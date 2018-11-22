Armenia appoints new permanent representative to CSTO

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree to appoint Victor Biyagov Armenia’s Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

He is set to replace David Virabyan recalled from the post upon another presidential decree earlier.

Virabyan was appointed as Armenia’s permanent representative to the Russia-led security bloc in 2015.

Previously, Victor Biyagov held a top post in the Armenian parliament and headed the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Earlier in November, Armenia recalled its representative Yuri Khachaturov from the post of CSTO Secretary General after the latter was charged with overthrowing the constitutional order during the March 1-2 unrests that followed the 2018 presidential elections.