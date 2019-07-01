Politics 12:46 01/07/2019 World

Talks stall at special EU leadership summit

A European Council summit to choose a new European Commission president and other top posts was delayed and then paused late on Sunday, after leaders were unable to reach a compromise. They were set to meet again on Monday morning, DW reports.

The impasse is centered on the nominee to succeed outgoing Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who requires the approval of 21 of the 28 EU leaders, representing 65% of the bloc's population.

Once EU leaders nominate candidates, these must be approved by the European Parliament.

EU Council President Donald Tusk, who was leading the talks on Sunday, put the summit on hold to spend more time negotiating the candidacy with individual EU leaders, his spokesman said.

Current Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans of the Netherlands, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats lead candidate, was rumored to be the favorite in the race to succeed Juncker.

The party came in second in the latest European parliament elections last May.

Timmermans was the compromise choice in a deal reportedly forged by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Japan, and which also included other top EU posts. The deal was also backed by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

But the conservative European People's Party (EPP), which finished ahead of the socialists in the parliamentary elections, was not backing down on its support for their candidate, German lawmaker Manfred Weber.

Among the EU leaders that have reportedly objected to Timmermans are Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia and Ireland.



Newsfeed

15:15
Antelias to host pan-Armenian media conference
A pan-Armenian conference on the Armenian press and media will convene at 9:30am, at the Catholicosate of Cilicia, in Antelias, Lebanon, on...
Source Panorama.am
14:39
Taliban attack kills at least 10 in Afghan capital
The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a powerful explosion and a follow up attack in Kabul's downtown area near the ministry of defence...
Source Panorama.am
14:34
Armenian parliament passes several bills
The Armenian National Assembly fully adopted several government-drafted bills in the second reading during an extraordinary session on Monday....
Source Panorama.am
13:58
Russian missile explodes over northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus was struck by an object that appears to have been a Russian S-200 missile, DW reported, citing Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister...
Source Panorama.am
13:51
Armenian PM’s spouse to attend pan-Armenian media conference in Lebanon
Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile...
Source Panorama.am
13:24
OFID, Ameriabank strengthen trade and development in Armenia
OFID, the OPEC Fund for International Development, and Ameriabank have signed a $25 million loan agreement aimed at supporting trade flows to...
Source Panorama.am
12:57
Igor Grigoryan named new chief of Artsakh’s Investigative Committee
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on Monday to dismiss Igor Grigoryan as his advisor and representative at large in...
Source Panorama.am
12:46
12:36
Draft anti-corruption strategy entails dissolution of Armenia’s SIS, chief says
A draft anti-corruption strategy published on the unified website for draft legal acts – e-draft.am – entails creation of a new...
Source Panorama.am
11:50
Armenian parliament resumes special session
The Armenian National Assembly resumed its extraordinary session on Monday, with everal bills on the agenda set to pass the second reading....
Source Panorama.am
11:31
Armenian symphony orchestra to perform Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4
The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will close the 2018-2019 season with a concert at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan,...
Source Panorama.am
11:10
UN agency says migrant deaths globally top 32,000 since 2014
More than 32,000 migrants worldwide have died or gone missing between 2014 and 2018, with most fatalities occurring on the deadly Mediterranean...
Source Panorama.am
10:49
Armenia claims 5 gold medals at European Games
The Armenian team captured 5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals at the 2nd European Games ended in Minsk, Belarus, taking the 11th spot, the...
Source Panorama.am
10:34
Russian S-400 systems to be delivered to Turkey within 10 days, says Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Russia’s S-400 air defense systems will be delivered to Turkey within the next ten...
Source Panorama.am
10:17
Germany to return Nazi-stolen painting Vase of Flowers to Italy
Germany says it will return a painting stolen by Nazi troops from the Uffizi Gallery in the Italian city of Florence in 1943. Vase of...
Source Panorama.am
20:00
Trumpet player Ronald Baker to perform in Armenia
The State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia and Armenian Jazz Association present a unique concert with famous jazz vocalist and trumpet player Ronald...
Source Panorama.am
19:35
Bear injured 5 rabbits in Areni community
A bear injured 5 rabbits in a yard of a house in the 2nd street of Areni community, Vayots dzor Province, the ministry of emergency situations...
Source Panorama.am
19:03
Air temperature to gradually go down by 5-6 degrees
Rain with thunderstorm is predicted in the afternoon of June 30, on July 1, at night of 2 in most regions, Hydromet meteorological service...
Source Panorama.am
18:11
Armenian church commemorates St. Gevorg the Captain, Adoktos and Romanos the Singer
The Armenian Apostolic Church marks today the commemoration of St. Gevorg the Captain (St. George the Warrior). As qahan.am reports, he was born...
Source Panorama.am
17:57
Minsk 2019: Artur Alexanyan reaches semifinals
Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler , an Olympic Champion (2016) a three-time World Champion (2014, 2015, 2017) reached semifinals at the European...
Source Panorama.am
17:30
Armenians among top 10 sexiest nationalities in the world – survey results
Big 7 Travel has compiled the list of top 50 sexiest nationalities of the world based on feedback of the portal’s users. The source...
Source Panorama.am
16:46
Systema Corporation co-owner says ex-president Kocharyan’s case is politically motivated
The co-owner of the Russian Sistema corporation Vladimir Yevtushenkov believes the court proceedings against Armenian second president Robert...
Source Panorama.am
15:53
Over 2000 shots fired toward the Armenian positions over past week
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact over 90 times in the past week, the...
Source Panorama.am
15:21
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomes the exchange of Armenian and Azerbaijani citizens
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister, Miroslav Lajčák, met with Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov,...
Source Panorama.am
14:44
Georgian Prime Minister's envoy says Tbilisi, Moscow eager to keep positive relations
Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Friday that he had discussed the current...
Source Panorama.am
14:05
Minsk 2019: Edgar Stepanyan fails to cross the finish line of point race
Armenia’s only representative in cycling at the European Games in Minsk Edgar Stepanyan participated in the point race event on Friday. As...
Source Panorama.am
13:06
Nikol Pashinyan congratulates the newly-elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message today to newly elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović...
Source Panorama.am
12:45
Valentina Matviyenko plans to visit Armenia in autumn
Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko plans to visit Armenia this autumn, the Deputy Speaker Yuri Vorobyov stated on ...
Source Panorama.am
11:54
Minsk 2019: Hovhannes Bachkov to fight for gold
Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov at 64 kg has qualified for the final of the 2nd European Games, the National Olympic Committee reported. On the 8th...
Source Panorama.am
11:22
Exhibition of artworks by Georgy Frangulyan opens at Erarta Museum
An exhibition named “The Solid Line” opened at Erarta Museum  on Friday to showcase famous sculptor Georgy Frangulyan’s...
Source Panorama.am
The fine art of cooking with own hands Egypt. Life outside hotel Luxor: A living witness of great civilization . Cabinet meeting 06.06.19

