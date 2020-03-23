Society 12:54 23/03/2020 Armenia

Flights from Russia to Yerevan to be operated only from Moscow

Russia has imposed a temporary restriction on passenger traffic from Russia to other countries, which takes effect on March 23.

The restriction does not apply to flights to the capitals or major cities of foreign countries from Moscow, the Armenian Embassy in Russia wrote on Facebook, citing the Russian Aviation.

Thus, flights to certain cities, including to Yerevan, will be operated exclusively via routes from Moscow.  



Source Panorama.am
Newsfeed

14:18
Armenian deputy PM urges grocery stores, supermarkets to set up senior shopping hours over coronavirus
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is the chief coordinator of the 30-day state of emergency declared in the country on March...
Source Panorama.am
13:53
Canadia won't send athletes to Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus outbreak
The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Sunday that it would not field athletes for the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games set to be held in Tokyo...
Source Panorama.am
13:36
Armenian parliament passes penalties for violation of state of emergency rules
The Armenian National Assembly passed unanimously in the second and final reading on Monday a package of daft laws proposing amendments to the...
Source Panorama.am
12:54
Flights from Russia to Yerevan to be operated only from Moscow
Russia has imposed a temporary restriction on passenger traffic from Russia to other countries, which takes effect on March 23. The...
Source Panorama.am
12:48
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 438
The number of people who contracted the coronavirus in Russia grew to 438 over the past day, TASS reported, citing Russian Prime Minister...
Source Panorama.am
12:24
Armenian parliament discussing penalties for violation of isolation, self-isolation requirements
The Armenian National Assembly is discussing a package of draft laws on amending the Criminal Code and Code on Administrative Offences at a...
Source Panorama.am
11:46
Japan's Abe says postponing Tokyo Olympics an option
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said for the first time on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if the event cannot...
Source Panorama.am
11:33
Armenian expert: Syria issues large-scale amnesty to prevent coronavirus spread
Syria reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on Sunday in a person who had come from abroad, orientalist Armen Petrosyan said in a...
Source Panorama.am
10:50
Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus
Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his...
Source Panorama.am
10:38
Armenia confirms 194 coronavirus cases as of March 23
Armenia has confirmed 4 new coronavirus infections as of 10 a.m. Monday, March 23, bringing the total number of cases to 194 in the country, the...
Source Panorama.am
10:24
Georgia reports 54 cases of coronavirus
As of March 22, Georgia has confirmed 54 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Civil.ge.  Currently, 3,254 people are...
Source Panorama.am
10:00
Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested...
Source Panorama.am
16:29
Viva-MTS has launched specially equipped delivery mobile service center in Yerevan. Delivery is free-of-charge
Viva-MTS has launched specially equipped delivery mobile service center in Yerevan. Delivery is free-of-charge. The service center will be...
Source Panorama.am
20:00
Armenia’s ice cream production up in January
A total of 85.3 thousand liters of ice cream were produced in Armenia in January 2020, up by 21.9 times over the previous year data, the...
Source Panorama.am
19:30
Iran releases French academic Roland Marchal from prison
Iranian authorities have released French academic Roland Marchal, who has been imprisoned in Iran since June 2019, the French presidency...
Source Panorama.am
19:00
The Armenian Church commemorates the forty Holy Martyrs
The Armenian Apostolic Church marks the commemoration of forty Holy Martyrs on March 21. Qahana.am reports that the Forty Holy Martyrs martyred...
Source Panorama.am
18:35
34-year-old Armenian dies of coronavirus in Los Angeles
34-year-old Armenian man dies of coronavirus in Los Angeles, Asbarez.com reported. Jeffrey Ghazarian from Glendora died in a Pasadena hospital...
Source Panorama.am
18:10
Artsakh reports over 250 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations over past week
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact over 250 times in the past week. In the...
Source Panorama.am
17:30
Ambassador Lacôte thanks the staff at Yerevan hospital for taking care of French patients
Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte thanked on Facebook the Nork Infection Clinic Hospital which serves the...
Source Panorama.am
17:00
Georgia declares state of emergency until April 21
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has declared a nationwide state of emergency effective until April 21 in a bid to halt the spread of the...
Source Panorama.am
15:35
Fog observed on Goris-Sisian roadway
Roads are mainly open in the territory of Armenia as og 15.00 on March 21, the ministry of emergency situations (MES) reported. As the...
Source Panorama.am
15:17
Retired Armenia athlete Shavarsh Karapetyan appointed advisor to the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan
Retired Armenian finswimmer, best known for saving the lives of 20 people in a 1976 incident in Yerevan was appointed adviser to the Head of the...
Source Panorama.am
14:26
133 coronavirus-infected patients related to two initial cases – ministry of health
Armenia’s ministry of health reports that 133 out of total160 coronavirus cases reported in Armenia are related to two initial cases...
Source Panorama.am
13:16
Noubar Afeyan informs about the clinical trial for a novel coronavirus vaccine
The first U.S. clinical trial for a novel coronavirus vaccine developed by Massachusetts-based Moderna Therapeutics company began trials on...
Source Panorama.am
12:46
Georgia confirms 4 new cases of coronavirus, with total number of infected at 46
Georgia has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number of infected individuals to 46, Agenda.ge reported. As the...
Source Panorama.am
12:15
Today marks World Poetry Day
March 21 marks World Poetry Day. The United Nations Educational Scientific And Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared World Poetry Day to be...
Source Panorama.am
11:45
Air temperature to gradually go up by 5-7 degrees
Precipitation is predicted in the daytime of March 21 in separate places of the republic, on 22 in Lori, Tavush, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh,...
Source Panorama.am
11:24
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Greece
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the northwestern part of Greece on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said....
Source Panorama.am
10:40
Lars road open for trucks
According to the information received from the Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, after...
Source Panorama.am
10:26
Armenia confirms 160 coronavirus cases as of March 21
Armenia has confirmed 24 new coronavirus infections as of March 21, 10am, bringing the total number of cases to 160 in the country, the National...
Source Panorama.am
