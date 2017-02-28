18:38 20/01/2018 ,World
Asian wildlife trafficking 'kingpin' Boonchai Bach arrested
Boonchai Bach, a 40-year-old Thai of Vietnamese origin, was detained in a town on the border with Laos.
19:26Erdogan announces the launch of ground operation in Syria’s Afrin
Ground operation in Syria's Afrin has "actively" begun, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, according to...
19:00Air temperature not to change considerably over coming days in Armenia
In the daytime of January 20 in Syunik Province and Artsakh, on 24 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted, in separate...
18:30Artsakh calls for international community to give legal assessment to mass pogroms of Armenians in Baku
Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the Artsakh Republic Natioanl Assembly iissued a statement today on the 28th Anniversary of the mass...
18:00FM Nalbandian, AGBU President Setrakian discussed issues of pan-Armenian agenda
Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received today the President of Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian,...
17:17Russia risking its ties with Armenia amid new military supplies to Azerbaijan - Styopa Safaryan
Russia’s attitude to Armenia is just unacceptable as it continues supplying weapons to Azerbaijan in what is seen to further damage the...
15:45160 vehicles accumulated at Upper Lars checkpoint on Russian side of the border
Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations (MES) reports that as of 14:00 January 20 there are some roads difficult to pass in the...
15:01President Sargsyan to pay working visit to France
President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will depart for France on a working visit on 22-24 January. The president will visit Paris and Strasbourg,...
14:23Azerbaijan makes 150 ceasefire violations over past week
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan nearly 150 times...
14:0411 people killed in central Turkey bus crash
Eleven people were killed and 44 others wounded in a bus crash in central Eskisehir province early Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported citing a...
13:51Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ they failed to recognize Armenian Genocide
Two top aides to former President Barack Obama say his administration failed by not officially declaring that the mass slaughter of Armenians...
13:29Paylan’s Armenian phrase over Hrant Dink replaced with ‘X’ sign in Turkish parliament’s records
Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament representing the opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP) has referred to...
12:19Theresa May rules out second Brexit referendum
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out holding a second referendum on leaving the European Union as she insisted the outcome of the...
11:59Armenian figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan takes 15th spot at Europeans
Armenian figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan took the 15th spot at the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships hosted by Moscow, Russia....
11:20Snow, fog hits some roads in Armenia
Snowfalls and fog have gipped some roads in the territory of Armenia as of 10:00am January 20, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and...
11:00Azerbaijan gets new supplies of Russian military equipment
Azerbaijan has received a new batch of modern military equipment and ammunition from Russia, RIA Novosti reported citing Azerbaijan's...
10:37President of Artsakh issues congratulations on Judicial System Worker's Day
President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Bako Sahakyan on Saturday issued a congratulatory address on the Day of the Judicial System...
20:30PM Karen Karapetyan to attend Davos World Economic Forum
Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will be visiting Switzerland on January 22 to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, press department at the...
20:26Aroutiunian Woodwind-Piano Quartet presented French music at Khachaturian House-Museum
The ensemble of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Aroutiunian Woodwind-Piano Quartet became the guest of the “Musical Thursday at...
20:19VivaCell-MTS: Buy “Honor” smartphone and get a beautiful number
VivaCell-MTS informs that till February 14, 2018 one can get a beautiful phone number when buying “Honor” smartphone at VivaCell-MTS...
20:16HRW: Despite important steps by the government serious gaps still in human rights protection in Armenia
The Armenian government made important steps to improve access to palliative care for people with life-threatening illnesses in 2017 and...
19:35Opposition carries out rally in Yerevan against price hike
Opposition “Yelq” bloc carried out Friday a rally in Yerevan against price hike in response to recent increase in some goods, fuel,...
18:27Speaker of Armenia’s parliament expresses condolences to Uzbek counterpart over bus fire victims
Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly (NA) Ara Babloyan sent condolence messages to Nuriddinjon Ismoilov, the Speaker of the Legislative...
17:25EU to provide €1.74 million to Armenian civil society for new activities
The European Union finances five new civil society projects in Armenia to promote democratic governance and human rights which will become...
16:46Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
The Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia informed Armenia’s Ministry of Transport,...
16:11Armen Sargsyan named as RPA candidate for the fourth president of Armenia
Former Prime Minister of Armenia, Ambassador to the United Kingdom Armen Sargsyan was named the ruling Republican Party’s (RPA) candidate...
15:10Armenia’s Artur Davtyan among top gymnasts of 2016-2017
Artur Davtyan, a member of the Armenian gymnastics team, has been included in the list of world-class gymnasts of 2016-2017 by the International...
14:28U.S. urges Turkey not to take military action in Syria’s Afrin
The U.S. State Department urged Turkey on Thursday not to take military action against Afrin region in Syria and called instead for Ankara to...
14:00Romania’s stance on Karabakh conflict balanced over recent period – Armenian ambassador
Over the recent period, Romania’s positon on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been balanced, and the Armenian side expects to further...
13:08Prime Minister Karapetyan extends condolences to Uzbek counterpart
Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan sent a condolence message to Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov on the deadly...
12:43Air temperature to reach +18 °C in Armenia's Syunik in next few days
Precipitation is expected at times in some regions of Armenia on January 19, at night of 20, with wind intensification up to 15-20 m/s possible...
