Culture 10:50 23/03/2020 World

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his family, according to Reuters.

“We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the result came back positive,” Domingo wrote on Facebook.

Spain is struggling to contain Europe’s second worst outbreak of the coronavirus after Italy, with over 28,000 cases and more than 1,700 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Previously one of the opera world’s most feted artists, Domingo’s reputation is now in tatters after an investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists concluded he had behaved inappropriately with female performers.

The singer has publicly apologised to the women who accused him of sexual harassment.



Source Panorama.am
Share |
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

20:30
Joaquin Caparros: Mkhitaryan’s presence is very important for the teammates as they feel more confident on the pitch
“Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a high-level player, a true professional. I wanted to see him playing against Sevilla, but unfortunately the match...
Source Panorama.am
20:14
Government receives 398 mln. AMD in donations to respond to the coronavirus crisis
Armenia’s ministry of finance reports that around 398 mln. AMD (806 thousand USD) of financial assistance has been received from physical...
Source Panorama.am
20:12
“Armenia” airlines to offer travel vouchers for cancelled flights instead of a refund
Deputy Director of “Armenia” airlines Gevorg Khachatryan announced on Monday that the air carrier plans to offer travel vouchers to...
Source Panorama.am
19:09
China ready to assist Armenia with supply of medical uniforms and adaptive lung ventilation devices – Ambassador
China is ready to further assist Armenia by granting medical uniforms and adaptive lung ventilation devices worth 110.000 USD,  Ambassador...
Source Panorama.am
18:40
UN to create global coronavirus fund
The United Nations will create a fund to prevent the spread of coronavirus and support the treatment of patients worldwide, Norway said on...
Source Panorama.am
18:21
Armenian judges will conduct online court hearings amid coronavirus crisis
Judges across Armenia will have access to video conferencing equipment to conduct court proceedings online amid the coronavirus pandemic, the...
Source Panorama.am
17:42
Tigran Sargsyan appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank
Former prime Minister of Armenia and former Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Board Tigran Sargsyan was appointed Vice Chairman...
Source Panorama.am
17:24
Sadakhlo checkpoint remains closed for people’s movement due to Marneuli and Bolnisi lockdown
The Sadakhlo checkpoint at Armenian-Georgian border is closed for the movement of people due to the lockdown of Marneuli and Bolnisi...
Source Panorama.am
17:20
Schools to remain closed in Georgia until April 21
Schools around the country and high educational institutions will remain closed until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus....
Source Panorama.am
16:06
Sweden opts for voluntary approach to coronavirus
Swedish prime minister, Stefan Löfven, on Sunday urged in a direct TV speech his countrymen to react with responsibility and stay home if...
Source Panorama.am
16:01
‘Stay home for us’, asks Armenian doctor
Ashot Papikyan, a doctor from Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan treating coronavirus patients, took to Facebook on Monday to urge...
Source Panorama.am
15:20
Most EU states flouting anti-money laundering law
Just five EU states out of 27, as well as the UK, have fulfilled an EU law on transparency on beneficial lowers of shell firms five years after...
Source Panorama.am
15:04
Facebook donates emergency reserve of 720,000 masks due to coronavirus outbreak
Facebook Inc (FB.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Sunday that the social media company has donated its emergency reserve of 720,000...
Source Panorama.am
14:57
Armenia bans entry of citizens from more countries over coronavirus
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has provided updated information on the restrictions imposed on entry to and exit from the country amid the...
Source Panorama.am
14:33
Coronavirus symptoms start about five days after exposure, Johns Hopkins study finds
A new study led by researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health suggests that the median incubation period for SARS-CoV-2...
Source Panorama.am
14:18
Armenian deputy PM urges grocery stores, supermarkets to set up senior shopping hours over coronavirus
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is the chief coordinator of the 30-day state of emergency declared in the country on March...
Source Panorama.am
13:53
Canadia won't send athletes to Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus outbreak
The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Sunday that it would not field athletes for the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games set to be held in Tokyo...
Source Panorama.am
13:36
Armenian parliament passes penalties for violation of state of emergency rules
The Armenian National Assembly passed unanimously in the second and final reading on Monday a package of daft laws proposing amendments to the...
Source Panorama.am
12:54
Flights from Russia to Yerevan to be operated only from Moscow
Russia has imposed a temporary restriction on passenger traffic from Russia to other countries, which takes effect on March 23. The...
Source Panorama.am
12:48
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 438
The number of people who contracted the coronavirus in Russia grew to 438 over the past day, TASS reported, citing Russian Prime Minister...
Source Panorama.am
12:24
Armenian parliament discussing penalties for violation of isolation, self-isolation requirements
The Armenian National Assembly is discussing a package of draft laws on amending the Criminal Code and Code on Administrative Offences at a...
Source Panorama.am
11:46
Japan's Abe says postponing Tokyo Olympics an option
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said for the first time on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if the event cannot...
Source Panorama.am
11:33
Armenian expert: Syria issues large-scale amnesty to prevent coronavirus spread
Syria reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on Sunday in a person who had come from abroad, orientalist Armen Petrosyan said in a...
Source Panorama.am
10:50
Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus
Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his...
Source Panorama.am
10:38
Armenia confirms 194 coronavirus cases as of March 23
Armenia has confirmed 4 new coronavirus infections as of 10 a.m. Monday, March 23, bringing the total number of cases to 194 in the country, the...
Source Panorama.am
10:24
Georgia reports 54 cases of coronavirus
As of March 22, Georgia has confirmed 54 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Civil.ge.  Currently, 3,254 people are...
Source Panorama.am
10:00
Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested...
Source Panorama.am
16:29
Viva-MTS has launched specially equipped delivery mobile service center in Yerevan. Delivery is free-of-charge
Viva-MTS has launched specially equipped delivery mobile service center in Yerevan. Delivery is free-of-charge. The service center will be...
Source Panorama.am
20:00
Armenia’s ice cream production up in January
A total of 85.3 thousand liters of ice cream were produced in Armenia in January 2020, up by 21.9 times over the previous year data, the...
Source Panorama.am
19:30
Iran releases French academic Roland Marchal from prison
Iranian authorities have released French academic Roland Marchal, who has been imprisoned in Iran since June 2019, the French presidency...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
14:33 23/03/2020, World
Coronavirus symptoms start about five days after exposure, Johns Hopkins study finds
13:16 21/03/2020
Noubar Afeyan informs about the clinical trial for a novel coronavirus vaccine
13:50 17/03/2020, Armenia
Coronavirus situation in various parts of Armenia
Comments
14:57 23/03/2020, Armenia
Armenia bans entry of citizens from more countries over coronavirus
11:33 23/03/2020, Armenia
Armenian expert: Syria issues large-scale amnesty to prevent coronavirus spread
14:26 21/03/2020, Armenia
133 coronavirus-infected patients related to two initial cases – ministry of health
Analysis
13:53 23/03/2020, World
Canadia won't send athletes to Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus outbreak
18:10 21/03/2020, NKR
Artsakh reports over 250 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations over past week
11:16 20/03/2020, World
OSCE, UN media monitors: Governments ‘must promote free flow of information’ during coronavirus...
Topic of the day
12:54 23/03/2020, Armenia
Flights from Russia to Yerevan to be operated only from Moscow
12:15 21/03/2020, World
Today marks World Poetry Day
11:24 20/03/2020, World
Russia starts testing vaccine against coronavirus
Miscellaneous
11:46 23/03/2020, World
Japan's Abe says postponing Tokyo Olympics an option
11:24 21/03/2020, World
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Greece
12:34 20/03/2020, World
France's Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Videos

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports
15:33 07/05/2019

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports

Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
14:43 06/05/2019
Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
13:01 24/04/2019
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
12:58 24/04/2019
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
16:15 25/10/2018
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
14:52 10/10/2018
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
11:13 02/10/2018
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
15:46 26/09/2018
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
13:10 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
13:09 24/09/2018
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
13:08 24/09/2018
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected

Photos

. Photos of the day 20.03.20 . . Exhibition on "My Ladylike Vision, Navzike" opens at Yeghishe Charents House-Museum

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

10:38 23/03/2020 Armenia confirms 194 coronavirus cases as of March 23 16:06 23/03/2020 Sweden opts for voluntary approach to coronavirus 14:33 23/03/2020 Coronavirus symptoms start about five days after exposure, Johns Hopkins study finds 14:57 23/03/2020 Armenia bans entry of citizens from more countries over coronavirus 17:42 23/03/2020 Tigran Sargsyan appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}