Expert: Armenian Genocide resolution still stands a chance in Senate despite blockade

The resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire still stands a chance in the United Stated Senate despite being blocked by Senator Lindsey Graham, Armenian political scientist Suren Sargsyan said in a Facebook post.

The expert presented three scenarios that would make it possible to carry out the genocide bill further in the Senate.

“Chance 1: Graham removes the veto. Such a move can be caused by strong public pressure on him.

Chance 2: Graham can stay alone in the Senate if the overwhelming majority of senators support the resolution. In this case, there will be real pressure on him from his colleagues.

Chance 3: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can override the veto and bring the bill to a vote. Under such circumstances, the senator who blocked the bill can filibuster, i.e. delay the vote by extending debates and hearings [on the measure],” the expert wrote.

Sargsyan added that at the moment specialists from the Armenian Center for American Studies are looking into Graham’s possible ties to Turkish lobbyists and will soon publicize their findings.

The Armenian Genocide resolution passed the House of Representatives in a 405-11 vote on 30 October.



Source Panorama.am
