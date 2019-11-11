Society 10:49 11/11/2019 World

Turkey should scrap Russian missile system or face U.S. sanctions – White House official

The United States is very upset about Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems and could impose sanctions on Ankara if it does not “get rid” of them, White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

“Turkey will feel the impact of those sanctions,” O’Brien told CBS’s “Face the Nation” in an interview, referring to penalties under the U.S. law known as the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which he said would pass Congress with “overwhelming” bipartisan support.

His comments came ahead of a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Washington on Nov. 13 to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for likely crucial talks as the two NATO allies have been at loggerheads over a range of issues.

One key disagreement is Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, which Washington says is incompatible with NATO defenses and threatens its Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) F-35 fighter jets.

Despite threats of U.S. sanctions, Turkey started receiving its first S-400 deliveries in July.

In response, Washington removed Turkey from the F-35 program, in which Ankara was a manufacturer and buyer. But so far, it has not slapped any sanctions on Ankara.

Turkey has not yet activated the S-400 batteries it received, and Washington still hopes to persuade its ally to “walk away” from the Russian systems.

“There’s no place in NATO for the S-400. There’s no place in NATO for significant Russian military purchases. That’s a message that the president will deliver to him (Erdogan) very clearly when he’s here,” O’Brien said.

Earlier this month, the head of Turkey’s Defense Industry Directorate said a second S-400 delivery to Turkey may be delayed beyond a planned 2020 timeline by talks on technology sharing and joint production.

The S-400 issue is part of a wider range of disagreements between Turkey and the United States.

Washington was incensed by Turkey’s offensive into northern Syria against U.S.-allied Kurdish YPG fighters last month. Turkey halted the incursion after the Kurds withdrew from a border region under a U.S.- brokered truce.



Source Panorama.am
Share |

Related news

Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

12:38
Cyclone Bulbul kills at least 10 across India and Bangladesh
At least 10 people have been killed and millions displaced after Cyclone Bulbul smashed into India and Bangladesh over the weekend, CNN reports....
Source Panorama.am
12:31
Armenia’s ex-President Serzh Sargsyan attends RPA workshop on populism
A workshop entitled “Populism and Traditional Politics: Challenges and Solutions” was held in Armenia’s resort town of...
Source Panorama.am
12:03
KIN International Film Festival kicks off in Yerevan today
The 6th edition of KIN International Women's Film Festival is opening in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, on Monday, 11 November. The...
Source Panorama.am
11:26
Armenia’s Aronian wins Superbet Rapid & Blitz in playoff
Armenian chess star Levon Aronian on Sunday defeated Sergey Karjakin in a playoff to win the Superbet Rapid & Blitz Grand Chess Tour in...
Source Panorama.am
11:03
Azerbaijanis protest against Artsakh flag in Toronto
Around 60 Azerbaijanis gathered on Sunday afternoon in front of the City Hall in Toronto to protest against the Republic of Artsakh flag which...
Source Panorama.am
10:57
Bolivian President Evo Morales resigns amid election protests
Bolivian President Evo Morales has resigned after nearly 14 years in power, amid turmoil following his disputed re-election last month. The...
Source Panorama.am
10:49
Turkey should scrap Russian missile system or face U.S. sanctions – White House official
The United States is very upset about Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems and could impose sanctions on Ankara if it does...
Source Panorama.am
10:43
Armenian Church commemorates Pontiff Melitos of Antioch, Minas of Egypt and others
The Armenian Apostolic Church pays today tribute to Sts. Pontiff Melitos of Antioch, Minas of Egypt, the other Bishop Melitos, Priest Bouras and...
Source Panorama.am
20:00
Armenia’s permanent population on the decline: statistics
Armenia’s permanent population keeps dropping. According to the latest figures released by the Statistical Committee, the country’s...
Source Panorama.am
18:25
Weather forecast for the coming days in Armenia
No precipitation is predicted In the territory of Armenia on November 10-14, Hydromet meteorological center at the ministry of emergency...
Source Panorama.am
18:03
Armenian drama “Pepo” to be digitized and restored
The 1935 Soviet-Armenian drama film “Pepo” will be digitized in France. As the National Cinema Center of Armenia reported, the...
Source Panorama.am
17:34
Final concert of the "Contemporary Classics" Composers' Festival in Yerevan today
The Contemporary Classics Composers' Festival that had brought together contemporary legendary composers in Armenia will conclude its work...
Source Panorama.am
17:13
The presence of Catholic church to contribute to prosperity of the Armenian public - Archbishop Paul Gallagher
“My visit to Armenia is aimed at reassuring our friendship which characterizes the relations between Armenia and Vatican,” Secretary...
Source Panorama.am
16:59
One killed in traffic accident at Gyumri - Bavra roadway
A car accident occurred in the territory called “Ghochi aghbyur” on Gyumri-Bavra roadway, leaving one dead, Armenia’s ministry...
Source Panorama.am
16:26
Slavik Hayraperyan’s placed the 10th at the Volvo Open Cup
Armenia’s leading figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan was placed the 10th at the Volvo Open Cup in Riga, Latvia. In the short program and...
Source Panorama.am
16:06
Michael Bloomberg takes step towards US presidential run
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has taken a first step towards potentially joining the race for the White House, registering as a...
Source Panorama.am
15:37
Artsakh FM announces about a new mobile operating entering the country
Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian announced on Facebook that a new mobile operator will start operation in the Artsakh Republic in 2020 to...
Source Panorama.am
14:29
Artsakh reports over 200 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations over past week
Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire regime along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact more than 200 times in the past week, the...
Source Panorama.am
13:48
Five killed and hundreds injured in Iran earthquake
At least five people have been killed and hundreds more injured in an earthquake in north-western Iran, BBC reported. The 5.9-magnitude tremor...
Source Panorama.am
13:36
Senior Vatican official paid tribute to memory of the Armenian Genocide victims
Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See's Secretariat of State Archbishop Paul Gallagher visited the Tsitsernakaberd...
Source Panorama.am
11:45
Trump offered Erdogan to name the Armenian Genocide a ‘war’ – reports
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said U.S. President Donald Trump had asked him whether it would be more suitable to use the word war...
Source Panorama.am
11:15
Georgian protesters clash with police at a movie premiere in Tbilisi
Ultra-nationalist protesters in Georgia clashed with police on Friday as they attempted to derail the premiere of a critically acclaimed movie...
Source Panorama.am
10:33
Artsakh president met with deputies of Belgian federal and regional parliaments
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met a group of members of the Belgian Francophone circles comprising deputies of the Belgian federal...
Source Panorama.am
09:30
Thomas Bach: Our goal is to make the world a better place through sport
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was awarded Honorary Doctorate of the University of Gdansk, Armenia’s...
Source Panorama.am
20:12
ARF youth organizations join Armenian students calling for resignation of Education Minister
The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Shant Student Association and Armenian Youth Federation Western United States stand in solidarity with...
Source Panorama.am
19:32
Ayvazovsky’s “Seaside city. View of Yalta” to be displayed at the Museum of One Painting in Penza
The painting “Seaside city. View of Yalta” by world-famous seascape painter Hovhannes Aivazovsky will be displayed at the Museum of...
Source Panorama.am
19:24
Patrick-Louis Vuitton dies at the age of 69
Patrick-Louis Vuitton, the great-great-grandson of Louis Vuitton, has died at the age of 68. The passing of Patrick-Louis - who was a fifth...
Source Panorama.am
18:41
Secretary for Relations with States within Holy See to visit Armenia
Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See’s Secretariat of State will arrive in Armenia on an...
Source Panorama.am
17:10
Zakharova reveals the agenda of FM Lavrov’s trip to Armenia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Armenia on November 10-11 to hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikola...
Source Panorama.am
16:21
Turkey angered by Greek president’s genocide remark in Armenia
Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy has reacted to the statement made by Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during his latest...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
17:13 09/11/2019, Armenia
The presence of Catholic church to contribute to prosperity of the Armenian public - Archbishop...
13:28 07/11/2019, Armenia
Kocharyan’s son slams 'unlawful' court ruling to keep ex-president under arrest
11:51 06/11/2019, Armenia
FM at EaP meeting: Armenia is very comfortable in its playground
Comments
15:37 09/11/2019, NKR
Artsakh FM announces about a new mobile operating entering the country
16:21 08/11/2019, Armenia
Turkey angered by Greek president’s genocide remark in Armenia
14:52 07/11/2019, Armenia
ARF Armenia Youth Union protesting against education minister
Analysis
14:29 09/11/2019, Armenia
Artsakh reports over 200 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations over past week
13:45 08/11/2019, World
FAO: World food prices rise for first time in five months
11:22 06/11/2019, Armenia
Fruit, vegetable prices up in Armenia in October: statistics
Topic of the day
11:15 09/11/2019, Region
Georgian protesters clash with police at a movie premiere in Tbilisi
15:28 08/11/2019, Region
507 Armenian citizens denied entry to Georgia this year
10:46 07/11/2019, Armenia
Armenian Church commemorates saint pontiffs and scribes
Miscellaneous
16:26 09/11/2019, Armenia
Slavik Hayraperyan’s placed the 10th at the Volvo Open Cup
12:18 08/11/2019, Armenia
Today marks renowned Armenian painter Eduard Isabekyan’s 105th anniversary
13:59 07/11/2019, World
‘Climate strike’ named 2019 word of the year

Videos

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports
15:33 07/05/2019

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports

Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
14:43 06/05/2019
Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
13:01 24/04/2019
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
12:58 24/04/2019
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
16:15 25/10/2018
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
14:52 10/10/2018
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
11:13 02/10/2018
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
15:46 26/09/2018
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
13:10 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
13:09 24/09/2018
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
13:08 24/09/2018
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected

Photos

. . . CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Board Session kicks off in Armenia .

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

10:43 11/11/2019 Armenian Church commemorates Pontiff Melitos of Antioch, Minas of Egypt and others 10:49 11/11/2019 Turkey should scrap Russian missile system or face U.S. sanctions – White House official 10:57 11/11/2019 Bolivian President Evo Morales resigns amid election protests 11:03 11/11/2019 Azerbaijanis protest against Artsakh flag in Toronto 11:26 11/11/2019 Armenia’s Aronian wins Superbet Rapid & Blitz in playoff
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}