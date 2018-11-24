Russia ‘represents a far greater threat’ than Isis, new British army chief warns

18:52 24/11/2018 World

Russia “indisputably” poses a far greater threat to national security than Islamic terrorist groups such as al-Qaida and Isis, the new head of the British army has warned, according to The Guardian.

General Mark Carleton-Smith said the UK cannot be complacent about the threat Russia poses “or leave it uncontested”



The former SAS commander said Russia had made plain its preparedness to use force to expand its interests, while it had also been “systematic” in its efforts to exploit cyber space and undersea military arenas.



“The Russians seek to exploit vulnerability and weakness wherever they detect it,” he told the Daily Telegraph.



“Russia today indisputably represents a far greater threat to our national security than Islamic extremist threats such as al-Qaida and Isil,” he said, using another name for Isis.



Now, with the threat from Islamist groups in the Middle East reduced by years of concerted international military action, the focus needs to shift to Russia, he said.



“We cannot be complacent about the threat Russia poses or leave it uncontested,” Carleton-Smith warned.