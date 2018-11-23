Politics 11:52 23/11/2018 World

Trump threatens to close the whole US-Mexico border

Donald Trump has threatened to close the whole US-Mexico border, including halting trade with Mexico, if the arrival of migrants from central America there leads to disorder, BBC reported.

He also said he had given troops at the border the go-ahead to use lethal force if needed.

On Monday the US briefly closed a busy crossing to install new barriers.

Thousands of migrants are at the border after travelling more than 4,000km (2,500 miles) from Central America. They say they are fleeing persecution, poverty and violence in their home countries of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Mr Trump has deployed about 5,800 troops to the border and has previously described the migrants as an "invasion".

"Judges must not legislate security and safety at the border. They know nothing about it and are making our country unsafe," he said in a tweet after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts took the unusual step of rebuking Mr Trump's criticism, telling the Associated Press that "We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges".



Source Panorama.am
Share |
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

13:25
No monopoly in Armenia after revolution, economist says
Monopoly has been eliminated in Armenia after the spring revolution, economist Arsen Ghazaryan told reporters during Friday’s scientific...
Source Panorama.am
12:47
Dolce & Gabbana apologizes for 'racist' ad
The founders of the Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana have issued an apology to the Chinese people after a growing backlash over Stefano...
Source Panorama.am
12:29
Armenia’s Ombudsman creates task force to observe snap elections
Armenian Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has set up a task force that will carry out an independent observation of the upcoming...
Source Panorama.am
11:52
Trump threatens to close the whole US-Mexico border
Donald Trump has threatened to close the whole US-Mexico border, including halting trade with Mexico, if the arrival of migrants from central...
Source Panorama.am
11:37
$11,109,000 raised during the annual Telethon
"We united for 12 hours and have raised $11,109,000. The data are preliminary, the money donated in Armenia and Russia have not been...
Source Panorama.am
11:27
Nicolas Sarkozy pays visit to Moscow, calls Putin his friend
Former French President, Nicolas Sarkozy, paid an unexpected visit to Moscow. During the visit he said that he had always considered himself...
Source Panorama.am
11:11
Profitable offer from VivaCell-MTS on Black Friday
On the occasion of Black Friday, big discounts are announced at VivaCell-MTS service centers. Only 3 days one can get a smartphone from the...
Source Panorama.am
11:06
Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra and Sergey Khachatryan to perform in Berlin
On November 28, the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the famous Konzerthaus Berlin with the participation of the...
Source Panorama.am
10:48
Snow on highways in Armenia
Today, as of 09:30, it is snowing on the highways of Spitak, Vayk and Meghri regions. Tavush highway is in mist with 30-50 meter visibility....
Source Panorama.am
20:27
NSS donates around 10 million AMD to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
On the eve of the Telethon 2018, Artur Vanetsyan, Head of the National Security Service visited Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Yerevan...
Source Panorama.am
20:21
Newly established IT companies to be granted tax privileges
The government's legislative initiative on the package of draft laws "On Making Amendments and Amendments to the RA Law on State...
Source Panorama.am
20:19
Erdogan's spokesman: Turkey has no prejudices towards Armenia
During the conference “Turkey-Russia relations: Building the Future” Turkish President's Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin talked about...
Source Panorama.am
19:42
Leaning Tower of Pisa going straight
The Leaning Tower of Pisa is known worldwide for its precarious tilt - but now experts have revealed it's going straight, BBC reported....
Source Panorama.am
19:06
515 released under amnesty
515 people have been released by 6pm Monday, 19 November, under the RA Law on Amnesty on Criminal Cases on the occasion of the 2800th...
Source Panorama.am
18:50
70-72 CIS observers to monitor snap parliamentary elections in Armenia
Head of the CIS Executive Committee Yevgeny Sloboda voiced hope that the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Armenia due on December 9 will...
Source Panorama.am
18:33
Pashinyan signed all necessary documents for granting citizenship to Sefilyan
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed all the documents required for granting citizenship to Zhirayr Sefilyan....
Source Panorama.am
18:01
Denmark suspends Saudi weapon export approvals over Khashoggi, Yemen concerns
Denmark has suspended future approvals of weapons and military equipment exports to Saudi Arabia in response to the killing of a dissident Saudi...
Source Panorama.am
17:50
VivaCell-MTS, MobiDram, Globbing launch innovative solution ahead of Black Friday
Official press release by VivaCell-MTS Millions of people, in almost every corner of the world using online shopping opportunities, know...
Source Panorama.am
17:37
Police chief says crime rate growth in Armenia not linked with amnesty
The crime rate has grown in Armenia, but it is not agreed with the recently declared amnesty, Police Chief Valeriy Osipyan told reporters after...
Source Panorama.am
17:02
Hayastan Fund kicks off its 21st annual Telethon today
The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s 21st annual Telethon launches today in Los Angeles, the Fund's press service reports. The...
Source Panorama.am
16:40
Armenia’s Aronian to take part in London Chess Classic
Leading Armenian chess players will take part in a number of international tournaments in December. GM Levon Aronian will participate at...
Source Panorama.am
16:04
HayPost issues new postage stamp dedicated to Jamanak daily
A new postage stamp dedicated to the Jamanak daily newspaper of Constantinople (present-day Istanbul) was cancelled and put into circulation on...
Source Panorama.am
15:52
When will Yerevan Circus open its doors?
The construction works of the new building of Yerevan Circus have been going on for more than five years. Every time a set deadline expires but...
Source Panorama.am
15:00
Armenia, Russia sign agreement on international aviation incidents investigation bureau
Armenia and Russia signed on Thursday an agreement in Moscow on the creation of an international bureau of investigation of aviation accidents...
Source Panorama.am
14:37
Rembrandt painting featuring artist's 'fingerprints' to go on sale in London
Two fingerprints almost certainly belonging to Rembrandt have been discovered on a small painting portraying Jesus, which is to be auctioned in...
Source Panorama.am
14:21
Ethnic minority reps. included only in 3 Armenian political forces’ election lists
Only three out of eleven political forces running in the snap parliamentary elections have involved representatives of ethnic minorities in...
Source Panorama.am
13:35
Recalled Armenian envoy to CSTO to hold top post at Foreign Ministry – spox
Armenia’s former Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) David Virabyan,...
Source Panorama.am
13:05
Arshile Gorky to receive first Italian retrospective during 2019 Venice Biennale
With the opening of the 2019 Venice Biennale less than six months away, many participating nations have picked artists for their pavilions, and...
Source Panorama.am
12:50
Armenia appoints new permanent representative to CSTO
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree to appoint Victor Biyagov Armenia’s Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative...
Source Panorama.am
12:29
Armenian parliament approves 2019 state budget
The Armenian National Assembly adopted the draft state budget for 2019 at a special session on Thursday. 66 MPs voted in favor of the draft...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
13:35 22/11/2018, Armenia
Recalled Armenian envoy to CSTO to hold top post at Foreign Ministry – spox
14:16 21/11/2018, Armenia
RPA member Gevorg Kostanyan to leave Armenia
13:06 20/11/2018, Armenia
Pashinyan: We have fulfilled all obligations toward people
Comments
13:25 23/11/2018, Armenia
No monopoly in Armenia after revolution, economist says
11:59 22/11/2018, Armenia
Watertown's Armenian Museum of America exhibits new gallery
13:52 21/11/2018, Armenia
Armenia’s snap parliamentary elections: CEC publishes electoral lists
Analysis
14:21 22/11/2018, Armenia
Ethnic minority reps. included only in 3 Armenian political forces’ election lists
10:25 21/11/2018, Region
Kurdish member of Turkish Parliament delivers a harsh speech & ends up in Jail
12:08 20/11/2018, World
EU budget talks for 2019 fail
Topic of the day
10:48 23/11/2018, Armenia
Snow on highways in Armenia
10:52 22/11/2018, Armenia
Snow, fog hit some roads in Armenia
12:29 21/11/2018, World
Plane runs into Armenian man on take-off runway at Sheremetyevo airport
Miscellaneous
12:47 23/11/2018, World
Dolce & Gabbana apologizes for 'racist' ad
10:34 22/11/2018, World
Michelle Obama’s book sells 1.4 million copies in a week
10:56 21/11/2018, Armenia
Azerbaijani novel tells about pogroms of Armenians in Baku

Videos

Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
16:15 25/10/2018

Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton

Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
14:52 10/10/2018
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
11:13 02/10/2018
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
15:46 26/09/2018
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
13:10 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
13:09 24/09/2018
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
13:08 24/09/2018
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
NSS cheif takes part in Yerevan elections
13:07 24/09/2018
NSS cheif takes part in Yerevan elections
PM Pashinyan casts ballot in municipal elections
13:06 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan casts ballot in municipal elections
ARF-D mayoral candidate: I have voted for Yerevan residents, prosperous Yerevan
13:05 24/09/2018
ARF-D mayoral candidate: I have voted for Yerevan residents, prosperous Yerevan
Armenia hosts Jaguar Land Rover Road Show
14:17 10/09/2018
Armenia hosts Jaguar Land Rover Road Show

Photos

Armenians light candles to honor late ballet dancer Vahagn Margaryan Photo of the day 18.11.18 Cabinet meeting 15.11.18 Photo of the day 13.11.18 Armenia's weightlifting champion, runner-up receive hero's welcome at Zvartnots Airport

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

17:02 22/11/2018 Hayastan Fund kicks off its 21st annual Telethon today 14:21 22/11/2018 Ethnic minority reps. included only in 3 Armenian political forces’ election lists 11:52 23/11/2018 Trump threatens to close the whole US-Mexico border 11:37 23/11/2018 $11,109,000 raised during the annual Telethon 20:27 22/11/2018 NSS donates around 10 million AMD to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}