Artsakh president: Professional judicial system crucial for establishment of democratic state

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended on Monday, January 20, a solemn event marking the Day of the Judicial System Worker.

The Artsakh leader congratulated the workers and veterans of the system on the professional holiday, handed in state awards and title certificates to a group of the sphere’s representativesm his office reported.

Sahakyan underlined that a fully functioning and professional judicial system complying with the letter and spirit of the law is of utmost importance for the establishment of democratic state, ensuring the balance between the branches of power.