Politics 18:42 30/03/2019 NKR

Artsakh president received members of Armenia’s ruling party

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received today members of the “My Step” Party represented in the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia including vice president of the Armenian National Assembly Lena Nazaryan and head of “My Step” faction Lilit Makounts, information department at the Presidents’ Office reported.

A range of issues on the development of parliamentary relations between Artsakh and Armenia, the domestic and foreign policy of the two Armenian republics were discussed at the meeting.

President Sahakyan highlighted the meetings and discussions with Armenia’s parliamentary and non-parliamentary political actors, voicing his satisfaction over their regular nature.
Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan, adviser to the Artsakh Republic President, permanent representative of the President in the National Assembly Zoya Lazaryan were present at the meeting.



Source Panorama.am
