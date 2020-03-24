FM: Armenia fully supports UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire

Armenia fully supports the UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Twitter.

“Armenia fully supports UN Secretary General António Guterres’ appeal for global ceasefire in all corners of the world while humanity faces common enemy: COVID-19,” the minister tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Guterres urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19: the common enemy that is now threatening all of humankind.

“The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war”, he said. “That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”