The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to have a concert at the Elbphilharmonie

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (previously: the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia) has entered the year 2018 with great enthusiasm after being renamed.



As the Orchestra reports in a release, with this new status the collective will be presenting new programs, will have tours and interesting initiatives, and all these projects will be dedicated to the preservation and development of the Armenian musical traditions.



The first tour of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (ASSO), headed by its Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan, will take place on March 28 in Germany, at the Great Hall of the Elbphilharmonie, the most prestigious cultural project of the century.



The Elbphilharmonie is located in one of Europe's largest cities, Hamburg, on the shore of Elba. Today it is one of Europe's most popular tourist and cultural hubs. The Elbphilharmonie reminiscent of a floating vessel on the water is a unique structure with innovative architectural solutions. This multifunctional building with millions of visitors is distinguished by the concert halls built with best standards and with great acoustics. The world's best orchestras, conductors and artists, including the London Symphony Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestras, Semyon Bychkov, Kent Nagano, Christoph Eschenbach, Alan Gilbert, Vladimir Jurowski, Thomas Hengelbrock, Richard Galliano, John Malkovich, Vadim Repin, Gidon Kremer, Gautier Capuçon and more perform with concerts here.



The Elbphilharmonie presents music of different genres and styles, from symphonic concerts and operas to jazz, modern improvisations, and electronic music.



The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will present Armenian music at the Elbphilharmonie. During the first part of the concert the connoisseurs will enjoy world premiere of the Cello Concerto by Eduard Hayrapetyan, soloist: Narek Hakhnazaryan, and during the second part the Symphony No.2 “The Bell Symphony” by Aram Khachaturian will be performed.



It should be noted that the tickets of the concert have been sold out since December. Perhaps a few tickets are circulated at a triple price among the resellers. As a result of the renaming, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra has the opportunity to conquer new and important platforms, presenting the Armenian culture and performing art to the world at a highest level.