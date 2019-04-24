UNESCO grants world heritage status to Madrid's Paseo del Prado and Retiro Park

10:00 26/07/2021 , World

UNESCO added Madrid's historic Paseo del Prado boulevard and Retiro Park to its list of world heritage sites on Sunday. The tree-lined Paseo del Prado, in the centre of the Spanish capital, is home to the Prado museum, while Retiro Park, just off the Paseo del Prado, is one of the city's most visited attractions.



Source: reuters.com