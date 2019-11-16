Ukraine says it has detained deputy to slain Islamic State official

Ukraine’s security service said on Friday it had detained the deputy of Abu Omar al-Shishani, the man the Pentagon described as Islamic State’s “minister of war”, after he crossed into Ukraine on a fake passport last year, Reuters reported.

The SBU security service said it had taken into custody Al Bara Shishani, a Georgian citizen, in a joint operation with Georgia’s Interior Ministry and the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

An SBU statement said an examination of a photograph of Al Bara Shishani in the agency’s possession “proved that the detained foreigner is indeed a wanted leader of Islamic State”.

He joined Islamic State in 2015 and was the deputy to Abu Omar al-Shishani, who was killed in combat in 2016 and ranked among America’s most wanted militants under a U.S. program that offered up to $5 million for information to help remove him from the battlefield.