16:16 11/01/2018 ,World
UK rejects request for diplomatic immunity for Assange
In a statement Thursday, the Foreign Office says "Ecuador knows that the way to resolve this issue is for Julian Assange to leave the embassy to face justice."
Newsfeed
17:39Armenian organization attacked on Christmas Eve in Brussels
Unidentified people opened fire at the Office “Sahakyan Union” of the Armenian community in Schaerbeek neighborhood of Brussels,...
17:02National Assembly speaker awards members of Ararat-73 football team
Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly (NA) Ara Babloyan handed awards to the members of Ararat-73 Football Team. As the parliament press...
16:04Asma al-Assad meets with members of Armenian Relief Cross of Syria in Damascus
The First Lady of Syria Asma al-Assad has met with the members of the executive board of the Damascus branch of the Armenian Relief Cross (ARC)...
15:02Argentine-Armenian billionaire to pass baton to nephew in airport IPO
Argentine-Armenian billionaire Eduardo Eurnekian is likely to pass the ownership of his airport business to his nephew. When the bell sounds...
14:40Prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages up 3.6% in Armenia in Dec 2017: statistics
A 1.5% inflation was recorded in Armenia’s consumer market in December 2017 compared to the figures of the previous month, according to...
13:40Russia to skip PACE January session
Russia will not send its delegation to the January session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) as no amendments have...
13:11Government adopts decision to ban import of right-hand drive cars to Armenia
The Armenian government adopted the draft decision proposing a ban on the import of right-hand drive cars to Armenia at a session on Thursday,...
12:04US State Department includes Azerbaijan in list of countries with risk of terrorism
The US Department of State has included Azerbaijan in the list of countries with increased security threat after launching improvements, which...
11:10World oil prices down
As a result of e-commerce in London and New York stock exchanges, the world oil prices are falling, Gazeta.ru reports. According to the...
11:04Assange appears in Ecuador database, spurring citizenship speculation
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s name has appeared in an Ecuadorean government database of citizen identification numbers, fuelling...
10:36Vardenyats pass open for traffic
Black ice is formed on some roadways in the territory of Armenia as of 8:00am January 11, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. No...
20:30Turkey summons US charge d’affaires over Syria
Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Philip Kosnett in Ankara over recent developments in...
20:20Upward trend in Russian economy continues – Putin
The Russian economy has recovered and is growing, according to President Vladimir Putin. Last year, Russian GDP grew after the recession of 2015...
20:00"Days of Artsakh in France" underway in Les Pennes-Mirabeau city
Events are underway in ten French cities, which have established friendly relations with the towns of Artsakh as part of the "Days of...
19:34Armenia weather: Precipitation expected over coming days
No precipitation is predicted in the territory of Armenia in the daytime of January 10 and 12, on 13, “Hydromet” Service of the...
19:07Turkish Besiktas reportedly wants Aras Ozbiliz out
Turkish football club Besiktas has warned its Armenian midfielder Aras Ozbiliz to find a new club for himself. The Armenian footballer and...
18:19Armenian airports see 20.6% growth in passenger traffic in 2017
Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport and Shirak Airport in Gyumri welcomed increased number of passengers in 2017 compared to the data of the...
17:27Larisa Alaverdyan calls on parliament to adopt document on Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions
Ex-ombudsperson Larisa Alaverdyan calls on the Armenian National Assembly to elaborate and adopt a document clearly defining the crimes...
16:37Armenian gymnasts start preparations for 2018 season
The Armenian men’s national gymnastics team has started preparations for the 2018 season. Led by head coach Hakob Serobyan, the team is on...
16:00Lars highway closed for heavy trucks
Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles as of 15:00 January 10, the Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communication...
15:46Express.co.uk: EU expressed hopes Armenia could one day join the bloc
The European Union is reportedly preparing to welcome its next group of member states by 2025 and hopes the likes of Albania, Bosnia, Macedonia,...
15:00The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to have a concert at the Elbphilharmonie
The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (previously: the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia) has entered the year 2018 with great enthusiasm after...
14:47Yerevan may opt for pre-emptive response options in light of Azerbaijani imminent assault - The Central Asia-Caucasus Analyst
“The overall assessment of the Armenian Armed Forces is favorable, with many experts rating it as the strongest army in the Caucasus, and...
14:14600 patients with acute respiratory diseases are getting stationary treatment in Armenia’s medical institutions
The spread of acute respiratory diseases across the republic is triggered by active interaction among the population during the New Year...
13:20Authorities to draw conclusions after unrest- expert in Iran
The situation has calmed down in Iran, yet there are no guarantees the protest can start over, expert in Iran Aharon Vardanyan stated at a...
12:12Harut Sassounian: Jewish professor requests information from Israeli gov’t on Armenian Genocide
Prominent Israeli scholar Yair Auron filed an official request with Israel’s Foreign Ministry on December 21, 2017 asking for all internal...
11:22Turkey summons Russian, Iranian ambassadors over Syria cease-fire violations
Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to protest the Syria government's violations of...
10:50Vardenyats pass is closed
Armenia's ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Panorama.am that as of 09:15 January 10 black ice is...
20:15Weather update: Precipitation, wind intensification predicted over the coming days
No precipitation is predicted in the territory of Armenia in the daytime of January 9, on 10-13, “Hydromet” Service of the ministry...
19:021208 people hospitalized during New Year holiday - Ambulance Service
Armenian Ambulance Service received 6,582 calls in the New Year holidays’ period from December 31 to January 7, which is 466 more than in...
Interviews
17:27 10/01/2018, ArmeniaLarisa Alaverdyan calls on parliament to adopt document on Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions
17:01 05/01/2018, ArmeniaAlexander Markarov: Armenia-EU Agreement to bring tangible results in the course of practical...
13:18 04/01/2018, World‘That leads us to war’: US, Israel & Saudi Arabia should tone down Iran rhetoric, says Macron
Comments
19:07 10/01/2018, ArmeniaTurkish Besiktas reportedly wants Aras Ozbiliz out
19:02 09/01/20181208 people hospitalized during New Year holiday - Ambulance Service
Analysis
14:40 11/01/2018, ArmeniaPrices of food, non-alcoholic beverages up 3.6% in Armenia in Dec 2017: statistics
11:22 10/01/2018, WorldTurkey summons Russian, Iranian ambassadors over Syria cease-fire violations
16:38 09/01/2018, ArmeniaArmenia always interested in a peaceful and stable Iran, analyst says
Topic of the day
12:04 11/01/2018, RegionUS State Department includes Azerbaijan in list of countries with risk of terrorism
20:00 10/01/2018, NKR"Days of Artsakh in France" underway in Les Pennes-Mirabeau city
Miscellaneous
16:00 10/01/2018, ArmeniaLars highway closed for heavy trucks
17:25 09/01/2018, ArmeniaVardenyats pass difficult to pass due to blizzard and low visibility
13:57 06/01/2018, ArmeniaLars road open for all types of vehicles
Videos
17:58 10/07/2017
Statement by Minister Nalbandian at the Informal Ministerial Meeting of EaP in Chisinau
15:06 26/06/2017Armenia marks 25th anniversary of military aviation
16:04 17/05/2017Punitive measures of the NKR Defense Army
17:09 18/04/2017Kharatyan: Postanjyan has electorate in certain layers of the city
13:14 11/03/2017Vigen Sargsyan. We face interesting times in an interesting region
13:04 11/03/2017Vigen Sargsyan. CSTO still has not so effective points