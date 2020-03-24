Politics 15:01 24/03/2020 World

US cuts Afghan aid by $1bn after Pompeo fails to end impasse

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a $1bn cut in American aid to Afghanistan after he failed to convince Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political foe to end a feud that has helped jeopardise a US-led peace effort, Al Jazeera reported. 

The United States also is prepared to cut another $1bn worth of assistance in 2021 and is conducting "a review of all of our programmes and projects to identify additional reductions and reconsider our pledges to future donor conferences for Afghanistan," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo's statement came as he flew home from a fruitless day-long effort in Kabul to end competing claims to the presidency by Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah and win their agreement to form "an inclusive government."

The harshly worded announcement at the end of the mission he undertook despite the spreading global coronavirus pandemic underscored how badly stalled the US-led effort to end America's longest war and decades of strife in Afghanistan has become.

The US "deeply regrets" that Ghani and Abdullah were "unable to agree on an inclusive government," said Pompeo, adding that "their failure has harmed US-Afghan relations and sadly, dishonours those Afghan, Americans, and Coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives and treasure."

The US pays billions every year towards the Afghan budget, including the country's defence forces.

Afghanistan barely raises a quarter of the revenue it needs to run the country, giving Pompeo considerable financial leverage to force the two squabbling leaders to overcome the impasse.



Source Panorama.am
Newsfeed

18:59
New isolation facility to open in Yerevan
Yerevan will have a new isolation facility for people suspected of having COVID-19. As the Rector at Medical University Armen Muradyan informed,...
Source Panorama.am
18:25
IOC postpones 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo until next year over COVID-19 threat
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday a decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo until next year,...
Source Panorama.am
17:57
Fuel prices likely to fall in April, SCPEC Chairman says
Fuel prices in Armenia, already down about 20 AMD a liter since the beginning of 2020, are set to fall further in April, the Chairman of the...
Source Panorama.am
17:14
Viva-MTS operates mobile service centers in Yerevan, and 7 service centers in regions
To ensure the consistency of customer care, as well as taking the strategic importance of mobile communication into consideration Viva-MTS...
Source Panorama.am
16:11
About half of Iran's state workers stay at home as coronavirus death toll nears 2,000
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday about half of all government employees were staying at home as part of measures to contain...
Source Panorama.am
15:58
Asterix co-creator and illustrator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92
Albert Uderzo, who drew the Asterix comic books, has died at the age of 92, BBC News reports.  The books, about the adventures of...
Source Panorama.am
15:54
Garbage collection in Armenia ‘not changed’ amid coronavirus outbreak
Hakob Mikoyan, the founder of the “Littering is shameful” initiative, posted photos on Facebook on Monday showing how streets in...
Source Panorama.am
14:41
FM: Armenia fully supports UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire
Armenia fully supports the UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Twitter....
Source Panorama.am
14:09
Russia’s Investigative Committee threatens $37,000 fines for spreading coronavirus fakes
The Russian Investigative Committee has announced that deliberately spreading fake information regarding the scale of the coronavirus pandemic...
Source Panorama.am
13:58
Artsakh urges Azerbaijan to refrain from escalating situation
The Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani media reports alleging the country’s frontline troops “launched a provocative...
Source Panorama.am
13:44
Coronavirus not transmitted by blood, no need for testing blood donors
Since many coronavirus patients in Armenia have no symptoms, as the Ministry of Health has repeatedly stated, and in parallel with the spread of...
Source Panorama.am
13:26
China to lift quarantine in Hubei province on March 25
China’s authorities will lift a ban on entering and leaving the Hubei province on March 25, the region’s Health Committee said in a...
Source Panorama.am
13:15
Armenia ranks 34th in 2020 Index of Economic Freedom
Armenia ranks 34th in the annual 2020 Index of Economic Freedom published by the Heritage Foundation. Armenia’s economic freedom score...
Source Panorama.am
12:48
EU to give €20 million to aid sanctions-hit Iran in coronavirus fight
The European Union will send €20 million in humanitarian aid to Iran, which is subject to US sanctions, to help alleviate the coronavirus...
Source Panorama.am
12:43
Armenian health minster: We are trying to trace all contacts with coronavirus cases
Armenia has acquired all the available medications used to treat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally at least on an experimental level,...
Source Panorama.am
11:59
Stepantsminda-Larsi highway open only for trucks
Roads in Armenia are mostly open to traffic as of 10am Tuesday, March 24, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. The roadways...
Source Panorama.am
11:48
UK PM announces three-week nationwide coronavirus quarantine
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered to impose a three-week quarantine in the United Kingdom to contain the novel coronavirus infection in...
Source Panorama.am
11:35
U.S. plans to provide $16 million in foreign assistance to Armenia in 2021
The United States foreign assistance to Armenia is expected to amount to $16 million in 2021, the Armenian Center for American Studies said in a...
Source Panorama.am
11:20
Coronavirus: WHO head says countries need to attack as pandemic is accelerating
The coronavirus pandemic was accelerating as the latest figures showed more than 350,000 were infected by the virus with cases in almost every...
Source Panorama.am
11:09
Armenia’s coronavirus cases climb to 235 as of March 24
Armenia has confirmed 41 new coronavirus infections as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, bringing the total number of cases to 235 in the country,...
Source Panorama.am
10:29
COVID-19: UN chief calls for global ceasefire to focus on ‘the true fight of our lives’
In an appeal issued on Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in...
Source Panorama.am
10:11
1920 Shushi massacre laid the foundation for Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict – Foreign Ministry
The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the 100th anniversary of the Shushi massacre perpetrated by Azerbaijan. Below is the full...
Source Panorama.am
20:30
Joaquin Caparros: Mkhitaryan’s presence is very important for the teammates as they feel more confident on the pitch
“Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a high-level player, a true professional. I wanted to see him playing against Sevilla, but unfortunately the match...
Source Panorama.am
20:14
Government receives 398 mln. AMD in donations to respond to the coronavirus crisis
Armenia’s ministry of finance reports that around 398 mln. AMD (806 thousand USD) of financial assistance has been received from physical...
Source Panorama.am
20:12
“Armenia” airlines to offer travel vouchers for cancelled flights instead of a refund
Deputy Director of “Armenia” airlines Gevorg Khachatryan announced on Monday that the air carrier plans to offer travel vouchers to...
Source Panorama.am
19:09
China ready to assist Armenia with supply of medical uniforms and adaptive lung ventilation devices – Ambassador
China is ready to further assist Armenia by granting medical uniforms and adaptive lung ventilation devices worth 110.000 USD,  Ambassador...
Source Panorama.am
18:40
UN to create global coronavirus fund
The United Nations will create a fund to prevent the spread of coronavirus and support the treatment of patients worldwide, Norway said on...
Source Panorama.am
18:21
Armenian judges will conduct online court hearings amid coronavirus crisis
Judges across Armenia will have access to video conferencing equipment to conduct court proceedings online amid the coronavirus pandemic, the...
Source Panorama.am
17:42
Tigran Sargsyan appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank
Former prime Minister of Armenia and former Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Board Tigran Sargsyan was appointed Vice Chairman...
Source Panorama.am
