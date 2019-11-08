Politics 11:22 08/11/2019 NKR

Artsakh president received at Flemish Parliament

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on Thursday had a meeting with a group of members of the Flemish Parliament.

Issues on bilateral relations in political, humanitarian, scientific-educational, cultural and other spheres were on the meeting agenda, the presidential press service reported.

The Artsakh leader noted with satisfaction that Artsakh's relations with the Flemish community and structures of Belgium develop dynamically, voicing hope that they will further on strengthen and expand.



