VivaCell-MTS informs that when buying Samsung Galaxy S8 or Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone at VivaCell-MTS service centers ones can also get a Samsung Dex doc-station. The device allows connecting the smartphone to a monitor and using it as a computer, while making or getting calls. It helps to get the most of your apps installed in the smartphone, supports multitasking and much more.

The price of Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is AMD 399 900, and that of Samsung Galaxy S8+ is AMD 439 900. The number of dock-stations is limited, the company said in a release.