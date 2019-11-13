Lecturers join students in protest against education minister in Armenia

Lectures from the Faculties of Armenian Philology and Armenian History of the Yerevan State University (YSU) have joined students protesting Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan.

The student strike has been sparked by the minister’s proposed legislation to cut the Armenian Language, Armenian Literature and Armenian History subjects from the mandatory curriculum of the country’s universities.

The teaching staff of the two faculties adopted a statement by a vote during a consultation on Wednesday, expressing support to and solidarity with the protesting students and declaring a one-day warning strike, Head of YSU Chair of Armenian Language Yuri Avetisyan said.

He noted lecturers expected the ministry or other authorized body to immediately hold a discussion in participation of all stakeholders, as well as Arayik Harutyunyan himself, to arrive at a solution to all the issues voiced by them.