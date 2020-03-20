Armenian PM appoints NSS, police chiefs

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has appointed acting Director of the National Security Service (NSS) Eduard Martirosyan and acting Police Chief Arman Sargsyan to serve as NSS and police chiefs.

During a meeting with the heads of the security structures, Pashinyan stressed for six months both officials have not attempted to conceal issues in their fields, adding, however, Armenia still lacks the police and NSS it wants to have.

"We have an inventory of problems, and we hope that you will embark on resolving them. I would like to mention that we have reached a clear agreement not to step backward, there is simply no other option. We must bring the two key structures in line with our country's security law,” Pashinyan said.