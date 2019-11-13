'Shameful' of UK not to publish report on Russian meddling, says Hillary Clinton

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized as “shameful” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision not to publish a parliamentary report on Russian meddling in UK politics until after an election next month, Reuters reported.

The report by parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) has been cleared by the security services but it has not yet been given approval for publication by Johnson’s government, so will not appear before the Dec. 12 vote.

“I find it inexplicable that your government will not release a government report about Russian influence. Inexplicable and shameful,” Clinton told the BBC in remarks reported on Tuesday. “Every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens.”

“There is no doubt - we know it in our country, we have seen it in Europe, we have seen it here - that Russia in particular is determined to try to shape the politics of Western democracies,” Clinton said.

Britain has accused Russia of meddling in the domestic politics and elections of several Western countries, including the U.S. presidential election. The British government says it has not seen evidence of “successful” Russian interference in UK elections, including the 2016 vote to leave the EU.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any meddling and says the West is gripped by anti-Russian hysteria. U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia sought to influence the 2016 presidential election through hacking and spreading propaganda, aimed at helping Donald Trump defeat Clinton, his Democratic opponent.