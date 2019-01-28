Politics 10:41 28/01/2019 World

Netanyahu says Israel recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s new president

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as that country’s president, TASS reports.

"Today, Israel joins the United States, Canada and most of Latin American and European states. I announce today that we recognize Venezuela’s new leadership," he said in a video address posted on his Facebook account.

On January 23, Venezuelan parliament speaker and opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas. Several countries, including the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Paraguay, have recognized him. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US.

Russia, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Turkey voiced support for Maduro, while China and Belarus called for resolving all differences peacefully and warned against foreign interference. The United Nations secretary general, in turn, called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron, German government spokeswoman Martina Fitz, UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt and Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Saturday that their countries will recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president in case Maduro doesn’t announce elections within eight days.



Source Panorama.am
Share |

Related news

Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

12:11
Gas blast destroys apartments, injures 9 in the Hague
Dutch emergency workers rescued three people from the rubble of a low-rise apartment building in the Hague after a gas explosion Sunday and...
Source Panorama.am
12:02
Armenian, Artsakh leaders pay tribute to fallen soldiers on Army Day
On the 27th anniversary of the Armenian Armed Forces celebrated on 28 January, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen...
Source Panorama.am
11:32
Artsakh president: ‘The victorious Armenian Army is the main guarantor of our security’
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the Army Day celebrated on...
Source Panorama.am
11:24
Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of national army
January 28 marks a special day in Armenia, as the country is celebrating the 27th anniversary of the Armenian Armed Forces today....
Source Panorama.am
10:41
Netanyahu says Israel recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s new president
Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as that country’s...
Source Panorama.am
10:30
Monday morning update on road conditions
Some highways are difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia as of Monday, 8am, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said. Vardenyats...
Source Panorama.am
14:55
Today marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
January 27 marks the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the date the United Nations has chosen to commemorate victims of the Holocaust...
Source Panorama.am
20:24
President Armen Sarkissian expresses condolences on Michel Legrand’s demise
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences on the demise of the famous composer, pianist, and singer Michel Legrand, a...
Source Panorama.am
20:20
The “Smiling soldier” got married
Davit Grigoryan, the veteran of the April four-day war who lost both legs in an injury, is getting married today. His fiancé’s name...
Source Panorama.am
20:00
Environmentalist use “10 year challenge” to show devastating effects of the climate change
The “10 year challenge” has been sweeping social media with people posting pics of themselves in 2009 versus 2019. The results have...
Source Panorama.am
18:43
Precipitations expected in the coming days in Armenia
Precipitation is predicted is predicted on January 27 in separate regions, on 28 and at night of 29 in most regions, in the daytime of 29 in...
Source Panorama.am
18:17
Yerevan-Moscow flight delayed due to snowstorm in Moscow
Yerevan-Moscow flight delayed due to snowstorm in Moscow One of Yerevan-Moscow flights scheduled for Saturday has been delayed due to heavy...
Source Panorama.am
17:56
Vardenyats Pass hardly passable
Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies reports that as 17:00 Saturday. Vardenyants Pass is difficult...
Source Panorama.am
17:47
President attends concert dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Gyumri State Symphony Orchestra
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nune Sarkissian during the trip to the country’s second largest city Gyumri attended a...
Source Panorama.am
16:58
“Frontline has been quite calm since June 2018”– Defense minister briefs PM
“Addressing security challenges remains our main task,” Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan stated on Saturday during consultation with top...
Source Panorama.am
16:27
Aronian played draw on the fourth day of Gibraltar International Chess Festival
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian played draw with Iranian woman chess player, International master Sarasadat Khademalshariehon in Round 4 of...
Source Panorama.am
16:17
Ashotsk Ski Centre opened in Armenia’s Shirak region
New ski centre was inaugurated on Saturday in Armenia’s Ashotsk in northern Shirak region. The EU-funded project is aimed at promoting...
Source Panorama.am
15:08
Artsakh reports over 2500 shots fired toward Armenian positions
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact over 250 times in the past week. In the period...
Source Panorama.am
14:53
In memory of Michel Legrand - “Armenian music flows in my blood”
French-Armenian composer Michel Legrand, who won three Oscars during a career spanning more than half a century, has died aged 87. Legrand, who...
Source Panorama.am
14:03
Armenia to host international tournament for developing ski nations
An international tournament for developing ski nations which is included in the programme of International Ski Federation will kick off in...
Source Panorama.am
13:43
French Ambassador tweets in Armenian in memory of Michel Legrand
Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte took to Twitter to pay homage to the memory of French-Armenian composer and pianist Michel...
Source Panorama.am
13:27
Local self-government elections set on Feb 10
24 communities of Armenia are set to hold local self-government elections on February 10, Panorama.am learnt from the Central Electoral...
Source Panorama.am
12:27
Armenian Sarkissian sends congratulatory message on India’s national holiday
Today, President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of the country’s...
Source Panorama.am
11:44
Oscar-winning French-Armenian composer Michel Legrand dies aged 87
Famous composer and pianist Michel Legrand has dies at the age of 87, Ria Novosti agency reported. Michel Legrand was a musical composer, jazz...
Source Panorama.am
11:23
Bank of England denies Maduro's bid to pull $1.2 bln in gold
Nicolas Maduro’s embattled Venezuelan regime, desperate to hold onto the dwindling cash pile it has abroad, was stymied in its bid to pull...
Source Panorama.am
11:11
Certain roads in Armenia barely passable
Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told Panorama.am that as of 10:00, January 26 clear ice is...
Source Panorama.am
10:36
Ashotsk Ski Centre to be inaugurated in Shirak region
A two days cross-country skiing event entitled "Ashotsk Cross-Country Mass Races" will be held on 26-27 January at Ashotsk...
Source Panorama.am
20:38
'We don't sell people's data,' says Facebook's Zuckerberg
Facebook co-founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday renewed his defense of the social network's business, arguing that targeting ads...
Source Panorama.am
20:31
PM: High-tech sector a priority for Armenia
The sector of high technologies is a priority for Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters in Moscow. According to the PM,...
Source Panorama.am
20:15
France tells Iran new sanctions loom if missile talks fail
France is ready to impose further sanctions against Iran if no progress is made in talks over its ballistic missile program, Reuters reports,...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
15:24 19/01/2019, Armenia
Impossible to achieve peace without repentance – Marina Grigoryan
11:26 18/01/2019, Armenia
Ex-envoy: To have good foreign policy it is first necessary to respect diplomat’s institute
14:54 17/01/2019, Armenia
Former chief of parliament staff urges reporters to refrain from spreading fake news
Comments
13:27 26/01/2019
Local self-government elections set on Feb 10
13:03 24/01/2019, Armenia
Armenia's top national security official cannot replace CEC chairman – spox
11:48 19/01/2019, Armenia
Republican spokesman: Serzh Sargsyan has never quitted active politics
Analysis
16:58 26/01/2019, Armenia
“Frontline has been quite calm since June 2018”– Defense minister briefs PM
14:52 25/01/2019, Armenia
Armenia's consumer prices up 1.5% in Dec. 2018
14:13 23/01/2019, Armenia
Crime rate grows in Armenia after amnesty, lawyer says
Topic of the day
11:24 28/01/2019, Armenia
Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of national army
15:08 26/01/2019, Armenia
Artsakh reports over 2500 shots fired toward Armenian positions
10:43 24/01/2019, World
New UN bullying report calls for ‘safe, inclusive’ schools for all children
Miscellaneous
16:27 26/01/2019, Armenia
Aronian played draw on the fourth day of Gibraltar International Chess Festival
11:11 26/01/2019
Certain roads in Armenia barely passable
10:31 25/01/2019, Armenia
Snow hits some roads in Armenia

Videos

Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
16:15 25/10/2018

Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton

Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
14:52 10/10/2018
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
11:13 02/10/2018
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
15:46 26/09/2018
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
13:10 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
13:09 24/09/2018
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
13:08 24/09/2018
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
NSS cheif takes part in Yerevan elections
13:07 24/09/2018
NSS cheif takes part in Yerevan elections
PM Pashinyan casts ballot in municipal elections
13:06 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan casts ballot in municipal elections
ARF-D mayoral candidate: I have voted for Yerevan residents, prosperous Yerevan
13:05 24/09/2018
ARF-D mayoral candidate: I have voted for Yerevan residents, prosperous Yerevan
Armenia hosts Jaguar Land Rover Road Show
14:17 10/09/2018
Armenia hosts Jaguar Land Rover Road Show

Photos

Yerablur Military Pantheon is overcrowded as Armenian Army celebrates 27th anniversary Tigran Mansuryan: Jubilee year Armenian president's spouse visits Kind House Lake Sevan in winter Photo of the day 19.01.19

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

14:55 27/01/2019 Today marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day 11:24 28/01/2019 Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of national army 10:30 28/01/2019 Monday morning update on road conditions 10:41 28/01/2019 Netanyahu says Israel recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s new president 11:32 28/01/2019 Artsakh president: ‘The victorious Armenian Army is the main guarantor of our security’
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}