Armenia-EU Agreement the greatest achievement of the outgoing year, expert says

The signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union is deemed to have been the greatest achievement of the outgoing year, board member at “European Integration” NGO Anna Karapetyan stated on Tuesday at a press conference, summing up the year.



In Karapetyan’s assessment, throughout the course of long negotiations, preceding the signing, Armenian has demonstrated the political will to start a dialogue with the EU while being a member to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). She went on stressing the ratification of the Agreement both by the EU and Armenia is the next phase

“Armenia exercises a political will as evidenced by the recent decree signed by President Sargsyan to set up an inter-ministerial coordination commission aimed at implementation of the Agreement. Armenia thus shows it does its utmost to speed up and finalize the process,” Karapetyan remarked, adding the EU on their side remains highly interested in efficient partnership with Armenia. “Recent encouraging statements, the commitment to increase by 20-25% the EU financial support aimed the development programmes in Armenia are an indication of that readiness,” said the speaker.

In conclusion, the expert stressed it is essential for ordinary citizens of Armenia to see the quick benefits of the signed document.