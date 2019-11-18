Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan named UNICEFF National Ambassador in Armenia

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler, an Olympic Champion, a three-time World Champion and a four-time European Champion Artur Aleksanyan was named as UNICEFF National Ambassador in Armenia.



As UNICEF Armenia reported in a press statement, the appointment came on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child which is marked on November 20 every year as the International Children’s Day. To mark the date, UNICEF organizes a national children’s summit to be attended by around 170 children throughout Armenian regions, the newly-appointed Ambassador Artur Aleksanyan as well as representatives of the government.



“According to the statistics, the percentage of overweight children under the age of five in Armenia is estimated 14, while 9% are undernourished. It is sad to realize that children at that early to not get enough food. Every child needs to get proper food and be healthy to pursue their dreams and goals,” Aleksanyan has said at the designated ceremony, adding, it was a great honor for him to become a UNICEFF National Ambassador in Armenia and he would use the opportunity to support UNICEFF Armenia in protecting the vulnerable children in Armenia to ensure their right of living a healthy life.



To note, Aleksanyan is the fourth National Ambassador for UNICEF Armenia and will join Armenia’s renowned singer Alla Levonyan, President of MGA Group Gagik Martirosyan and footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan.