Society 16:16 05/11/2019 Armenia

VivaCell-MTS helps one more family get decent home

The current year is a successful one for the Hasoyan family from Mrgastan village of Armenia's Ararat Province; the 9 years of life full of hardships passed in the metal container have become a memory; the 18 sqm metal container is now a storage room. The Hasoyans have already celebrated a family event in their new stone-built home, VivaCell-MTS said in a press release.

Zarineh, the mother of the family, learned about being included in the housing project implemented by VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia by a phone call early this year.

The heads of the partnering sides had decided to inform the families about the good news right after approving the project. VivaCell-MTS General Manager was the person who told the news. After recognizing her interlocutor, Zarineh said frankly that she was not surprised and that she was feeling the problem would be solved. Her conviction doubled as the heads and staff members of the organizations volunteered in the works. Five months have passed from the phone conversation, and the house construction works are now finished.

The heads of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia visited the Hasoyans once again this time to share with them the happiness of housewarming.

“Long time ago, I was concerned that as my children were growing, and my daughter was going to get married, we were still living in a metal container; and my heart would break. My daughter got married several days ago; my excitement and joy were endless, as we welcomed our guests not in the metal container, but in our home; and we did not have to be ashamed of our housing conditions. We have a home now. I am so thankful for the support,” said Zarineh.

By the way, the house built from the foundation is the 200th milestone house of the joint project of partner organizations.

“The programs in general require figures and numbers to refer to. This family is the 200th. That’s an important milestone to assess the ‘technical’ results and years of partnership. And yet the moral side is more precious. Families, which have gone through years of struggle and despair, are now getting back on track for a normal life. Their smiles filled with light of hope are the most inspiring thing,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

“In the case of this family, we brought a little innovation into our joint housing project. If, before, we were helping to finish the construction of half-built houses or do renovation works, in this case, we decided to build a house from foundation. The enthusiasm, diligence, and desire of the family to have a home were so high that the construction work was completed in five months. I am very happy for the family,” Fuller Center for Housing President Ashot Yeghiazaryan said.

In 2019 for the implementation of the housing project, VivaCell-MTS invested AMD 109 mln. By the end of the year, 43 families in 10 regions of Armenia will become homeowners.



Source Panorama.am
