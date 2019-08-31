Azerbaijan makes 70 ceasefire violations over the past week

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire across the Line of Contact between Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan nearly 70 times from August 25-31, firing over 650 shots towards the Armenian defense positions, the Defense Army of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic reported.

Defense Army frontline units strictly follow the ceasefire regime at the frontline and confidently implement the assigned combat tasks, the source said.