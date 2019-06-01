Artsakh president congratulates Pashinyan on birthday

11:53 01/06/2019

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent today a congratulatory letter to Prime-Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in connection with his birthday.

The letter runs as follows:“Respected Mr. Pashinyan,On behalf of the people and authorities of the Artsakh Republic and myself personally I extend my cordial congratulations on Your birthday anniversary.

I wish You good luck and all the best on the path of carrying out effectively your responsibilities in the high post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the solution of national issues.

Peace, robust health and happiness to You, all Your family members and relatives!”