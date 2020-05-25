Society 15:49 25/05/2020 Armenia
15 coronavirus cases confirmed in Yerevan orphanage
Coronavirus has been confirmed among the employees and children of Marie Izmirlian Orphanage in Yerevan.
Speaking to Panorama.am, spokesperson for the minister of labor and social affairs Sona Martirosyan said 64 people have been tested for COVID-19, adding 15 test results have come back positive.
"Nine of them are children, while six others are employees,” Martirosyan said.
None of the children and employees of the orphanage are hospitalized due to experiencing no symptoms.
