Society 16:18 20/01/2020 World

Massive dust storms in Australia hit central New South Wales

Damaging winds produced by thunderstorms across central New South Wales have whipped up dust storms that turned daytime into night in some towns.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a series of severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday evening for inland NSW with the associated winds generating massive dust clouds, The Guardian reports.

Videos posted to social media showed dust storms descending on Dubbo and nearby towns that were so thick they blocked out the sun.

A gust of 94 km/h was recorded at Parkes about 6.30pm while a gust of 107 km/h was recorded at Dubbo about 7.45pm, the bureau said.

A bureau meteorologist, Rose Barr, said Sunday’s significant rain was concentrated across central and northern parts of the state on, and east, of the ranges.

Rain and hail also lashed Victoria, sparking almost 1500 calls for assistance with more severe weather on the way as bushfires continue. The State Emergency Service received 1453 calls for assistance since Sunday morning, more than 1000 of them for building damage.

Many towns on the NSW mid-north coast and the northern rivers regions received between 100mm and 180mm from 9am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

In the southern part of the state, high winds saw storms race overhead quickly, resulting in lower measured falls.



Source Panorama.am
Share |
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

16:18
Massive dust storms in Australia hit central New South Wales
Damaging winds produced by thunderstorms across central New South Wales have whipped up dust storms that turned daytime into night in some...
Source Panorama.am
16:05
Armenian wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan wins gold at Denmark tournament
Armenian wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan (77 kg) has won a gold medal at the Thor Masters international tournament held in Nykøbing Falster,...
Source Panorama.am
15:44
Prince Harry ‘sad’ to leave royal duties
Britain's Prince Harry said on Sunday it brought him "great sadness" to depart his royal duties after agreeing with Queen...
Source Panorama.am
15:36
Expert: No guarantees that Azerbaijan won’t attempt to repeat Baku pogroms
Factually, Azerbaijan remained unpunished for perpetrating the pogroms of Armenians in Baku, expert in Azerbaijani studies Anzhela Elibegova...
Source Panorama.am
14:45
World's billionaires have more wealth than 4.6 billion people, report says
The world's billionaires have more wealth than 4.6 billion people and the world's richest 1% own more than double the wealth of 6.9...
Source Panorama.am
14:37
Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor among top 10 CIS ski resorts
The TourStat agency has released its list of the most popular CIS ski resorts for leisure and travel this year for Russian tourists on the...
Source Panorama.am
14:18
Malaysia sends back trash, says won’t be world’s waste bin
Malaysia has sent back 150 containers of plastic waste to 13 mainly rich countries since the third quarter last year, with the environment...
Source Panorama.am
13:48
Gas price change could not be envisaged in budge, says Armenia's finance minister
The draft budget was ready as early as August of last year, and therefore in a state of uncertainty to that extent, a change in the natural gas...
Source Panorama.am
13:35
China confirms spread of new virus as cases surge
An outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has spread to more cities, Chinese authorities said on Monday, as the number of patients tripled and a...
Source Panorama.am
13:23
Supporters demand release of Armenian TV station owner outside Yerevan court
A group of supporters of Armen Tavadyan, the owner of Armenian TV station Fifth Channel, are protesting in front of the Yerevan Court of...
Source Panorama.am
12:57
Artsakh president: Professional judicial system crucial for establishment of democratic state
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended on Monday, January 20, a solemn event marking the Day of the Judicial System Worker. The...
Source Panorama.am
12:51
Ex-Armenian security chief: ‘It’s time to sober up and stop’
Former Director of Armenia’s National Security Service, Major-General Artur Vanetsyan took to Twitter on Sunday to call for an end to...
Source Panorama.am
12:31
Armenian wrestler beats Azerbaijani rival to win France tournament
Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97 kg) defeated his Azerbaijani opponent in the final of Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane in...
Source Panorama.am
12:07
Iran aims to examine downed plane's black boxes, no plan yet to send them abroad
Iran said on Sunday it was trying to analyze the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that its military shot down this month, denying a report...
Source Panorama.am
12:00
‘Shame on you’: German basses, Armenian actor slam Azeri tenor’s move to force Armenian soprano out of Dresden concert
Prominent Armenian actor Vartan Petrossian has strongly condemned the Dresden opera incident involving an Armenian singer as a...
Source Panorama.am
10:56
Meghan's father says his daughter and Harry are 'cheapening the royals'
The Duchess of Sussex's father has accused her of cheapening the royals as she and her husband prepare to step back from their...
Source Panorama.am
10:48
Armenian parliament kicks off first session of 2020
The Armenian National Assembly started its first regular session of 2020 on Monday, January 20. The agenda of the session includes 43 items,...
Source Panorama.am
10:30
Monday morning update on road conditions
Some roads are closed or difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia as of 8am Monday, January 20, the Ministry of Emergency Situations...
Source Panorama.am
10:20
World powers agree to strengthen arms embargo in Libya’s war
At a Berlin summit, World leaders committed on Sunday to ending all foreign meddling in Libya’s war and to uphold a weapons embargo, as a...
Source Panorama.am
10:00
Trump legal team calls impeachment 'brazen' attempt to overturn election
Donald Trump’s legal team has delivered a fiery response to impeachment summons from the Senate, calling the two articles passed by the...
Source Panorama.am
20:00
St. Sargis Day to be celebrated on February 8
The Armenian Apostolic Church will celebrate the holiday of St. Sargis, the patron of the young and those in love on February 8, Araratian...
Source Panorama.am
19:26
The Armenian Ski Championships underway in Ashotsk
The Armenian Ski Championships continue in Ashotsk, north of Armenia. The event has brought together 531 skiers from Gyumri, Ashotsk, Vanadzor...
Source Panorama.am
19:11
Woman was tied to a car and dragged through the roads - MP recalls stories from anti-Armenian pogroms
We should not believe that the time will change the perpetrators of genocides, Armenian lawmaker Sasun Mikayelyan stated on Saturday at the...
Source Panorama.am
19:00
Majority of Japanese population tolerate capital punishment system
Japanese Cabinet Office survey showed Friday that 80.8 per cent of the Japanese public tolerates the capital punishment system, The Jiji Press...
Source Panorama.am
18:48
Air temperature will go up by 6-8 degrees in the coming days
Snow is predicted in most regions of Armenia at night of January 19-20, no precipitation is predicted in the daytime of January 20-22, Hydromet...
Source Panorama.am
18:20
Azerbaijani authorities until now conceal their genocidal actions - joint statement of Armenia-Artsakh Inter-Parliamentary Committee
Special sitting of the inter-parliamentary committee on cooperation between the National Assemblies of Artsakh and Armenia took place in Yerevan...
Source Panorama.am
18:00
Artsakh president’s spokesperson to run for parliamentary elections
Davit Babayan, Spokesperson of Artsakh Republic President will run for parliamentary election with his own Conservative Party of Artsakh (CPA)....
Source Panorama.am
17:52
Funeral service for Georgi Kutoyan to take place on January 19
The funeral service for Georgi Kutoyan, former head of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) will be held on January19 at 18:00 at...
Source Panorama.am
17:22
Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan prepares its people for a war
“Azerbaijan does not advocate for peace - quite the opposite - it gradually prepares its people for a war as can been seen through...
Source Panorama.am
16:34
Viva-MTS: Viber Stickers”: say it with a sticker
Bright-colored stickers make communication more interesting, chatty and colorful, and on this occasion, Viva-MTS introduces another interesting...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
19:11 18/01/2020, Armenia
Woman was tied to a car and dragged through the roads - MP recalls stories from anti-Armenian...
13:59 17/01/2020, Armenia
Artistic director: ‘Tumanyan's Fairy Tales’ directed by Henrik Malyan can be included in...
14:55 16/01/2020, Armenia
Incidence of acute respiratory infections, flu among children grows in Armenia, pediatrician says
Comments
13:59 18/01/2020, NKR
Artsakh will be persistent to hold responsible the perpetrators of the genocide of Armenians in...
13:37 16/01/2020, Armenia
Armenian PM: People unable to work should receive full social support
12:31 15/01/2020, Armenia
Armenia’s former security chief says his ‘warnings several months ago’ also concerned...
Analysis
15:00 18/01/2020, Region
Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime around 80 times - Artsakh Defense Army
11:59 17/01/2020, World
Sepsis kills more people than cancer around the world
11:36 16/01/2020, Armenia
HRW: Armenian government embarked on ambitious reform agenda in 2019
Topic of the day
10:48 20/01/2020, Armenia
Armenian parliament kicks off first session of 2020
10:36 18/01/2020, Armenia
Two earthquakes recorded in Shirak province
12:59 17/01/2020, Armenia
Two seriously injured in house explosion in Armenian village
Miscellaneous
10:56 20/01/2020, World
Meghan's father says his daughter and Harry are 'cheapening the royals'
14:08 18/01/2020, Armenia
Armenian athlete Spartak Voskanyan starts at Winter Youth Olympic Games
11:42 17/01/2020, World
A journey through history on Armenian Street in Singapore

Videos

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports
15:33 07/05/2019

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports

Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
14:43 06/05/2019
Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
13:01 24/04/2019
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
12:58 24/04/2019
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
16:15 25/10/2018
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
14:52 10/10/2018
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
11:13 02/10/2018
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
15:46 26/09/2018
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
13:10 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
13:09 24/09/2018
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
13:08 24/09/2018
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected

Photos

. Special sitting of the inter-parliamentary committee on cooperation between the National Assemblies of Artsakh and Armenia Snow-covered Yerevan Cabinet meeting 16.01.20 .

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

12:31 20/01/2020 Armenian wrestler beats Azerbaijani rival to win France tournament 12:00 20/01/2020 ‘Shame on you’: German basses, Armenian actor slam Azeri tenor’s move to force Armenian soprano out of Dresden concert 10:48 20/01/2020 Armenian parliament kicks off first session of 2020 14:18 20/01/2020 Malaysia sends back trash, says won’t be world’s waste bin 14:37 20/01/2020 Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor among top 10 CIS ski resorts
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}