12:20 24/01/2022 ,World

Clashes erupt in Brussels as tens of thousands protest Covid rules

Police fired water cannon and tear gas Sunday at stone-throwing protesters after tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through Brussels against Covid-19 rules. Authorities estimated that around 50,000 people paraded through the Belgian capital -- the largest in a spate of protests in the city over the past months. 

Source: france24.com

12:49
‘We must be vigilant’: MP Artur Ghazinyan comments on Armenian president’s resignation
Armenian MP Artur Ghazinyan from the opposition Hayastan (Armenia) alliance believes that President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation has...
Source Panorama.am
12:27
Armenia reports 688 fresh Covid cases on Jan. 24
Armenia has confirmed 688 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 352,399 as of 11 a.m. Monday, January 24, the...
Source Panorama.am
12:15
Opposition MP: Armen Sarkissian’s resignation is ‘belated’
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation is "belated" or meaningless because it does not help resolve any problems...
Source Panorama.am
11:20
Armenian president entitled to withdraw his resignation within one week, parliament speaker says
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is entitled to withdraw his resignation within one week, National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan announced...
Source Panorama.am
11:15
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Relatives of US diplomats stationed in Kyiv should start leaving Ukraine, the US State Department said on Sunday. The State Department...
Source Panorama.am
10:38
Navasard Hakobyan takes home top prize at Houston Grand Opera’s annual competition
Houston Grand Opera has announced the winners of its 34th Annual Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers. First place went to...
Source Panorama.am
10:25
Some roads partly icy in Armenia
Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia as of Monday morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports. In particular,...
Source Panorama.am
10:12
Turkish journalist jailed for allegedly insulting Erdogan
A Turkish court has detained well-known journalist Sedef Kabas for allegedly insulting the country's president, BBC News reports....
Source Panorama.am
20:56
Armenian president steps down
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian submitted resignation on Sunday, according to a statement on his official website. Sarkissian said the...
Source Panorama.am
20:00
Soap production grows in Armenia in 11 months
Armenia saw an increase in soap production in the first eleven months of 2021, the latest official statistics show. The country manufactured...
Source Panorama.am
19:38
Artsakh adds 9 new Covid cases
Artsakh confirmed 9 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday, January 21. In total, 73...
Source Panorama.am
18:45
Ancient Armenian church renovated in Iran
The old structure, courtyard, and other premises of Bushehr Gregorian Church have recently been rearranged and cleaned as local authorities plan...
Source Panorama.am
18:08
Azerbaijani border serviceman commits suicide in military hospital
A serviceman of the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan committed suicide in the military hospital, the local sources...
Source Panorama.am
17:24
Stefano Pietrodarchi sends a video message to Armenian audience ahead of the Yerevan concert
The Italian accordion and bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi will perform with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra in the Dvin Music...
Source Panorama.am
16:03
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 11 mln since pandemic began
Russia has registered 57,212 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, compared to 49,513 the day before, with the total number...
Source Panorama.am
15:42
Air temperature to gradually go up by 4-6 degrees in Armenia
No precipitation is predicted on January 23, 25, 26 in the territory of Armenia and in separate places in the morning hours of January 24. On...
Source Panorama.am
15:00
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogate
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first baby, The Hollywood Reporter said. The couple announced on their respective...
Source Panorama.am
14:46
Surgeon and economist start a new business
For two friends - Sevak Shahbazyan and Armen Hovhannisyan - agriculture is a new field of activity. Sevak is Yerevan’s chief surgeon,...
Source Panorama.am
14:25
Pashinyan, Putin hold phone call
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday held a telephone conversation with Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of the Armenian...
Source Panorama.am
13:30
Iran holding talks with Russia on construction of new Bushehr NPP units
Iran is holding negotiations with Russia on constructing new units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Sputnik said on Saturday, citing media...
Source Panorama.am
13:18
Electricity generation on the decline in Armenia
A total of 6 billion 848.4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated in Armenia in January-November 2021, down by 2% from the same...
Source Panorama.am
12:55
Tigran Abrahamyan: Turkey's ‘appetite’ hasn't been limited to South Caucasus for a long time
China, Russia and Iran have launched joint military drills amid new confrontation between Russia and the West, Armenian MP Tigran Abrahamyan,...
Source Panorama.am
12:13
New requirement for vaccination proof to enter restaurants, other places comes into force in Armenia
The new requirement for people to either show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to enter a number of public places in Armenia...
Source Panorama.am
11:45
US denies visa to Russian cosmonaut Nikolay Chub
The United States denied an entry visa to Russian cosmonaut Nikolay Chub, who was to undergo training at NASA's Johnson Space Center, a...
Source Panorama.am
11:26
Armenia reports no Covid-19 deaths for second day in a row
Armenia has confirmed 940 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 350,897 as of 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, the...
Source Panorama.am
11:08
Snowstorm hits some roads in Armenia
Several roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia as of Saturday morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports. In...
Source Panorama.am
10:47
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved in a car accident in Los Angeles, BBC News reports, citing his spokesman. The...
Source Panorama.am
10:36
Armenia has new deputy minister of justice
By Nikol Pashinyan's decision, Arpine Sargsyan has been appointed Armenia’s new Deputy Minister of Justice. Previously, she served...
Source Panorama.am
10:07
Armenian Church commemorates Patriarchs St. Athanasius and St. Cyril
The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates Patriarchs St. Athanasius and St. Cyril of Alexandria on Saturday, January 22, Qahana.am reports....
Source Panorama.am
20:30
U.S. and Russia agree to keep talking after meeting on Ukraine
The top U.S. and Russian diplomats made no major breakthrough at talks on Ukraine on Friday but agreed to keep talking to try to resolve a...
Source Panorama.am
