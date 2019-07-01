Talks stall at special EU leadership summit

A European Council summit to choose a new European Commission president and other top posts was delayed and then paused late on Sunday, after leaders were unable to reach a compromise. They were set to meet again on Monday morning, DW reports.

The impasse is centered on the nominee to succeed outgoing Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who requires the approval of 21 of the 28 EU leaders, representing 65% of the bloc's population.

Once EU leaders nominate candidates, these must be approved by the European Parliament.

EU Council President Donald Tusk, who was leading the talks on Sunday, put the summit on hold to spend more time negotiating the candidacy with individual EU leaders, his spokesman said.

Current Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans of the Netherlands, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats lead candidate, was rumored to be the favorite in the race to succeed Juncker.

The party came in second in the latest European parliament elections last May.

Timmermans was the compromise choice in a deal reportedly forged by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Japan, and which also included other top EU posts. The deal was also backed by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

But the conservative European People's Party (EPP), which finished ahead of the socialists in the parliamentary elections, was not backing down on its support for their candidate, German lawmaker Manfred Weber.

Among the EU leaders that have reportedly objected to Timmermans are Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia and Ireland.