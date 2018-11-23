Law 16:34 23/11/2018 World

Karachi attack: China consulate attack leaves four dead

Gunmen have killed at least four people in an attack on the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, BBC reported.

Gunshots were heard at about 09:30 local time (04:30 GMT) outside the consulate in the upmarket Clifton area. Police shot dead three attackers.

Separatist militants who oppose Chinese investment projects in western Pakistan say they carried out the attack.

In another incident on Friday, at least 25 people were killed in a bomb attack in north-west Pakistan.

The blast occurred in a mostly Shia neighbourhood in Orakzai district. Police say a suicide bomber on a motorbike drove into a crowded marketplace.

Pakistan's Shia minority has often been targeted by Sunni extremists.

 



Source Panorama.am
Share |
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

18:33
EU hopes Armenia will succeed in building a high-standard political culture
"After the revolution, Armenia has succeeded in achieving high standards, ensuring freedom of speech, expression and free meetings,"...
Source Panorama.am
17:41
Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in the Nations League symbolic team
The captain of the Armenian national team, Arsenal midfielder, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, has been included in the symbolic team of the Nations League...
Source Panorama.am
17:25
Armenia's economy should serve the country’s strategic needs: Nikol Pashinyan
"After the revolution, when we were asked about our to-dos in the economic field, we first of all emphasized the importance of...
Source Panorama.am
16:53
Health alert in Australia as the skies turn orange
A giant dust storm has blanketed communities across south-east Australia, turning skies orange and raising concerns about air quality....
Source Panorama.am
16:34
Karachi attack: China consulate attack leaves four dead
Gunmen have killed at least four people in an attack on the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, BBC reported. Gunshots...
Source Panorama.am
16:17
Antonio Guterres: Violence against women and girls is the manifestation of a profound lack of respect
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres message  on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is celebrated on...
Source Panorama.am
15:54
James Truchard is the laureate of the State Award of RA for Global Contribution to Humanity through IT
RA Ministry of transport, communication and information technologies hosted today a press conference to announce the laureate of the 2018 State...
Source Panorama.am
15:48
Trump says CIA “didn't conclude” Saudi crown prince ordered Khashoggi death
Donald Trump has ranged himself against his own intelligence community, disputing that the CIA has “concluded” that Mohammed bin...
Source Panorama.am
14:59
Pashinyan donates 1.5 million drams to All-Armenian Fund Telethon 2018
On the sidelines of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s 21st annual Telethon, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited HAAF’s office...
Source Panorama.am
14:44
CoE clears away misconceptions around concept of “gender” in Istanbul Convention
To mark the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, the Council of Europe (CoE) clears away serious...
Source Panorama.am
14:29
Acting FM: ‘Women have that power of delivering the alternative message to militarism, to hatred’
Armenia’s Acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has delivered remarks at the Plenary Session of World Forum for Democracy...
Source Panorama.am
14:06
Armenia’s NSS exposes crime group making fake bills
The Armenian National Security Service has revealed a crime group engaged in preparation and usage of counterfeit money due to its large-scale...
Source Panorama.am
13:25
No monopoly in Armenia after revolution, economist says
Monopoly has been eliminated in Armenia after the spring revolution, economist Arsen Ghazaryan told reporters during Friday’s scientific...
Source Panorama.am
12:47
Dolce & Gabbana apologizes for 'racist' ad
The founders of the Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana have issued an apology to the Chinese people after a growing backlash over Stefano...
Source Panorama.am
12:29
Armenia’s Ombudsman creates task force to observe snap elections
Armenian Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has set up a task force that will carry out an independent observation of the upcoming...
Source Panorama.am
11:52
Trump threatens to close the whole US-Mexico border
Donald Trump has threatened to close the whole US-Mexico border, including halting trade with Mexico, if the arrival of migrants from central...
Source Panorama.am
11:37
$11,109,000 raised during the annual Telethon
"We united for 12 hours and have raised $11,109,000. The data are preliminary, the money donated in Armenia and Russia have not been...
Source Panorama.am
11:27
Nicolas Sarkozy pays visit to Moscow, calls Putin his friend
Former French President, Nicolas Sarkozy, paid an unexpected visit to Moscow. During the visit he said that he had always considered himself...
Source Panorama.am
11:11
Profitable offer from VivaCell-MTS on Black Friday
On the occasion of Black Friday, big discounts are announced at VivaCell-MTS service centers. Only 3 days one can get a smartphone from the...
Source Panorama.am
11:06
Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra and Sergey Khachatryan to perform in Berlin
On November 28, the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the famous Konzerthaus Berlin with the participation of the...
Source Panorama.am
10:48
Snow on highways in Armenia
Today, as of 09:30, it is snowing on the highways of Spitak, Vayk and Meghri regions. Tavush highway is in mist with 30-50 meter visibility....
Source Panorama.am
20:27
NSS donates around 10 million AMD to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
On the eve of the Telethon 2018, Artur Vanetsyan, Head of the National Security Service visited Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Yerevan...
Source Panorama.am
20:21
Newly established IT companies to be granted tax privileges
The government's legislative initiative on the package of draft laws "On Making Amendments and Amendments to the RA Law on State...
Source Panorama.am
20:19
Erdogan's spokesman: Turkey has no prejudices towards Armenia
During the conference “Turkey-Russia relations: Building the Future” Turkish President's Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin talked about...
Source Panorama.am
19:42
Leaning Tower of Pisa going straight
The Leaning Tower of Pisa is known worldwide for its precarious tilt - but now experts have revealed it's going straight, BBC reported....
Source Panorama.am
19:06
515 released under amnesty
515 people have been released by 6pm Monday, 19 November, under the RA Law on Amnesty on Criminal Cases on the occasion of the 2800th...
Source Panorama.am
18:50
70-72 CIS observers to monitor snap parliamentary elections in Armenia
Head of the CIS Executive Committee Yevgeny Sloboda voiced hope that the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Armenia due on December 9 will...
Source Panorama.am
18:33
Pashinyan signed all necessary documents for granting citizenship to Sefilyan
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed all the documents required for granting citizenship to Zhirayr Sefilyan....
Source Panorama.am
18:01
Denmark suspends Saudi weapon export approvals over Khashoggi, Yemen concerns
Denmark has suspended future approvals of weapons and military equipment exports to Saudi Arabia in response to the killing of a dissident Saudi...
Source Panorama.am
17:50
VivaCell-MTS, MobiDram, Globbing launch innovative solution ahead of Black Friday
Official press release by VivaCell-MTS Millions of people, in almost every corner of the world using online shopping opportunities, know...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
13:35 22/11/2018, Armenia
Recalled Armenian envoy to CSTO to hold top post at Foreign Ministry – spox
14:16 21/11/2018, Armenia
RPA member Gevorg Kostanyan to leave Armenia
13:06 20/11/2018, Armenia
Pashinyan: We have fulfilled all obligations toward people
Comments
13:25 23/11/2018, Armenia
No monopoly in Armenia after revolution, economist says
11:59 22/11/2018, Armenia
Watertown's Armenian Museum of America exhibits new gallery
13:52 21/11/2018, Armenia
Armenia’s snap parliamentary elections: CEC publishes electoral lists
Analysis
14:29 23/11/2018, Armenia
Acting FM: ‘Women have that power of delivering the alternative message to militarism, to hatred’
14:21 22/11/2018, Armenia
Ethnic minority reps. included only in 3 Armenian political forces’ election lists
10:25 21/11/2018, Region
Kurdish member of Turkish Parliament delivers a harsh speech & ends up in Jail
Topic of the day
10:48 23/11/2018, Armenia
Snow on highways in Armenia
10:52 22/11/2018, Armenia
Snow, fog hit some roads in Armenia
12:29 21/11/2018, World
Plane runs into Armenian man on take-off runway at Sheremetyevo airport
Miscellaneous
12:47 23/11/2018, World
Dolce & Gabbana apologizes for 'racist' ad
10:34 22/11/2018, World
Michelle Obama’s book sells 1.4 million copies in a week
10:56 21/11/2018, Armenia
Azerbaijani novel tells about pogroms of Armenians in Baku

Videos

Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
16:15 25/10/2018

Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton

Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
14:52 10/10/2018
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
11:13 02/10/2018
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
15:46 26/09/2018
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
13:10 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
13:09 24/09/2018
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
13:08 24/09/2018
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
NSS cheif takes part in Yerevan elections
13:07 24/09/2018
NSS cheif takes part in Yerevan elections
PM Pashinyan casts ballot in municipal elections
13:06 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan casts ballot in municipal elections
ARF-D mayoral candidate: I have voted for Yerevan residents, prosperous Yerevan
13:05 24/09/2018
ARF-D mayoral candidate: I have voted for Yerevan residents, prosperous Yerevan
Armenia hosts Jaguar Land Rover Road Show
14:17 10/09/2018
Armenia hosts Jaguar Land Rover Road Show

Photos

Armenians light candles to honor late ballet dancer Vahagn Margaryan Photo of the day 18.11.18 Cabinet meeting 15.11.18 Photo of the day 13.11.18 Armenia's weightlifting champion, runner-up receive hero's welcome at Zvartnots Airport

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

19:42 22/11/2018 Leaning Tower of Pisa going straight 20:19 22/11/2018 Erdogan's spokesman: Turkey has no prejudices towards Armenia 11:37 23/11/2018 $11,109,000 raised during the annual Telethon 18:50 22/11/2018 70-72 CIS observers to monitor snap parliamentary elections in Armenia 12:47 23/11/2018 Dolce & Gabbana apologizes for 'racist' ad
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}