian political forces’ election lists
10:25 21/11/2018, Region
Kurdish member of Turkish Parliament delivers a harsh speech & ends up in Jail
12:08 20/11/2018, World
EU budget talks for 2019 fail
Topic of the day
10:52 22/11/2018, Armenia
Snow, fog hit some roads in Armenia
12:29 21/11/2018, World
Plane runs into Armenian man on take-off runway at Sheremetyevo airport
11:56 20/11/2018, Armenia
23-year-old Armenian ballet dancer dies after two weeks in coma
Miscellaneous
10:34 22/11/2018, World
Michelle Obama’s book sells 1.4 million copies in a week
10:56 21/11/2018, Armenia
Azerbaijani novel tells about pogroms of Armenians in Baku
10:31 20/11/2018, Armenia
Roads mostly passable in Armenia

Videos

Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
16:15 25/10/2018

Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton

Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
14:52 10/10/2018
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
11:13 02/10/2018
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
15:46 26/09/2018
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
13:10 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
13:09 24/09/2018
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
13:08 24/09/2018
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
NSS cheif takes part in Yerevan elections
13:07 24/09/2018
NSS cheif takes part in Yerevan elections
PM Pashinyan casts ballot in municipal elections
13:06 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan casts ballot in municipal elections
ARF-D mayoral candidate: I have voted for Yerevan residents, prosperous Yerevan
13:05 24/09/2018
ARF-D mayoral candidate: I have voted for Yerevan residents, prosperous Yerevan
Armenia hosts Jaguar Land Rover Road Show
14:17 10/09/2018
Armenia hosts Jaguar Land Rover Road Show

Photos

Armenians light candles to honor late ballet dancer Vahagn Margaryan Photo of the day 18.11.18 Cabinet meeting 15.11.18 Photo of the day 13.11.18 Armenia's weightlifting champion, runner-up receive hero's welcome at Zvartnots Airport

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

12:50 22/11/2018 Armenia appoints new permanent representative to CSTO 16:04 22/11/2018 HayPost issues new postage stamp dedicated to Jamanak daily 17:02 22/11/2018 Hayastan Fund kicks off its 21st annual Telethon today 17:50 22/11/2018 VivaCell-MTS, MobiDram, Globbing launch innovative solution ahead of Black Friday 14:21 22/11/2018 Ethnic minority reps. included only in 3 Armenian political forces’ election lists
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}