Armen Sargsyan named as RPA candidate for the fourth president of Armenia

Former Prime Minister of Armenia, Ambassador to the United Kingdom Armen Sargsyan was named the ruling Republican Party’s (RPA) candidate for Armenia’s next president. As the press department at the President’s Office reported, President Serzh Sargsyan held Friday a meeting with Armen Sargsyan, informing him about the Board decision to nominate his candidacy for the presidency. 

President noted that the fourth President should be elected amid a broad parliamentary agreement which is why recommending candidate Sargsyan to hold meetings not only with RPA coalition Partner ARF Dashnaktsutyun but other political forces represented in the parliament.

Armen Sargsyan thanked the President for the honor to nomine him as a candidate for President and agreed to hold meetings with political forces as well as discussions with representatives of broad strata of the society before making his final decision.

To note, Armenia will transfer to the parliamentary system of government in April, according to the new constitution adopted in referendum held in in 2015. According to the new constitution the president with mostly ceremonial role is going to be elected for 7 years by the National Assembly, and that person cannot be elected for more than 1 consecutive term. It is expected, that the National Assembly where RPA holds majority will elect the fourth president by March 9, 2018, and the new prime minister after April 9. 

Earlier, Serzh Sargsyan expressed his vision of Armenia’s next President who should be highly appreciated both inside the country and abroad, speak foreign languages, have broad connections and boast perfect reputation both in the Diaspora and in Armenia, be an impartial person, not involved in politics nor affiliated to a political party.



19:35
Opposition carries out rally in Yerevan against price hike
Opposition “Yelq” bloc carried out Friday a rally in Yerevan against price hike in response to recent increase in some goods, fuel,...
18:27
Speaker of Armenia’s parliament expresses condolences to Uzbek counterpart over bus fire victims
Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly (NA) Ara Babloyan sent condolence messages to Nuriddinjon Ismoilov, the Speaker of the Legislative...
17:25
EU to provide €1.74 million to Armenian civil society for new activities
The European Union finances five new civil society projects in Armenia to promote democratic governance and human rights which will become...
16:46
Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
The Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia informed Armenia’s Ministry of Transport,...
16:11
15:10
Armenia’s Artur Davtyan among top gymnasts of 2016-2017
Artur Davtyan, a member of the Armenian gymnastics team, has been included in the list of world-class gymnasts of 2016-2017 by the International...
14:28
U.S. urges Turkey not to take military action in Syria’s Afrin
The U.S. State Department urged Turkey on Thursday not to take military action against Afrin region in Syria and called instead for Ankara to...
14:00
Romania’s stance on Karabakh conflict balanced over recent period – Armenian ambassador
Over the recent period, Romania’s positon on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been balanced, and the Armenian side expects to further...
13:08
Prime Minister Karapetyan extends condolences to Uzbek counterpart
Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan sent a condolence message to Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov on the deadly...
12:43
Air temperature to reach +18 °C in Armenia's Syunik in next few days
Precipitation is expected at times in some regions of Armenia on January 19, at night of 20, with wind intensification up to 15-20 m/s possible...
12:13
UN employees allege sexual harassment, assault within organization
The United Nations has allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish in its offices around the world, with accusers ignored and perpetrators...
11:36
Pope Francis arrives in Peru
Pope Francis has landed in Peru for a four-day trip that will take him into the sweltering Amazon jungle to meet with indigenous communities and...
11:00
OSCE Minsk Group urges Karabakh conflict parties to reinforce relative calm on contact line
The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs released a statement following the meeting of Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Ministers of...
10:39
Certain roads closed, difficult to pass in Armenia
Some roadways are closed and difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia as of 10:00 a.m. January 19, the Ministry of Emergency Situations...
20:22
Armenian football team maintains 90th spot in FIFA ranking
The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has released the updated ranking for national football teams on Thursday, with the...
20:00
Syria vows to shoot down Turkish fighter jets that attack country
Syria’s deputy foreign minister says the country’s air force will shoot down any Turkish fighter jets that attack Syria, the...
19:38
Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting over in Kraków, Poland
The meeting between Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, has ended in Kraków, Poland,...
19:23
Snow, snowstorm hit some roads in Armenia
Snowfall is reported on the roads of Talin, Akhuryan, Ashotsk, Aparan, Spitak, Vanadzor, Abovyan, Hrazdan and Sevan regions, as well as Dilijan...
18:55
Criminal case opened over Azerbaijani shooting of Armenian soldier
A criminal case has been initiated in the Sixth Garrison Investigative Unit of the General Military Investigative Department of Armenia’s...
18:15
Nadia Murad welcomes Yazidi Genocide recognition by Armenian parliament
Prominent Yazidi (Yezidi) human rights activist Nadia Murad and the Yazda global Yazidi organization have welcomed the recognition of the Yazidi...
17:25
Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting kicks off in Kraków
The meeting between Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, has kicked off in Kraków,...
17:07
Armenia signs CoE Convention on preventing and combating violence against women
Today, in the presence of the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Ms Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, Ambassador Paruyr Hovhannisyan,...
16:34
Newly appointed Nigerian ambassador hands credentials to President Sargsyan
Today, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Armenia, Ibrahim...
16:27
Six shooters to represent Armenia at Munich int’l tournament
The Armenian shooting teams will leave for the Munich international tournament marking the beginning of the 2018 season. The Armenian athletes...
15:53
Armenian parliament speaker extends condolences to Iranian counterpart over tanker tragedy
Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly Ara Babloyan sent a condolence message to Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani over the collision...
15:30
Vardenyats pass closed
Vardenyats pass is closed for traffic as of 1:30pm 18 January amid heavy snowstorm and low visibility, Armenia’s ministry of transport,...
15:00
No Armenians among Kazakhstan bus fire victims
No Armenians and citizens of Armenia were inside the bus that caught on fire in Kazakhstan's Aktobe region, Armenian foreign ministry...
14:40
Freedom of speech increasingly deteriorated in Turkey after Dink assassination
The state of freedom of expression and human rights in Turkey has deteriorated over the past years, following the assassination of...
13:56
Arsene Wenger confirms Mkhitaryan close to joining Arsenal, says he ‘likes the player’
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that swapping Alexis Sanchez for Henrikh Mkhitaryan is likely this month, Football365.com quotes the Arsenal...
13:25
ICG: Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to discuss an increase of the number of OSCE observers
The meeting between Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s foreign ministers scheduled this week is likely to centre on security issues,...
