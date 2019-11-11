White Helmets backer found dead in Istanbul

A high-profile supporter of the "White Helmets" group, officially known as Syria Civil Defense, has been found dead in Istanbul, according to Turkish authorities, CNN reported.

James Le Mesurier, the 48-year-old founder and director of the Mayday Rescue group and an ex-British army officer, died in a city neighborhood early on Monday, the Istanbul governorship said in a statement.

Mayday, a non-profit based out of Istanbul and Amsterdam, supports Syria Civil Defense. The group was established in 2014 and has received funding from the UN and a number of foreign governments, including the UK, the source said.