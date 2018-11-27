NA speaker: Armenia attaches importance to establishment of peace and stability in Syria

On November 27, the RA NA President Ara Babloyan received the delegation led by the Head of Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the People's Assembly of the Arab Republic of Syria Nora Arissian, who visited our country to take part in the works of the 52nd Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).



Welcoming the guests, Ara Babloyan touched upon the two peoples' historical past and traditions and the effective cooperation in different formats, NA press office reported.



Talking about the regional problems, the speaker of the parliament noted that Armenia attached importance to the security of Syria and its citizens and has expressed hope that soon peace and stability will be established.



With regard to further deepening and development of relations between the two countries, the speaker of the National Assembly emphasized the necessity of the MPs' active contacts and mutual visits.

Highly assessing the bilateral effective cooperation, the guests expressed their gratitude to Armenia for supporting them and the Syrian people in hard moments.



The members of the delegation have highly appreciated the role of the Armenian community in the development of Syria-Armenia relations, which is the inseparable part of Syria's society and has great contribution in the development of the country.