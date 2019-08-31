Society 15:13 31/08/2019 Region
Azerbaijan makes 70 ceasefire violations over the past week
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire across the Line of Contact between Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan nearly 70 times from August 25-31, firing over 650 shots towards the Armenian defense positions, the Defense Army of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic reported.
Defense Army frontline units strictly follow the ceasefire regime at the frontline and confidently implement the assigned combat tasks, the source said.
Newsfeed
16:58Commemoration of Sts. James and Simon Apostles
The Armenian Apostolic Church marks today the commemoration of Sts. James and Simon Apostles. Qahana.am reports that in order to differ St....
16:47Two-headed turtle hatchling found on beach in the US
A group that monitors sea turtles in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina in the US, has reported finding a two-headed Loggerhead hatchling. As...
16:00Nazeli Vardanyan: The issue with Amulsar project is now solved
“The Skype conference call hosted by the government members with ELARD consultancy group representatives addressing the audit report of...
14:14Commanders Leonid Azgaldyan, Vladimir Balayan posthumously awarded with Artsakh Hero titles
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed decrees on posthumously awarding Artsakh Hero, the highest title of the republic, to commanders...
14:06Lydian calls on the Armenian government to reveal the mining companies supporting opposition to Amulsar project
Lydian International Limited expressed on Friday deep disappointment with comments made by ELARD about ‘gaps’,...
12:56Putin congratulates Kocharyan on birthday anniversary, wishes strong spirit
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Saturday Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan on his birthday anniversary. As the...
12:51The number of injured in tourist minibus crash in Georgia reached 16
The number of Armenians who suffered injuries as a result of the road accident in Georgia’s Marneuli region reached 16, the ministry of...
12:33Defense minister holds meetings with command staff and conscripts of Artsakh Defense Army
Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan left for a working visit to Stepanakert to meet with top military leadership of the Artsakh Republic. As...
11:47Artsakh president extends congratulations on anniversary of ex-president Robert Kocharyan
August Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to first President of the Artsakh Republic and second President of...
10:50Protest march against ratification of Istanbul convention to take place in Ararat
A protest march against the ratification of the Istanbul Convention will take place on August 31 in Artashat. As the organizers of the...
10:45A tourist minibus en route Yerevan Batumi crashes, leaving 2 killed, 19 injured
A tourist minibus en route Yerevan Batumi crashes, leaving 2 killed, 19 injured A tragic road accident left two killed 19 injured on the 4km...
18:38Police: 59 cases of crime detected over the past day in Armenia
According to the operations reports of Police of Armenia, 59 cases of crime were detected by officers of various police subdivisions in the...
18:17Rotterdam confirmed as host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020
Rotterdam has been selected as the host city for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in May next year. The Metro newspaper reports,...
17:40Half-built house to become a home owing to the housing project by VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center
VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia continue the joint implementation of the housing project, at the same time giving...
17:17Limited number of tickets available for Armenia-Italy match
The tickets for upcoming Armenia-Italy match of the 2020 Group J qualifying stage have been almost sold out. As the Football Federation of...
16:41International Day of the Missing people: 773 missing people registered in Artsakh
August 30 marks the International Day of the Disappeared, a day created to draw attention to the fate of individuals imprisoned at places and...
16:06MP from ruling My Step faction quits, citing incompatibility with politics
MP from the ruling My Step faction at Armenian National Assembly Eduard Arakelyan resigned from Parliament on Friday, saying the decision was...
16:00845 buses and 101 trolleybuses are to be operated in capital Yerevan next year
Yerevan Mayor met with the representatives of the transport companies of the capital. The issues related to further changes in transport system...
14:17Donald Trump cancels Poland trip to monitor hurricane
US President Donald Trump announced Thursday afternoon that he is canceling his trip to Poland to deal with Hurricane Dorian, sending Vice...
12:24Skype call with ELARD consultancy group raised new questions – Pashinyan
Number of new circumstances came up at a skype conference with the representatives of ELARD consultancy group that had prepared an audit report...
12:22Ararat-Armenia out of UEFA Europa League, losing to Dudelange on penalties
Yerevan’s Ararat-Armenia is out of the Europa League qualifying round after losing the second leg match to Luxembourg Dudelange on...
11:09'Largest ever' child sacrifice cemetery found in Peru
Archaeologists believe they have found the burial site of the largest child sacrifice ever recorded, Sky news reported. The mass grave,...
10:56Armenia’s foreign and defense ministers visit Yerablur Military Pantheon
Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan along with the members of Foreign Ministry's central apparatus...
18:23Two Armenian injured in a road accident in Russia’s Chelyabinsk
A car accident had occurred on the 1604th km of ''Ural'' Federal roadway in Russia near Chelyabinsk city. As Armenia’s...
18:09Armenia committed to its approaches, FM comments on NK talks
“The negotiations around the NK peace process continue The Armenian side is consistent in its position and approaches and has always...
16:52Sinquefield Cup concluded with Levon Aronian placed on the last spot
Leading player of the Armenia chess team Levon Aronyan has tied the game with Wesley Soon the final round of the Sinquefield Cup concluded in...
14:26Venice film festival opens under controversy
The 76th Venice festival opened on August 28 with the premier of Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's "The Truth", AFP reported....
14:22Armenian church commemorates Prophet Jeremiah
Armenian Apostolic Church marks on August 29 the commemoration of the Prophet Jeremiah Qahana.am reports that Prophet Jeremiah is one of the...
14:19Books by Nikol Pashinyan and Robert Kocharyan named bestsellers by Bookinist
Bookinist bookstores have published the bestsellers for the past month. As the bookstore reports, the work authored by Armenian PM Nikol...
