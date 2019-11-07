Artsakh’s Sahakyan arrives in Belgium on working visit

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan has arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium on a working visit.

The Artsakh leader held today a meeting with Nicolas Tavitian, Director of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Europe in Brussels to discuss issues related to the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh, his office reported

Sahakyan highly valued the active participation of the AGBU in the social and economic development of Artsakh, as well as in making Artsakh recognizable at various international institutions and providing truthful information about the country.