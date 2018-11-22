HayPost issues new postage stamp dedicated to Jamanak daily

A new postage stamp dedicated to the Jamanak daily newspaper of Constantinople (present-day Istanbul) was cancelled and put into circulation on Thursday by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the New Technologies Development and Training Center of the company.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 100 AMD is printed in Cartor printing house in France with the print-run of 30 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is HayPost designer David Dovlatyan, the company said in a press release.

The postage stamp depicts the founders of Jamanak daily newspaper, brothers Misak and Sarkis Koçunyan. It also depicts the old building of Jamanak daily and its logotype.

The postage stamp was cancelled by Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Armen Arzumanyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, Editor-in-Chief of Jamanak daily newspaper Ara Gochunian and President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

Jamanak daily newspaper is being published in Istanbul since October 28, 1908 and is considered as the oldest daily of the Armenian world which has been uninterruptedly published.

Date of issue: November 22, 2018

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

Print run: 30 000 pcs