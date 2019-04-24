17:45 03/06/2019 ,NKR
Artsakh Republic President B. Sahakyan met President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) P. Sedrakyan and members of the delegation led by him
Issues related to the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh were on the meeting agenda.
President Sahakyan acknowledged the active participation of the AGBU in the socioeconomic development of Artsakh, its international recognition and the solution of national problems. State minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials partook at the meeting.
