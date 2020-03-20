Politics 16:11 20/03/2020 Armenia

Armenian PM appoints NSS, police chiefs

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has appointed acting Director of the National Security Service (NSS) Eduard Martirosyan and acting Police Chief Arman Sargsyan to serve as NSS and police chiefs.

During a meeting with the heads of the security structures, Pashinyan stressed for six months both officials have not attempted to conceal issues in their fields, adding, however, Armenia still lacks the police and NSS it wants to have.

"We have an inventory of problems, and we hope that you will embark on resolving them. I would like to mention that we have reached a clear agreement not to step backward, there is simply no other option. We must bring the two key structures in line with our country's security law,” Pashinyan said.



Source Panorama.am
Newsfeed

19:23
Greece hands Olympic flame over to Japan amid calls to delay 2020 Games
Greece has officially handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, The Associated Press reported. It was...
Source Panorama.am
18:54
NSS: Azerbaijani hackers attacked accounts of Armenian users
As part of its works and preventive measures aimed at the spread of coronavirus, the National security service (NSS) of Armenia conducts daily...
Source Panorama.am
18:32
Charter flight from Kiev to Yerevan will be organized on March 25
A Ukrainian carrier is organizing a charter flight Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev on March 25. Tickets are available for sale on the company’s website....
Source Panorama.am
17:32
Armenian Embassy says Lars highway may open for traffic in several hours
At the instruction of Georgia’s respective bodies, cleaning works are currently underway on the Gudauri-Kobi section of...
Source Panorama.am
17:03
FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation
FIFA announced on Thursday it will be making archival footage of previous World Cup matches available to the public for free, Sports Illustrated...
Source Panorama.am
15:49
Armenian citizen diagnosed with coronavirus after leaving for Russia
An Armenian citizen who travelled to Russia on March 11 has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman...
Source Panorama.am
15:36
World's happiest country revealed
Finland was once again crowned as the world's happiest country, extending its lead over Denmark and Switzerland, according to a United...
Source Panorama.am
15:07
Armenian University of Economics donates 3 million drams to fight coronavirus
The Armenian State University of Economics has donated 3 million drams to help the Armenian government curb the spread of the novel coronavirus,...
Source Panorama.am
14:36
COVID-19: EU imposes temporary restriction on non-essential travel from third countries
The temporary travel restriction should apply to all non-essential travel from third countries to the EU+ area, the Delegation of the European...
Source Panorama.am
14:21
Turkey confirms fourth death from coronavirus
Turkey confirmed its fourth death from the novel coronavirus late Thursday while noting that the number of new cases had risen by...
Source Panorama.am
14:15
CBA Board member dismisses possible price hikes in next few months
Artur Stepanyan, a Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Board member, gave his strong assurances the inflation rate in the county will remain low in...
Source Panorama.am
13:42
Trump cancels G7 at Camp David over coronavirus
President Donald Trump will cancel an in-person meeting of G7 leaders at Camp David in June because of the coronavirus and will hold a...
Source Panorama.am
13:33
Armenian infectious disease specialist comments on key coronavirus-related concerns
A standard table of symptoms for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been shared by Armenian citizens for some time as an unambiguous standard...
Source Panorama.am
12:56
Join the fight against COVID 19 with Inecomobile
- Responding quickly to the unified fight against the new coronavirus and following the numerous calls from its customers, Inecobank announces...
Source Panorama.am
12:34
France's Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
The Cannes Film Festival in May has been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus, organizers of the annual event in southern France said...
Source Panorama.am
12:02
5.9-magnitude quake hits Tibet, no damage reported
No casualties or damage were reported after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, at...
Source Panorama.am
11:57
Wizz Air launching Yerevan-Vienna flights
Wizz Air is launching a new route connecting the Armenian capital of Yerevan to Vienna, the capital of Austria, on Friday, March 20, the Civil...
Source Panorama.am
11:24
Russia starts testing vaccine against coronavirus
Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has launched tests of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, TASS reports. "In...
Source Panorama.am
11:16
OSCE, UN media monitors: Governments ‘must promote free flow of information’ during coronavirus pandemic
In light of the growing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the monitors for freedom of expression and freedom of the media for the...
Source Panorama.am
10:57
Armenia reports 136 coronavirus cases as of March 20
Armenia has confirmed 14 new coronavirus infections as of March 20, 10am, bringing the total number of cases to 136 in the country, the National...
Source Panorama.am
10:50
Minsk Group urges Karabakh conflict sides to exercise greatest possible restraint
The OSCE Minsk Group mediators have issued a statement urging the sides to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to exercise the greatest possible...
Source Panorama.am
10:04
California issues statewide stay-at-home order in coronavirus fight
The governor of California on Thursday evening issued a statewide stay-at-home order to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, NBC News...
Source Panorama.am
20:46
The Chief of the General Staff visited number of military units
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan paid a working visit on Wednesday to the military...
Source Panorama.am
20:24
Inecobank transfers AMD 20 million to combat the new coronavirus
Today Inecobank transferred AMD 20 million for the implementation of measures aimed at overcoming the new coronavirus in Armenia, in particular,...
Source Panorama.am
19:47
Trump's national security advisor to attend Russia's May 9 Victory Day parade
U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien will travel to Moscow to attend Russia’s World War Two Victory Day celebrations in...
Source Panorama.am
19:41
100 mln. AMD donated to the government to respond to the coronavirus crisis
Armenia’s ministry of finance reports that around 100 mln. AMD (203 thousand USD) of financial assistance was donated by physical entities...
Source Panorama.am
18:02
Nikol Pashinyan extends birthday greetings to Giorgi Gakharia
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered birthday greetings to Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, the government press service reported....
Source Panorama.am
17:14
Around 140 Armenian citizens are at the Upper Lars checkpoint
Around 140 citizens of Armenia are at the Russian section of Lars checkpoint at the moment. Consul General of Armenia to the South Federal...
Source Panorama.am
16:39
EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive for COVID-19
Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, has tested positive for coronavirus, Sky news reported.  The 69-year-old confirmed that he...
Source Panorama.am
See more
