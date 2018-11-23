Trump threatens to close the whole US-Mexico border

Donald Trump has threatened to close the whole US-Mexico border, including halting trade with Mexico, if the arrival of migrants from central America there leads to disorder, BBC reported.



He also said he had given troops at the border the go-ahead to use lethal force if needed.



On Monday the US briefly closed a busy crossing to install new barriers.



Thousands of migrants are at the border after travelling more than 4,000km (2,500 miles) from Central America. They say they are fleeing persecution, poverty and violence in their home countries of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.



Mr Trump has deployed about 5,800 troops to the border and has previously described the migrants as an "invasion".



"Judges must not legislate security and safety at the border. They know nothing about it and are making our country unsafe," he said in a tweet after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts took the unusual step of rebuking Mr Trump's criticism, telling the Associated Press that "We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges".