Armen Sargsyan named as RPA candidate for the fourth president of Armenia

Former Prime Minister of Armenia, Ambassador to the United Kingdom Armen Sargsyan was named the ruling Republican Party’s (RPA) candidate for Armenia’s next president. As the press department at the President’s Office reported, President Serzh Sargsyan held Friday a meeting with Armen Sargsyan, informing him about the Board decision to nominate his candidacy for the presidency.

President noted that the fourth President should be elected amid a broad parliamentary agreement which is why recommending candidate Sargsyan to hold meetings not only with RPA coalition Partner ARF Dashnaktsutyun but other political forces represented in the parliament.

Armen Sargsyan thanked the President for the honor to nomine him as a candidate for President and agreed to hold meetings with political forces as well as discussions with representatives of broad strata of the society before making his final decision.

To note, Armenia will transfer to the parliamentary system of government in April, according to the new constitution adopted in referendum held in in 2015. According to the new constitution the president with mostly ceremonial role is going to be elected for 7 years by the National Assembly, and that person cannot be elected for more than 1 consecutive term. It is expected, that the National Assembly where RPA holds majority will elect the fourth president by March 9, 2018, and the new prime minister after April 9.

Earlier, Serzh Sargsyan expressed his vision of Armenia’s next President who should be highly appreciated both inside the country and abroad, speak foreign languages, have broad connections and boast perfect reputation both in the Diaspora and in Armenia, be an impartial person, not involved in politics nor affiliated to a political party.