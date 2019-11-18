Society 17:27 18/11/2019 Armenia

Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan named UNICEFF National Ambassador in Armenia

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler, an Olympic Champion, a three-time World Champion and a four-time European Champion Artur Aleksanyan was named as UNICEFF National Ambassador in Armenia.

As UNICEF Armenia reported in a press statement, the appointment came on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child which is marked on November 20 every year as the International Children’s Day. To mark the date, UNICEF organizes a national children’s summit to be attended by around 170 children throughout Armenian regions, the newly-appointed Ambassador Artur Aleksanyan as well as representatives of the government.

“According to the statistics, the percentage of overweight children under the age of five in Armenia is estimated 14, while 9% are undernourished. It is sad to realize that children at that early to not get enough food. Every child needs to get proper food and be healthy to pursue their dreams and goals,” Aleksanyan has said at the designated ceremony, adding, it was a great honor for him to become a UNICEFF National Ambassador in Armenia and he would use the opportunity to support UNICEFF Armenia in protecting the vulnerable children in Armenia to ensure their right of living a healthy life.

To note, Aleksanyan is the fourth National Ambassador for UNICEF Armenia and will join Armenia’s renowned singer Alla Levonyan, President of MGA Group Gagik Martirosyan and footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan.



Source Panorama.am
Share |
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

17:27
Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan named UNICEFF National Ambassador in Armenia
Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler, an Olympic Champion, a three-time World Champion and a four-time European Champion Artur Aleksanyan was named as...
Source Panorama.am
16:04
Turkey's S-400 systems to be ‘ready for combat’ by spring
The S-400 missile defence systems will be operated by the Turkish army no later than the spring of 2020, while the training of Turkish...
Source Panorama.am
15:54
France following Kocharyan’s trial, lawyer says
Sevak Torosyan, a French-Armenian lawyer of second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, has addressed a letter to French President Emmanuel...
Source Panorama.am
15:00
Iran condemns US show of support for 'rioters'
Iran condemned the United States' support for "rioters" in a statement issued late Sunday, after two days of violent protests in...
Source Panorama.am
14:48
Armenian PM sacks deputy chief military inspectors
By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kamo Kochunts has been relieved of the post of First Deputy Chief Military Inspector. By...
Source Panorama.am
14:36
Gallup lists Armenia among world’s safest countries
Gallup International has listed Armenia among the world’s safest countries in its latest Law and Order report for 2018. The 2019...
Source Panorama.am
14:05
Armenia’s chief military inspector sacked
By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Movses Hakobyan has been dismissed as Chief Military Inspector of Armenia. “Guided...
Source Panorama.am
13:54
Heading to Baku again: interview with YPC’s Boris Navasardyan
Below is Panorama.am’s interview with President of the Yerevan Press Club (YPC) Boris Navasardyan - Mr. Navasardyan, according to the...
Source Panorama.am
12:59
North Korea says will not offer anything to Trump without receiving in return: KCNA
North Korea will not offer anything for U.S. President Donald Trump to brag about without receiving anything in return, Reuters reported, citing...
Source Panorama.am
12:13
Prisoner escapes from Yerevan hospital
Arayik Sargsyan, a 31-year-old convict of the Nubarashen Penitentiary in Yerevan has escaped Erebouni Medical Center where he was receiving...
Source Panorama.am
11:52
Venice's legendary 'waterproof' bookshop overwhelmed by floods
Last week's deluge proved too much even for one famous Venice bookstore which had resigned itself to constant flooding, keeping its books...
Source Panorama.am
11:33
Pennsylvania man who confessed to killing his girlfriend was leading ‘double life’
A Pennsylvania man confessed to kidnapping then killing his girlfriend in Las Vegas as he carried on a “double life,” New York Post...
Source Panorama.am
11:30
Armenian parliament continues its work
The Armenian National Assembly continued its regular sessions on Monday, 18 November, with lawmakers set to debate and vote on several bills the...
Source Panorama.am
10:56
One injured in road traffic accident in Armenia
One person has been injured in a road traffic accident on an Armenian highway on Sunday, November 17. The accident occurred on the 32nd...
Source Panorama.am
10:37
Plane with Hillary Clinton aboard returns to gate after mechanical issue
Hillary Clinton was aboard an American Airlines flight from New York that suffered a mechanical issue and needed to return to the gate Sunday...
Source Panorama.am
20:00
Air temperature to go down by 2-4 degrees tomorrow
No precipitation is predicted in the territory of Armenia In the daytime of November 17-21, Hydromet meteorological service reported on...
Source Panorama.am
19:22
Armenian national team leaves for Italy for the last Euro 2020 qualification match
The Armenian national team and the Armenian football delegation left for Italy on Saturday to play the final match as part of the Euro 2020...
Source Panorama.am
18:51
Armenia’s divorce rates down this year
Armenia had a rate of 246 divorces per 1,000 marriages from January to September this year, against the 264 divorce cases of the same period of...
Source Panorama.am
18:30
Azerbaijani forces fired around 2,300 shots toward Artsakh defense positions over the past week
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact over 210 times in the past week, the...
Source Panorama.am
17:54
PM sends congratulatory message on Robert Amirkhanyan’s 80th anniversary
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the People’s Artist of Armenia, composer Robert Amirkhanyan on the...
Source Panorama.am
17:17
Car bomb kills at least 12 in Syrian town held by Turkey
A car bomb exploded Saturday in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, killing at least 12 people and wounding...
Source Panorama.am
16:21
Robert Abajyan: A name to be remembered by current and future generations
Robert Abajyan – hero of Artsakh would have turned 22 on November 16. Born to bring peace and love Robert immortalized leaving all his...
Source Panorama.am
15:53
Paris police close 23 Metro and RER stations for yellow vest protests
Some 23 Paris Metro and RER stations were closed in Paris on Saturday by order of the police, who fear the yellow protests being staged to mark...
Source Panorama.am
14:41
Prime Minister Pashinyan holds Security Council meeting
An extraordinary  Security Council meeting was held today, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. As the government press service...
Source Panorama.am
13:42
Jewelry worth 1,9 million AMD stolen from a passenger’s luggage at Zvartnots airport
On November 15, at around 20:00 a Russian citizen reported to Yerevan Police department that a jewelry worth 1,9 million AMD (around $4,000) was...
Source Panorama.am
12:52
Fog observed on Goris-Zanger roadway
The roads in Armenia are passable as of November 16 morning, the country’s ministry of emergency situations (MES) reported. According to...
Source Panorama.am
12:32
The Armenian Center for American Studies reveals Senator Lindsey Graham’s ties with Turkish Lobbyists
The Armenian center of American Studies reports that during the press conference following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and...
Source Panorama.am
11:48
Armenian church commemorates the Apostles Andrew and Phillip
Armenian Apostolic church marks the commemorates of the Apostles Andrew and Phillip. Qahana.am reports, that before becoming Christ’s...
Source Panorama.am
10:56
Ukraine says it has detained deputy to slain Islamic State official
Ukraine’s security service said on Friday it had detained the deputy of Abu Omar al-Shishani, the man the Pentagon described as Islamic...
Source Panorama.am
10:36
Pianist Eva Gevorgyan granted Armenian citizenship
15-year-old Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan, a participant of numerous competitions and festivals, the laureate of world famous...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
13:54 18/11/2019, Armenia
Heading to Baku again: interview with YPC’s Boris Navasardyan
16:21 16/11/2019, Armenia
Robert Abajyan: A name to be remembered by current and future generations
14:48 15/11/2019, Armenia
Expert: Armenian people once again affected by US-Turkish deal
Comments
18:30 16/11/2019, NKR
Azerbaijani forces fired around 2,300 shots toward Artsakh defense positions over the past week
10:54 15/11/2019, Armenia
Expert: Armenian Genocide resolution still stands a chance in Senate despite blockade
12:26 13/11/2019, Armenia
Pope praying for slain Syrian-Armenian priests
Analysis
14:36 18/11/2019, Armenia
Gallup lists Armenia among world’s safest countries
18:51 16/11/2019, Armenia
Armenia’s divorce rates down this year
13:26 15/11/2019, Armenia
ARF Bureau calls for end to ‘atmosphere of fear and persecution’ in Armenia
Topic of the day
11:33 18/11/2019, World
Pennsylvania man who confessed to killing his girlfriend was leading ‘double life’
11:48 16/11/2019, Armenia
Armenian church commemorates the Apostles Andrew and Phillip
16:08 15/11/2019, Armenia
Meghu Armenian Language Contest to be held in Diaspora for the first time
Miscellaneous
11:52 18/11/2019, World
Venice's legendary 'waterproof' bookshop overwhelmed by floods
12:52 16/11/2019, Armenia
Fog observed on Goris-Zanger roadway
10:57 15/11/2019, World
India's famed camel fair ends on colourful note

Videos

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports
15:33 07/05/2019

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports

Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
14:43 06/05/2019
Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
13:01 24/04/2019
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
12:58 24/04/2019
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
16:15 25/10/2018
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
14:52 10/10/2018
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
11:13 02/10/2018
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
15:46 26/09/2018
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
13:10 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
13:09 24/09/2018
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
13:08 24/09/2018
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected

Photos

. Young RPA members protest outside Armenian Foreign Ministry hosting Lavrov-Mnatsakanyan talks . . .

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

14:36 18/11/2019 Gallup lists Armenia among world’s safest countries 13:54 18/11/2019 Heading to Baku again: interview with YPC’s Boris Navasardyan 11:52 18/11/2019 Venice's legendary 'waterproof' bookshop overwhelmed by floods 16:04 18/11/2019 Turkey's S-400 systems to be ‘ready for combat’ by spring 15:54 18/11/2019 France following Kocharyan’s trial, lawyer says
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}