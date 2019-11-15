ARF Bureau calls for end to ‘atmosphere of fear and persecution’ in Armenia

The (ARF) Bureau has expressed concerns over the recent political developments in Armenia, urging the authorities to put an end to the “atmosphere of fear and persecution” in the country.

“Analyzing the political situation in Armenia and the events taking place in the country, the ARF Bureau expresses its concern over, among other things, the political developments of recent months.

“The intolerant approach adopted by the Armenian authorities, attempts to reject dissent and to respond to criticism of the authorities with persecution and threats have created an oppressive and divisive atmosphere in the country which is deepening day by day.

“We call on the Armenian authorities to eliminate the atmosphere of widespread fear and persecution created in the country and create a culture of healthy political relations,” reads a statement released by the ARF Bureau on Friday.