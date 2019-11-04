Biden leads among 2020 Democrats, beats Trump by 12 points in matchup, poll finds

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden remains the top choice among 2020 Democratic primary voters and holds a double-digit lead over President Trump in a head-to-head matchup, The Hill reported, citing a recent Fox News poll.

Almost one-third of those voters -- 31 percent -- back Biden. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) follows at 21 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at 19 percent, the poll shows. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg took fourth place at 7 percent support.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Andrew Yang each received 3 percent in the poll, while Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) each received 2 percent.

Fox News notes that Biden’s lead among 2020 Democrats is boosted by voters who continue to say it’s more crucial that the party’s nominee can beat Trump in the general election than to share the same views on major issues.

The poll also shows that with one year to go from 2020 Election Day, Trump ties or falls behind several Democratic candidates, with Biden maintaining a 12-point lead — 51 to 39 percent — over the president in a head-to-head matchup.

In a Sanders-Trump matchup, the Vermont senator has an 8-point lead — 49 percent to 41 percent — over Trump, and Warren holds a 5-point advantage over the president, the poll finds.

The new numbers are very similar to polling data from early October, when Biden stood at 32 percent, Warren stood at 22 percent and Sanders followed with 17 percent. Buttigieg once again took fourth place at 4 percent.

The new poll was conducted between Oct. 27 and Oct. 30 and interviewed 1,040 registered voters nationwide. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points for all registered voters.