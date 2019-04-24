10:00 26/07/2021 ,World
UNESCO grants world heritage status to Madrid's Paseo del Prado and Retiro Park
UNESCO added Madrid's historic Paseo del Prado boulevard and Retiro Park to its list of world heritage sites on Sunday. The tree-lined Paseo del Prado, in the centre of the Spanish capital, is home to the Prado museum, while Retiro Park, just off the Paseo del Prado, is one of the city's most visited attractions.
Source: reuters.com
Newsfeed
11:45Armenia reports 112 new COVID-19 cases on July 26
Armenia has confirmed 112 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 228,910 as of 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, the...
11:34Armenian wine festival draws hundreds in Burbank
Around 700 wine connoisseurs attended the third annual Armenian Wines and Spirits Festival at Castaway Restaurant in Burbank on Sunday, FOX...
11:22Yerevan court to hear appeal against Kajaran head’s arrest on Monday
The Yerevan Court of Appeals will hear an appeal against the arrest of Kajaran community head Manvel Paramazyan on Monday. The court...
11:00Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status
Stonehenge could be the next historical UK site to lose its UNESCO World Heritage status. The UN’s heritage body has told ministers...
19:18Artsakh reports one new COVID-19 case
Artsakh confirmed 1 new coronavirus case in the past 24 hours, bringing the country total to 2,936 on Saturday, July 24, the Ministry of Health...
19:12‘A huge loss’: Armenians bid final farewell to legendary duduk player Jivan Gasparyan
Legendary duduk player Jivan Gasparyan’s death is a huge loss for the Armenian people, duduk payer Kamo Seyranyan told reporters on...
18:35Lavrov urges to raise voice to shield Christians from persecution in Middle East
The world community should take steps to stop persecution of Christians in the Middle East and North Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey...
17:55Tokyo Olympics: Gymnast Artur Davtyan advances to final
Armenian artistic gymnast Artur Davtyan has advanced to the final after a successful start in the pole vault competition at the Tokyo Olympics....
17:16Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Varanda region
The search operations for remains of the 2020 Artsakh war casualties continue today in the Varanda (Fizuli) region. One search and rescue...
17:08Russia reports nearly 24,000 new COVID-19 cases
Russia on Saturday reported nearly 24,000 new COVID-19 cases and a repeat all-time high in the number of daily deaths, at 799, but some...
15:00Pianist Eva Gevorgyan to perform at 18th Chopin Competition
Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan will perform at the 18th Chopin Piano Competition, she said on Friday. “So happy to be selected...
14:46Ukraine imposes sanctions on Wildberries, Russia’s wealthiest woman
Ukraine on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian online retailer Wildberries and its divisions in Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and other countries,...
14:35Former MP Naira Zohrabyan sets up an NGO
Former Armenian MP Naira Zohrabyan has set up a non-governmental organization, she said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “As I have...
13:55Tokyo Olympics see 17 more coronavirus cases
Seventeen more people linked to the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, including one athlete, bringing the total since the...
13:40One of Armenian soldiers injured in shootout with Azerbaijani forces in critical condition
One of the three Armenian soldiers wounded in a shootout with the Azerbaijani forces on Friday is in critical condition, the Investigative...
13:11Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook to become online 'metaverse'
Mark Zuckerberg has laid out his vision to transform Facebook from a social media network into a “metaverse company” in the next...
13:03Tigran Abrahamyan: Authorities failed to take any measures to ensure Armenia’s security
Armenian security expert Tigran Abrahamyan, the head of the analytical center Henaket, stated the Armenian authorities failed to take any...
12:36UNESCO calls on Turkey to present report on Hagia Sophia by February 2022
The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has called on Turkey to present a report on the protection of Hagia Sophia by 1 February 2022, Sputnik said,...
11:58Armenian Church commemorates St. Gregory the Illuminator’s sons and grandsons
The Armenian Apostolic Church on Saturday commemorates St. Gregory the Illuminator’s sons and grandsons – Sts. Aristakes, Vrtanes,...
11:47Armenia reports 250 new COVID-19 cases on July 24
Armenia has confirmed 250 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 228,632 as of 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, the...
11:33Armenian ombudsman releases new report on Azerbaijani shootings near Yeraskh
Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has released a new ad hoc report on shootings of the Azerbaijani forces in the...
11:12Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian signs with UTA
Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and founder of the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, has signed with UTA for representation in all...
11:01Armenian forces prevent attempt by Azerbaijani drone to enter Armenia’s airspace – Defense Ministry
The air defense units of the Armenian armed forces took measures to thwart an attempt by an Azerbaijani UAV to cross into Armenia’s...
19:22'I was reborn aged 102': Russian WW2 veteran beats coronavirus after week in ICU
Russian World War Two veteran Nikolai Bagayev feels like he has cheated death twice. This time though, the enemy was not the German troops...
18:58Three soldiers wounded as Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik – Defense Ministry
Three Armenian servicemen were injured after the Azerbaijani troops opened fire at the Armenian positions stationed in the Gegharkunik section...
18:33Lavrov expects no one will dare to launch aggression against CSTO members
Moscow expects that no one will dare embark on any sort of aggression against members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO),...
18:25Expert: Armenia, Artsakh will face stronger regional and geopolitical confrontation in near future
Armenian security expert Tigran Abrahamyan, the head of the analytical center Henaket, reacted to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s...
17:254 more bodies found in Artsakh search operations
Artsakh rescuers on Friday found 4 more bodies of servicemen (volunteers, reservists) as a result of their search operations for the 2020 war...
17:05Viva-MTS: House to be built from scratch for a homeless family
In the current year, Viva-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia will try to assist families who have become homeless as a result of war,...
15:14Prince Harry's tell-all book ‘to explore who he blames for Diana’s death’
Prince Harry’s memoir will focus on his mother’s death and who he believes is responsible, a royal expert has claimed, Metro...
