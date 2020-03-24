Politics 14:41 24/03/2020 Armenia

FM: Armenia fully supports UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire

Armenia fully supports the UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Twitter.

“Armenia fully supports UN Secretary General António Guterres’ appeal for global ceasefire in all corners of the world while humanity faces common enemy: COVID-19,” the minister tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Guterres urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19: the common enemy that is now threatening all of humankind.

“The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war”, he said. “That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.  It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”



Source Panorama.am
Share |

Related news

Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter:

Newsfeed

16:11
About half of Iran's state workers stay at home as coronavirus death toll nears 2,000
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday about half of all government employees were staying at home as part of measures to contain...
Source Panorama.am
15:58
Asterix co-creator and illustrator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92
Albert Uderzo, who drew the Asterix comic books, has died at the age of 92, BBC News reports.  The books, about the adventures of...
Source Panorama.am
15:54
Garbage collection in Armenia ‘not changed’ amid coronavirus outbreak
Hakob Mikoyan, the founder of the “Littering is shameful” initiative, posted photos on Facebook on Monday showing how streets in...
Source Panorama.am
15:01
US cuts Afghan aid by $1bn after Pompeo fails to end impasse
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a $1bn cut in American aid to Afghanistan after he failed to convince Afghan President...
Source Panorama.am
14:41
FM: Armenia fully supports UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire
Armenia fully supports the UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Twitter....
Source Panorama.am
14:09
Russia’s Investigative Committee threatens $37,000 fines for spreading coronavirus fakes
The Russian Investigative Committee has announced that deliberately spreading fake information regarding the scale of the coronavirus pandemic...
Source Panorama.am
13:58
Artsakh urges Azerbaijan to refrain from escalating situation
The Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani media reports alleging the country’s frontline troops “launched a provocative...
Source Panorama.am
13:44
Coronavirus not transmitted by blood, no need for testing blood donors
Since many coronavirus patients in Armenia have no symptoms, as the Ministry of Health has repeatedly stated, and in parallel with the spread of...
Source Panorama.am
13:26
China to lift quarantine in Hubei province on March 25
China’s authorities will lift a ban on entering and leaving the Hubei province on March 25, the region’s Health Committee said in a...
Source Panorama.am
13:15
Armenia ranks 34th in 2020 Index of Economic Freedom
Armenia ranks 34th in the annual 2020 Index of Economic Freedom published by the Heritage Foundation. Armenia’s economic freedom score...
Source Panorama.am
12:48
EU to give €20 million to aid sanctions-hit Iran in coronavirus fight
The European Union will send €20 million in humanitarian aid to Iran, which is subject to US sanctions, to help alleviate the coronavirus...
Source Panorama.am
12:43
Armenian health minster: We are trying to trace all contacts with coronavirus cases
Armenia has acquired all the available medications used to treat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally at least on an experimental level,...
Source Panorama.am
11:59
Stepantsminda-Larsi highway open only for trucks
Roads in Armenia are mostly open to traffic as of 10am Tuesday, March 24, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. The roadways...
Source Panorama.am
11:48
UK PM announces three-week nationwide coronavirus quarantine
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered to impose a three-week quarantine in the United Kingdom to contain the novel coronavirus infection in...
Source Panorama.am
11:35
U.S. plans to provide $16 million in foreign assistance to Armenia in 2021
The United States foreign assistance to Armenia is expected to amount to $16 million in 2021, the Armenian Center for American Studies said in a...
Source Panorama.am
11:20
Coronavirus: WHO head says countries need to attack as pandemic is accelerating
The coronavirus pandemic was accelerating as the latest figures showed more than 350,000 were infected by the virus with cases in almost every...
Source Panorama.am
11:09
Armenia’s coronavirus cases climb to 235 as of March 24
Armenia has confirmed 41 new coronavirus infections as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, bringing the total number of cases to 235 in the country,...
Source Panorama.am
10:29
COVID-19: UN chief calls for global ceasefire to focus on ‘the true fight of our lives’
In an appeal issued on Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in...
Source Panorama.am
10:11
1920 Shushi massacre laid the foundation for Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict – Foreign Ministry
The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the 100th anniversary of the Shushi massacre perpetrated by Azerbaijan. Below is the full...
Source Panorama.am
20:30
Joaquin Caparros: Mkhitaryan’s presence is very important for the teammates as they feel more confident on the pitch
“Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a high-level player, a true professional. I wanted to see him playing against Sevilla, but unfortunately the match...
Source Panorama.am
20:14
Government receives 398 mln. AMD in donations to respond to the coronavirus crisis
Armenia’s ministry of finance reports that around 398 mln. AMD (806 thousand USD) of financial assistance has been received from physical...
Source Panorama.am
20:12
“Armenia” airlines to offer travel vouchers for cancelled flights instead of a refund
Deputy Director of “Armenia” airlines Gevorg Khachatryan announced on Monday that the air carrier plans to offer travel vouchers to...
Source Panorama.am
19:09
China ready to assist Armenia with supply of medical uniforms and adaptive lung ventilation devices – Ambassador
China is ready to further assist Armenia by granting medical uniforms and adaptive lung ventilation devices worth 110.000 USD,  Ambassador...
Source Panorama.am
18:40
UN to create global coronavirus fund
The United Nations will create a fund to prevent the spread of coronavirus and support the treatment of patients worldwide, Norway said on...
Source Panorama.am
18:21
Armenian judges will conduct online court hearings amid coronavirus crisis
Judges across Armenia will have access to video conferencing equipment to conduct court proceedings online amid the coronavirus pandemic, the...
Source Panorama.am
17:42
Tigran Sargsyan appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank
Former prime Minister of Armenia and former Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Board Tigran Sargsyan was appointed Vice Chairman...
Source Panorama.am
17:24
Sadakhlo checkpoint remains closed for people’s movement due to Marneuli and Bolnisi lockdown
The Sadakhlo checkpoint at Armenian-Georgian border is closed for the movement of people due to the lockdown of Marneuli and Bolnisi...
Source Panorama.am
17:20
Schools to remain closed in Georgia until April 21
Schools around the country and high educational institutions will remain closed until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus....
Source Panorama.am
16:06
Sweden opts for voluntary approach to coronavirus
Swedish prime minister, Stefan Löfven, on Sunday urged in a direct TV speech his countrymen to react with responsibility and stay home if...
Source Panorama.am
16:01
‘Stay home for us’, asks Armenian doctor
Ashot Papikyan, a doctor from Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan treating coronavirus patients, took to Facebook on Monday to urge...
Source Panorama.am
See more
Interviews
10:11 24/03/2020, NKR
1920 Shushi massacre laid the foundation for Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict – Foreign Ministry
14:33 23/03/2020, World
Coronavirus symptoms start about five days after exposure, Johns Hopkins study finds
13:16 21/03/2020
Noubar Afeyan informs about the clinical trial for a novel coronavirus vaccine
Comments
11:35 24/03/2020, Armenia
U.S. plans to provide $16 million in foreign assistance to Armenia in 2021
14:57 23/03/2020, Armenia
Armenia bans entry of citizens from more countries over coronavirus
11:33 23/03/2020, Armenia
Armenian expert: Syria issues large-scale amnesty to prevent coronavirus spread
Analysis
13:44 24/03/2020, Armenia
Coronavirus not transmitted by blood, no need for testing blood donors
13:53 23/03/2020, World
Canadia won't send athletes to Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus outbreak
18:10 21/03/2020, NKR
Artsakh reports over 250 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations over past week
Topic of the day
11:48 24/03/2020, World
UK PM announces three-week nationwide coronavirus quarantine
12:54 23/03/2020, Armenia
Flights from Russia to Yerevan to be operated only from Moscow
12:15 21/03/2020, World
Today marks World Poetry Day
Miscellaneous
11:20 24/03/2020, World
Coronavirus: WHO head says countries need to attack as pandemic is accelerating
11:46 23/03/2020, World
Japan's Abe says postponing Tokyo Olympics an option
11:24 21/03/2020, World
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Greece

Videos

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports
15:33 07/05/2019

Minister vows to carry out revolution in sports

Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
14:43 06/05/2019
Manvel Grigoryan's attorney: Selective justice implemented in some criminal cases
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
13:01 24/04/2019
U.S. ambassador: 'What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century'
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
12:58 24/04/2019
Armenian leaders pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
16:15 25/10/2018
Pashinyan hails ‘very positive’ talks with Bolton
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
14:52 10/10/2018
Humanoid robot Sophia is in Armenia
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
11:13 02/10/2018
Armenia to declare national mourning on Aznavour's funeral day
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
15:46 26/09/2018
Bagratyan: PAP proves it is second political force in Yerevan City Council elections
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
13:10 24/09/2018
PM Pashinyan addressing Armenian community in New York
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
13:09 24/09/2018
Prosperous Armenia's mayoral candidate says propaganda carried out agianst her party on silence day
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected
13:08 24/09/2018
My Step mayoral candidate unveils his first step if elected

Photos

. Photos of the day 20.03.20 . . Exhibition on "My Ladylike Vision, Navzike" opens at Yeghishe Charents House-Museum

Follow us and get updates!

Most popular articles

10:11 24/03/2020 1920 Shushi massacre laid the foundation for Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict – Foreign Ministry 10:29 24/03/2020 COVID-19: UN chief calls for global ceasefire to focus on ‘the true fight of our lives’ 11:35 24/03/2020 U.S. plans to provide $16 million in foreign assistance to Armenia in 2021 20:30 23/03/2020 Joaquin Caparros: Mkhitaryan’s presence is very important for the teammates as they feel more confident on the pitch 20:14 23/03/2020 Government receives 398 mln. AMD in donations to respond to the coronavirus crisis
{"core.blocks.header.spell_message1":"Selected mistake: ","core.blocks.header.spell_message2":"Send a message about the mistake?"}