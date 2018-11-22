Politics 12:50 22/11/2018 Armenia

Armenia appoints new permanent representative to CSTO

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree to appoint Victor Biyagov Armenia’s Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). 

He is set to replace David Virabyan recalled from the post upon another presidential decree earlier.

Virabyan was appointed as Armenia’s permanent representative to the Russia-led security bloc in 2015.

Previously, Victor Biyagov held a top post in the Armenian parliament and headed the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Earlier in November, Armenia recalled its representative Yuri Khachaturov from the post of CSTO Secretary General after the latter was charged with overthrowing the constitutional order during the March 1-2 unrests that followed the 2018 presidential elections. 



15:00
Armenia, Russia sign agreement on international aviation incidents investigation bureau
Armenia and Russia signed on Thursday an agreement in Moscow on the creation of an international bureau of investigation of aviation accidents...
Source Panorama.am
14:37
Rembrandt painting featuring artist's 'fingerprints' to go on sale in London
Two fingerprints almost certainly belonging to Rembrandt have been discovered on a small painting portraying Jesus, which is to be auctioned in...
Source Panorama.am
14:21
Ethnic minority reps. included only in 3 Armenian political forces’ election lists
Only three out of eleven political forces running in the snap parliamentary elections have involved representatives of ethnic minorities in...
Source Panorama.am
13:35
Recalled Armenian envoy to CSTO to hold top post at Foreign Ministry – spox
Armenia’s former Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) David Virabyan,...
Source Panorama.am
13:05
Arshile Gorky to receive first Italian retrospective during 2019 Venice Biennale
With the opening of the 2019 Venice Biennale less than six months away, many participating nations have picked artists for their pavilions, and...
Source Panorama.am
12:50
Armenia appoints new permanent representative to CSTO
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree to appoint Victor Biyagov Armenia’s Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative...
Source Panorama.am
12:29
Armenian parliament approves 2019 state budget
The Armenian National Assembly adopted the draft state budget for 2019 at a special session on Thursday. 66 MPs voted in favor of the draft...
Source Panorama.am
11:59
Watertown's Armenian Museum of America exhibits new gallery
Town officials and community members came together on 15 November to celebrate the opening of a new gallery at the Armenian Museum of America in...
Source Panorama.am
11:44
World-famous Polish accordionist Frąckiewicz to perform in Armenia
Prominent Polish virtuoso accordionist Maciej Frąckiewicz will perform in two Armenian cities on the sidelines of Yerevan Perspectives...
Source Panorama.am
11:04
California wildfires death toll climbs to 86, with over 500 still unaccounted for
Hundreds of people remain missing in the wake of a pair of deadly wildfires that have been burning across both ends of California, ABC News...
Source Panorama.am
10:52
Snow, fog hit some roads in Armenia
Snowfalls are reported on the roadways in Vayk, Sisian, Meghri and Artik districts of Armenia as of 9:30am Thursday, the Ministry of Transport,...
Source Panorama.am
10:34
Michelle Obama’s book sells 1.4 million copies in a week
Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” has become a massive hit. Crown Publishing told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the...
Source Panorama.am
20:24
Aid group: 85,000 children may have died of hunger in Yemen
A leading international aid group said Wednesday that an estimated 85,000 Yemeni children under the age of 5 may have died of hunger and disease...
Source Panorama.am
20:11
Dolce & Gabbana cancels Shanghai show amid racism row
Dolce & Gabbana has cancelled a catwalk show in Shanghai after an outcry over racially offensive posts on its social media accounts, the...
Source Panorama.am
20:01
‘In Armenia, time flows with its own rules’ – photographer invites people to ‘his’ Armenia
Professional Armenian photographer Hayk Melkonyan, who also organises tours, took to Facebook to introduce his ‘own’ Armenia to...
Source Panorama.am
19:12
509 convicts released under amnesty in Armenia
A total of 509 convicts have been released from correctional facilities across Armenia under the recently adopted amnesty law as of 6pm...
Source Panorama.am
18:53
Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400s 'done deal', FM says
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu considers the purchase of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to be a done deal that...
Source Panorama.am
18:40
18 VivaCell-MTS customers become lucky winners of prize raffle
VivaCell-MTS had prepared just another surprise for its customers. For 18 of them, the profitable purchase also became a chance to win in the...
Source Panorama.am
18:30
Pashinyan: ‘We want to build a truly technological and industrial economy’
Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Pesident Armen Sargsyan met with Armenian businessmen involved in different sectors of...
Source Panorama.am
18:08
Turkey requests US extradition of 84 linked to cleric Gulen
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday gave US officials a list of 84 members of Fethullah Gulen's movement -- including the...
Source Panorama.am
17:55
Armenians light candles to honor late 23-year-old ballet dancer
Armenians have laid flowers and lit candles in front of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan...
Source Panorama.am
17:22
Paylan: Why don't Turks say that Dolmabahçe Palace was built by Armenian architect?
Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish parliament representing the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) reflected on the Armenian...
Source Panorama.am
16:41
Expert hopes new culture of debates will lead to real discussions ahead of snap elections
Though the snap parliamentary election campaigning is set to officially launch on 26 November, it already started in Armenia when the political...
Source Panorama.am
15:47
Turkey accuses U.S. of turning blind eye to Khashoggi murder
Turkey accused the United States on Wednesday of trying to turn a blind eye to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, and...
Source Panorama.am
15:25
Armenia has new ambassador in Egypt
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree to recall Armen Melkonyan from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt,...
Source Panorama.am
14:54
President’s Administration: Foreign policy of Armenia is carried out by the Government
Recently, with regard to the situation around the CSTO Secretary General, in some media outlets the opinion has been voiced that the President...
Source Panorama.am
14:34
Six survive as Chicago lift falls 84 floors
People trapped in a falling lift in the US city of Chicago thought they were going to die as they plummeted 84 floors to the ground. Six...
Source Panorama.am
14:16
RPA member Gevorg Kostanyan to leave Armenia
Republican faction member Gevorg Kostanyan told reporters Wednesday he was planning to leave Armenia. "I will leave Armenia, but not...
Source Panorama.am
13:52
Armenia’s snap parliamentary elections: CEC publishes electoral lists
Central Election Commission published lists of candidates of the political forces participating in Armenia’s snap parliamentary elections...
Source Panorama.am
13:26
South Korean Kim Jong-yang elected Interpol new chief
Interpol has elected South Korean Kim Jong-yang as its president, rejecting the Russian frontrunner. Mr Kim was chosen by Interpol's...
Source Panorama.am
