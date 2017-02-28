18:38 20/01/2018 ,World

Asian wildlife trafficking 'kingpin' Boonchai Bach arrested

Boonchai Bach, a 40-year-old Thai of Vietnamese origin, was detained in a town on the border with Laos.

Newsfeed

19:26
Erdogan announces the launch of ground operation in Syria’s Afrin
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin has "actively" begun, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, according to...
Source Panorama.am
19:00
Air temperature not to change considerably over coming days in Armenia
In the daytime of January 20 in Syunik Province and Artsakh, on 24 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted, in separate...
Source Panorama.am
18:30
Artsakh calls for international community to give legal assessment to mass pogroms of Armenians in Baku
Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the Artsakh Republic Natioanl Assembly iissued a statement today on the 28th Anniversary of the mass...
Source Panorama.am
18:00
FM Nalbandian, AGBU President Setrakian discussed issues of pan-Armenian agenda
Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received today the President of Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian,...
Source Panorama.am
17:17
Russia risking its ties with Armenia amid new military supplies to Azerbaijan - Styopa Safaryan
Russia’s attitude to Armenia is just unacceptable as it continues supplying weapons to Azerbaijan in what is seen to further damage the...
Source Panorama.am
15:45
160 vehicles accumulated at Upper Lars checkpoint on Russian side of the border
Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations (MES) reports that as of 14:00 January 20 there are some roads difficult to pass in the...
Source Panorama.am
15:01
President Sargsyan to pay working visit to France
President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will depart for France on a working visit on 22-24 January. The president will visit Paris and Strasbourg,...
Source Panorama.am
14:23
Azerbaijan makes 150 ceasefire violations over past week
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan nearly 150 times...
Source Panorama.am
14:04
11 people killed in central Turkey bus crash
Eleven people were killed and 44 others wounded in a bus crash in central Eskisehir province early Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported citing a...
Source Panorama.am
13:51
Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ they failed to recognize Armenian Genocide
Two top aides to former President Barack Obama say his administration failed by not officially declaring that the mass slaughter of Armenians...
Source Panorama.am
13:29
Paylan’s Armenian phrase over Hrant Dink replaced with ‘X’ sign in Turkish parliament’s records
Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament representing the opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP) has referred to...
Source Panorama.am
12:19
Theresa May rules out second Brexit referendum
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out holding a second referendum on leaving the European Union as she insisted the outcome of the...
Source Panorama.am
11:59
Armenian figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan takes 15th spot at Europeans
Armenian figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan took the 15th spot at the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships hosted by Moscow, Russia....
Source Panorama.am
11:20
Snow, fog hits some roads in Armenia
Snowfalls and fog have gipped some roads in the territory of Armenia as of 10:00am January 20, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and...
Source Panorama.am
11:00
Azerbaijan gets new supplies of Russian military equipment
Azerbaijan has received a new batch of modern military equipment and ammunition from Russia, RIA Novosti reported citing Azerbaijan's...
Source Panorama.am
10:37
President of Artsakh issues congratulations on Judicial System Worker's Day
President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Bako Sahakyan on Saturday issued a congratulatory address on the Day of the Judicial System...
Source Panorama.am
20:30
PM Karen Karapetyan to attend Davos World Economic Forum
Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will be visiting Switzerland on January 22 to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, press department at the...
Source Panorama.am
20:26
Aroutiunian Woodwind-Piano Quartet presented French music at Khachaturian House-Museum
The ensemble of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Aroutiunian Woodwind-Piano Quartet became the guest of the “Musical Thursday at...
Source Panorama.am
20:19
VivaCell-MTS: Buy “Honor” smartphone and get a beautiful number
VivaCell-MTS informs that till February 14, 2018 one can get a beautiful phone number when buying “Honor” smartphone at VivaCell-MTS...
Source Panorama.am
20:16
HRW: Despite important steps by the government serious gaps still in human rights protection in Armenia
The Armenian government made important steps to improve access to palliative care for people with life-threatening illnesses in 2017 and...
Source Panorama.am
19:35
Opposition carries out rally in Yerevan against price hike
Opposition “Yelq” bloc carried out Friday a rally in Yerevan against price hike in response to recent increase in some goods, fuel,...
Source Panorama.am
18:27
Speaker of Armenia’s parliament expresses condolences to Uzbek counterpart over bus fire victims
Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly (NA) Ara Babloyan sent condolence messages to Nuriddinjon Ismoilov, the Speaker of the Legislative...
Source Panorama.am
17:25
EU to provide €1.74 million to Armenian civil society for new activities
The European Union finances five new civil society projects in Armenia to promote democratic governance and human rights which will become...
Source Panorama.am
16:46
Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
The Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia informed Armenia’s Ministry of Transport,...
Source Panorama.am
16:11
Armen Sargsyan named as RPA candidate for the fourth president of Armenia
Former Prime Minister of Armenia, Ambassador to the United Kingdom Armen Sargsyan was named the ruling Republican Party’s (RPA) candidate...
Source Panorama.am
15:10
Armenia’s Artur Davtyan among top gymnasts of 2016-2017
Artur Davtyan, a member of the Armenian gymnastics team, has been included in the list of world-class gymnasts of 2016-2017 by the International...
Source Panorama.am
14:28
U.S. urges Turkey not to take military action in Syria’s Afrin
The U.S. State Department urged Turkey on Thursday not to take military action against Afrin region in Syria and called instead for Ankara to...
Source Panorama.am
14:00
Romania’s stance on Karabakh conflict balanced over recent period – Armenian ambassador
Over the recent period, Romania’s positon on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been balanced, and the Armenian side expects to further...
Source Panorama.am
13:08
Prime Minister Karapetyan extends condolences to Uzbek counterpart
Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan sent a condolence message to Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov on the deadly...
Source Panorama.am
12:43
Air temperature to reach +18 °C in Armenia's Syunik in next few days
Precipitation is expected at times in some regions of Armenia on January 19, at night of 20, with wind intensification up to 15-20 m/s possible...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
17:17 20/01/2018, Armenia
Russia risking its ties with Armenia amid new military supplies to Azerbaijan - Styopa Safaryan
17:25 19/01/2018
EU to provide €1.74 million to Armenian civil society for new activities
14:40 18/01/2018, Region
Freedom of speech increasingly deteriorated in Turkey after Dink assassination
Comments
12:19 20/01/2018, World
Theresa May rules out second Brexit referendum
11:00 19/01/2018, Armenia
OSCE Minsk Group urges Karabakh conflict parties to reinforce relative calm on contact line
13:56 18/01/2018, Armenia
Arsene Wenger confirms Mkhitaryan close to joining Arsenal, says he ‘likes the player’
Analysis
14:23 20/01/2018, NKR
Azerbaijan makes 150 ceasefire violations over past week
20:16 19/01/2018, Armenia
HRW: Despite important steps by the government serious gaps still in human rights protection in...
13:25 18/01/2018, Armenia
ICG: Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to discuss an increase of the number of OSCE...
Topic of the day
15:45 20/01/2018, Armenia
160 vehicles accumulated at Upper Lars checkpoint on Russian side of the border
12:43 19/01/2018, Armenia
Air temperature to reach +18 °C in Armenia's Syunik in next few days
12:05 18/01/2018, Armenia
No threat to life of the soldier wounded in Azerbaijani ceasefire violation - defense ministry
Miscellaneous
11:59 20/01/2018, Armenia
Armenian figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan takes 15th spot at Europeans
10:39 19/01/2018, Armenia
Certain roads closed, difficult to pass in Armenia
19:23 18/01/2018, Armenia
Snow, snowstorm hit some roads in Armenia

Videos

Statement by Minister Nalbandian at the Informal Ministerial Meeting of EaP in Chisinau
17:58 10/07/2017

Statement by Minister Nalbandian at the Informal Ministerial Meeting of EaP in Chisinau

Armenia marks 25th anniversary of military aviation
15:06 26/06/2017
Armenia marks 25th anniversary of military aviation
Punitive measures of the NKR Defense Army
16:04 17/05/2017
Punitive measures of the NKR Defense Army
Kharatyan: Postanjyan has electorate in certain layers of the city
17:09 18/04/2017
Kharatyan: Postanjyan has electorate in certain layers of the city
Sargis Grigoryan: No fluctuation expected for the Russian-Turkish relations at present
17:06 18/04/2017
Sargis Grigoryan: No fluctuation expected for the Russian-Turkish relations at present
Anahit Khosroyev:Assyrian community has no political problems with authorities
17:01 18/04/2017
Anahit Khosroyev:Assyrian community has no political problems with authorities
Serzh Sargsyan, Vladimir Putin discuss NK conflict settlement process
18:51 15/03/2017
Serzh Sargsyan, Vladimir Putin discuss NK conflict settlement process
Vigen Sargsyan. We face interesting times in an interesting region
13:14 11/03/2017
Vigen Sargsyan. We face interesting times in an interesting region
Vigen Sargsyan: The Armenian Armed Forces are forced to retaliate in the contact line to cool the hot-heads
13:09 11/03/2017
Vigen Sargsyan: The Armenian Armed Forces are forced to retaliate in the contact line to cool the hot-heads
Vigen Sargsyan. CSTO still has not so effective points
13:04 11/03/2017
Vigen Sargsyan. CSTO still has not so effective points
Larisa Alaverdyan: Sumgait pogroms came as warning to all Armenians around the world
16:08 28/02/2017
Larisa Alaverdyan: Sumgait pogroms came as warning to all Armenians around the world

Photos

“No To Price Rise” rally held in Yerevan . The third session of the sixth convocation of the National Assembly kicks off About Outgoing Holidays .

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

20:19 19/01/2018 VivaCell-MTS: Buy “Honor” smartphone and get a beautiful number 13:51 20/01/2018 Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ they failed to recognize Armenian Genocide 17:17 20/01/2018 Russia risking its ties with Armenia amid new military supplies to Azerbaijan - Styopa Safaryan 11:00 20/01/2018 Azerbaijan gets new supplies of Russian military equipment 14:04 20/01/2018 11 people killed in central Turkey bus crash
[]