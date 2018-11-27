Politics 18:33 27/11/2018 Armenia

NA speaker: Armenia attaches importance to establishment of peace and stability in Syria

On November 27, the RA NA President Ara Babloyan received the delegation led by the Head of Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the People's Assembly of the Arab Republic of Syria Nora Arissian, who visited our country to take part in the works of the 52nd Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

Welcoming the guests, Ara Babloyan touched upon the two peoples' historical past and traditions and the effective cooperation in different formats, NA press office reported.

Talking about the regional problems, the speaker of the parliament noted that Armenia attached importance to the security of Syria and its citizens and has expressed hope that soon peace and stability will be established.

With regard to further deepening and development of relations between the two countries, the speaker of the National Assembly emphasized the necessity of the MPs' active contacts and mutual visits.
Highly assessing the bilateral effective cooperation, the guests expressed their gratitude to Armenia for supporting them and the Syrian people in hard moments.

The members of the delegation have highly appreciated the role of the Armenian community in the development of Syria-Armenia relations, which is the inseparable part of Syria's society and has great contribution in the development of the country.



Source Panorama.am
Share |
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

20:30
Values cannot be distorted for the sake of getting votes: Artak Zakaryan
Former Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, Republican Party candidate Artak Zakaryan referred to Sasun Mikayelyan's statement on his...
Source Panorama.am
20:26
Nikol Pashinyan responds to the Republican candidate on Artsakh issue
The leader of "My Step" bloc, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan referred today in Stepanavan to the statements of RPA...
Source Panorama.am
20:03
Turkish FM: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed requested to meet Erdogan
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has requested to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the upcoming two-day G20 summit in...
Source Panorama.am
19:59
RPA: Such behaviour is unprecedented in our political culture
The RPA central election headquarters has issued a statement, which reads: "A number of statements made by the acting Prime Minister...
Source Panorama.am
19:22
Armenia, Iran highlight boosting bilateral ties
On November 27, the RA NA speaker Ara Babloyan met with the deputy of the IRI Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) Masume Aghapur Ali Shahi,...
Source Panorama.am
18:53
Armenian freestyle wrestlers to participate in international tournament in Iran
8 teams among them 9 sportsmen from Armenia will participate in an international freestyle wrestling tournament which will kick off in Urmia,...
Source Panorama.am
18:33
NA speaker: Armenia attaches importance to establishment of peace and stability in Syria
On November 27, the RA NA President Ara Babloyan received the delegation led by the Head of Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the...
Source Panorama.am
17:56
President Sarkissian participated in the global security discussions in Berlin
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Germany on an official visit, participated Tuesday at the working discussions organized by the...
Source Panorama.am
17:38
Artsakh Ombudsman: Protection of Artsakh people's rights is more related to political issues
After the April war, Ruben Melikyan, who was appointed the Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender, resigned in September. Prior to his...
Source Panorama.am
17:09
Google accused of users’ location tracking
Google has been accused of flouting European data protection laws when it tracks users' locations. A coalition of seven consumer...
Source Panorama.am
16:45
NA Speaker to leave for St. Petersburg
The delegation headed by Speaker of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan will leave for Saint Petersburg on November 28 to participate in the...
Source Panorama.am
16:24
Business Armenia: Armenia is the largest exporter of brandy within CIS
Business Armenia has released a marketing package presenting investment opportunities of agro-food sector. It is addressed to foreign investors...
Source Panorama.am
15:58
Armenians of Argentina organize protest action against Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has left for Argentina to take part in the G20 summit. Armenians of Argentina organized a protest...
Source Panorama.am
15:46
Court of Appeal relaunches investigation into Robert Kocharyan’s case
Judge Ruben Mkhitaryan, presiding over the Criminal Court of Appeals, has launched the investigation today into Armenia's second president,...
Source Panorama.am
15:10
Armageddon looms in World Chess Championship final
Two chess grandmasters have spent November locked in stalemate, with the world chess championship up for grabs, BBC reports. After 12 games...
Source Panorama.am
14:59
Aivazovsky’s ‘Venice at Sunset’ sells for £609,000 at auction
‘Venice at Sunset’ by world-renowned seascape artist Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky has been sold for £609,000 ($780,000) at...
Source Panorama.am
14:20
Acting FM: Armenia remains committed to proclaimed goals of PABSEC
Armenia remains committed to the goals proclaimed by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), Acting Foreign...
Source Panorama.am
13:52
Soros foundation to quit activities in Turkey after Erdogan attack
Billionaire philanthropist George Soros’s Open Society Foundation on Monday announced that it would end its operation in Turkey following...
Source Panorama.am
13:48
Armenia’s food safety service tightens control on imported eggs
Armenia’s State Service for Food Safety has tightened the control on imported eggs from the Eurasian Economic Union countries, as well as...
Source Panorama.am
13:31
Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan refuse from PABSEC medals at Yerevan meeting
The 52nd Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) General Assembly kicked off in Yerevan,...
Source Panorama.am
12:48
Armenian Church commemorates Priest St. Lukianos, Martyrs Taragros, Probos and Andronikos
The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates on 27 November Priest St. Lukianos, St. Martyrs Taragros, Probos and Andronikos, and Vonesimos, the...
Source Panorama.am
12:12
Dutch church holds ongoing service to protect Armenians from deportation
A church in the Netherlands has been holding an ongoing 24-hour service for the last month to prevent an Armenian refugee family from...
Source Panorama.am
11:59
Yerevan hosting unique book festival on 1-2 December
The 2nd edition of Yerevan Book Fest will kick off at the AGBU (Armenian General Benevolent Union) Yerevan headquarters on 1 December. The...
Source Panorama.am
11:06
Number of injured in Iran quake rises to 716
Iranian authorities said Monday that the number of injured in the magnitude 6.3 earthquake in western Iran the previous night has risen to 716....
Source Panorama.am
10:47
President: Russian Armenians actively involved in Artsakh development
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Moscow with a group of Russian entrepreneurs and philanthropists of Armenian descent on 24-26...
Source Panorama.am
10:38
Lars road open for all types of vehicles
Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communication and ITs...
Source Panorama.am
10:29
Taiwan says "no" to same-sex marriage
7 million voters in Taiwan have rejected same-sex marriage in a series of referendums on Saturday, Euronews reports. The news will come as a...
Source Panorama.am
19:01
Whale stranding in New Zealand leaves 145 dead
A group of up to 145 pilot whales have died after becoming stranded on a beach on Stewart Island in New Zealand, BBC informed. The animals...
Source Panorama.am
18:27
Russia-Ukraine tensions rise after Kerch Strait ship capture
Ukraine's parliament is to decide whether to bring in martial law, after the capture of three of its naval vessels by Russia, BBC informed....
Source Panorama.am
17:59
The Nile crocodile in Yerevan Zoo has died
Yerevan zoo confirmed the information Panorama.am had concerning the death of the crocodile at the zoo. "In the morning, one of the...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
13:41 26/11/2018, Armenia
Armenian-Russian cooperation plays ‘stabilizing’ role in the South Caucasus, expert says
13:35 22/11/2018, Armenia
Recalled Armenian envoy to CSTO to hold top post at Foreign Ministry – spox
14:16 21/11/2018, Armenia
RPA member Gevorg Kostanyan to leave Armenia
Comments
11:29 26/11/2018, NKR
Artsakh president to prosecutors: ‘Your work is much demanded for the state and people’
10:48 24/11/2018, Region
Erdogan says no equality between men and women
13:25 23/11/2018, Armenia
No monopoly in Armenia after revolution, economist says
Analysis
12:26 26/11/2018, Armenia
Campaigning kicks off for snap parliamentary elections in Armenia
14:31 24/11/2018, Armenia
SCPEC reports unprecedented progress in the field of economic competition in Armenia
14:29 23/11/2018, Armenia
Acting FM: ‘Women have that power of delivering the alternative message to militarism, to hatred’
Topic of the day
16:24 27/11/2018
Business Armenia: Armenia is the largest exporter of brandy within CIS
10:35 26/11/2018, Region
Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Iran-Iraq border
13:25 24/11/2018, Armenia
Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime over 150 times: NKR Defense Army
Miscellaneous
10:59 26/11/2018, Armenia
Junior Eurovision 2018: Armenia’s L.E.V.O.N comes 9th
13:59 24/11/2018, World
A Guatemalan mother could lose her daughter because she’s an American
12:47 23/11/2018, World
Dolce & Gabbana apologizes for 'racist' ad

Videos

Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
16:15 25/10/2018

Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton

Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
14:52 10/10/2018
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
11:13 02/10/2018
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
15:46 26/09/2018
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
13:10 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
13:09 24/09/2018
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
13:08 24/09/2018
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
NSS cheif takes part in Yerevan elections
13:07 24/09/2018
NSS cheif takes part in Yerevan elections
PM Pashinyan casts ballot in municipal elections
13:06 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan casts ballot in municipal elections
ARF-D mayoral candidate: I have voted for Yerevan residents, prosperous Yerevan
13:05 24/09/2018
ARF-D mayoral candidate: I have voted for Yerevan residents, prosperous Yerevan
Armenia hosts Jaguar Land Rover Road Show
14:17 10/09/2018
Armenia hosts Jaguar Land Rover Road Show

Photos

Yerevan hosting PABSEC 52nd Plenary Session Armenians light candles to honor late ballet dancer Vahagn Margaryan Photo of the day 18.11.18 Cabinet meeting 15.11.18 Photo of the day 13.11.18

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

12:12 27/11/2018 Dutch church holds ongoing service to protect Armenians from deportation 16:24 27/11/2018 Business Armenia: Armenia is the largest exporter of brandy within CIS 17:09 27/11/2018 Google accused of users’ location tracking 15:10 27/11/2018 Armageddon looms in World Chess Championship final 14:20 27/11/2018 Acting FM: Armenia remains committed to proclaimed goals of PABSEC
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}