Politics 12:59 18/11/2019 World

North Korea says will not offer anything to Trump without receiving in return: KCNA

North Korea will not offer anything for U.S. President Donald Trump to brag about without receiving anything in return, Reuters reported, citing a statement on the country's state news agency KCNA.

North Korea was not interested in a summit that was “useless to itself”, said the statement, under the name of Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, referring to Trump’s message on Sunday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter.

“If the U.S. does not really want to let go of its dialogue with us, it should make a decision to withdraw its hostile policy of viewing us as an enemy,” the KCNA statement said.



Source Panorama.am
Share |
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

12:59
North Korea says will not offer anything to Trump without receiving in return: KCNA
North Korea will not offer anything for U.S. President Donald Trump to brag about without receiving anything in return, Reuters reported, citing...
Source Panorama.am
12:13
Prisoner escapes from Yerevan hospital
Arayik Sargsyan, a 31-year-old convict of the Nubarashen Penitentiary in Yerevan has escaped Erebouni Medical Center where he was receiving...
Source Panorama.am
11:52
Venice's legendary 'waterproof' bookshop overwhelmed by floods
Last week's deluge proved too much even for one famous Venice bookstore which had resigned itself to constant flooding, keeping its books...
Source Panorama.am
11:33
Pennsylvania man who confessed to killing his girlfriend was leading ‘double life’
A Pennsylvania man confessed to kidnapping then killing his girlfriend in Las Vegas as he carried on a “double life,” New York Post...
Source Panorama.am
11:30
Armenian parliament continues its work
The Armenian National Assembly continued its regular sessions on Monday, 18 November, with lawmakers set to debate and vote on several bills the...
Source Panorama.am
10:56
One injured in road traffic accident in Armenia
One person has been injured in a road traffic accident on an Armenian highway on Sunday, November 17. The accident occurred on the 32nd...
Source Panorama.am
10:37
Plane with Hillary Clinton aboard returns to gate after mechanical issue
Hillary Clinton was aboard an American Airlines flight from New York that suffered a mechanical issue and needed to return to the gate Sunday...
Source Panorama.am
20:00
Air temperature to go down by 2-4 degrees tomorrow
No precipitation is predicted in the territory of Armenia In the daytime of November 17-21, Hydromet meteorological service reported on...
Source Panorama.am
19:22
Armenian national team leaves for Italy for the last Euro 2020 qualification match
The Armenian national team and the Armenian football delegation left for Italy on Saturday to play the final match as part of the Euro 2020...
Source Panorama.am
18:51
Armenia’s divorce rates down this year
Armenia had a rate of 246 divorces per 1,000 marriages from January to September this year, against the 264 divorce cases of the same period of...
Source Panorama.am
18:30
Azerbaijani forces fired around 2,300 shots toward Artsakh defense positions over the past week
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact over 210 times in the past week, the...
Source Panorama.am
17:54
PM sends congratulatory message on Robert Amirkhanyan’s 80th anniversary
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the People’s Artist of Armenia, composer Robert Amirkhanyan on the...
Source Panorama.am
17:17
Car bomb kills at least 12 in Syrian town held by Turkey
A car bomb exploded Saturday in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, killing at least 12 people and wounding...
Source Panorama.am
16:21
Robert Abajyan: A name to be remembered by current and future generations
Robert Abajyan – hero of Artsakh would have turned 22 on November 16. Born to bring peace and love Robert immortalized leaving all his...
Source Panorama.am
15:53
Paris police close 23 Metro and RER stations for yellow vest protests
Some 23 Paris Metro and RER stations were closed in Paris on Saturday by order of the police, who fear the yellow protests being staged to mark...
Source Panorama.am
14:41
Prime Minister Pashinyan holds Security Council meeting
An extraordinary  Security Council meeting was held today, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. As the government press service...
Source Panorama.am
13:42
Jewelry worth 1,9 million AMD stolen from a passenger’s luggage at Zvartnots airport
On November 15, at around 20:00 a Russian citizen reported to Yerevan Police department that a jewelry worth 1,9 million AMD (around $4,000) was...
Source Panorama.am
12:52
Fog observed on Goris-Zanger roadway
The roads in Armenia are passable as of November 16 morning, the country’s ministry of emergency situations (MES) reported. According to...
Source Panorama.am
12:32
The Armenian Center for American Studies reveals Senator Lindsey Graham’s ties with Turkish Lobbyists
The Armenian center of American Studies reports that during the press conference following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and...
Source Panorama.am
11:48
Armenian church commemorates the Apostles Andrew and Phillip
Armenian Apostolic church marks the commemorates of the Apostles Andrew and Phillip. Qahana.am reports, that before becoming Christ’s...
Source Panorama.am
10:56
Ukraine says it has detained deputy to slain Islamic State official
Ukraine’s security service said on Friday it had detained the deputy of Abu Omar al-Shishani, the man the Pentagon described as Islamic...
Source Panorama.am
10:36
Pianist Eva Gevorgyan granted Armenian citizenship
15-year-old Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan, a participant of numerous competitions and festivals, the laureate of world famous...
Source Panorama.am
20:23
Mkhitarian Congregation thanks Armenians throughout the world for support in Venice flooding
“The Mkhitarian Congregation in Venice extends its wholehearted gratitude  to all Armenians and their friends who promptly reacted to...
Source Panorama.am
19:57
Cyprus says Turkey flouts international law with drill
Cyprus on Friday accused Turkey of violating international law by launching operations off the island in search of oil and gas, Reuters...
Source Panorama.am
19:20
Consultation meeting of the Armed Forces top leadership held in Yerevan
A consultation meeting took place the administrative complex of the Armenian Ministry of Defense on Friday, attended by senior officers and top...
Source Panorama.am
18:52
Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan to be appointed National Ambassador for UNICEF in Armenia
Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler, an Olympic Champion, a three-time World Champion and a four-time European Champion Artur Aleksanyan will be...
Source Panorama.am
17:53
Artsakh president handed “For Gratitude" medal to a group of people
A solemn awarding ceremony took place on Friday in the Artsakh Republic President's Residence. As the Information department at Artsakh...
Source Panorama.am
17:11
Twin explosions injure 17 at armory in Turkey
17 people were wounded during two simultaneous explosions in Turkey's southeastern Sanliurfa province, the provincial governor said on late...
Source Panorama.am
16:08
Meghu Armenian Language Contest to be held in Diaspora for the first time
The Ayb Educational Foundation is launching the internationalization process for the Meghu Armenian Language Contest. On November 23, Georgia,...
Source Panorama.am
15:54
Tokyo 2020 bouquets
The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has revealed the designs of the bouquets that will be presented to medalists at the Olympic and Paralympic...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
16:21 16/11/2019, Armenia
Robert Abajyan: A name to be remembered by current and future generations
14:48 15/11/2019, Armenia
Expert: Armenian people once again affected by US-Turkish deal
14:18 14/11/2019, Armenia
Arsen Babayan: Authorities stop at nothing to get rid of Hrayr Tovmasyan
Comments
18:30 16/11/2019, NKR
Azerbaijani forces fired around 2,300 shots toward Artsakh defense positions over the past week
10:54 15/11/2019, Armenia
Expert: Armenian Genocide resolution still stands a chance in Senate despite blockade
12:26 13/11/2019, Armenia
Pope praying for slain Syrian-Armenian priests
Analysis
18:51 16/11/2019, Armenia
Armenia’s divorce rates down this year
13:26 15/11/2019, Armenia
ARF Bureau calls for end to ‘atmosphere of fear and persecution’ in Armenia
10:52 14/11/2019, World
More than 200 activists protest Erdogan's visit to White House
Topic of the day
11:48 16/11/2019, Armenia
Armenian church commemorates the Apostles Andrew and Phillip
16:08 15/11/2019, Armenia
Meghu Armenian Language Contest to be held in Diaspora for the first time
11:30 14/11/2019, Armenia
Armenian Church commemorates Sts. Gurias, Samunas and others
Miscellaneous
12:52 16/11/2019, Armenia
Fog observed on Goris-Zanger roadway
10:57 15/11/2019, World
India's famed camel fair ends on colourful note
10:59 14/11/2019, World
Facebook says it has shut down 5.4 billion fake accounts this year

Videos

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports
15:33 07/05/2019

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports

Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
14:43 06/05/2019
Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
13:01 24/04/2019
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
12:58 24/04/2019
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
16:15 25/10/2018
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
14:52 10/10/2018
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
11:13 02/10/2018
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
15:46 26/09/2018
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
13:10 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
13:09 24/09/2018
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
13:08 24/09/2018
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected

Photos

. Young RPA members protest outside Armenian Foreign Ministry hosting Lavrov-Mnatsakanyan talks . . .

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

10:37 18/11/2019 Plane with Hillary Clinton aboard returns to gate after mechanical issue 10:56 18/11/2019 One injured in road traffic accident in Armenia 11:30 18/11/2019 Armenian parliament continues its work 11:33 18/11/2019 Pennsylvania man who confessed to killing his girlfriend was leading ‘double life’ 11:52 18/11/2019 Venice's legendary 'waterproof' bookshop overwhelmed by floods
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}